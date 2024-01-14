新加坡發聲祝賀賴清德　盼兩岸在「一個中國」基礎上對話、建立信任

▲新加坡政府14日透過外交部發布新聞稿恭賀賴清德與民進黨勝利。（圖／翻攝新加坡外交部官網）

記者陳弘修／台北報導

2024總統大選落幕，民進黨賴蕭配勝選。新加坡政府14日透過外交部發布新聞稿恭賀賴清德與民進黨勝利，強調新加坡一貫支持兩岸關係和平發展，雙方對話、建立信任及追求合作，對兩岸都有好處，星國將在其「一個中國」政策的基礎上繼續發展這種關係。

新加坡外交部表示，新加坡與台灣和台灣人民有著長期密切的友誼，樂見台灣選舉成功，新加坡一貫支持兩岸關係和平發展，雙方對話、建立信任及追求合作，對兩岸都有好處，星國將在其「一個中國」政策的基礎上繼續發展這種關係，此將有助於更廣泛地區的穩定與繁榮，受到新加坡和國際社會的歡迎。

對此，台灣駐新加坡大使童振源回應表示，感謝新加坡政府祝賀台灣選舉成功，台灣與新加坡之間將會繼續維持長期緊密的友誼，也感謝新加坡政府對兩岸關係和平發展的支持，支持兩岸對話、建立信任及追求合作，以促進兩岸與區域穩定與繁榮。

新加坡外交部新聞稿如下：

We welcome the successful conclusion of the elections and congratulate Dr William Lai and his party on their victory. Singapore shares a close and longstanding friendship with Taiwan and the Taiwanese people, and will continue to grow this relationship based on our “One China” policy.

Singapore has consistently supported the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. Dialogue, building trust, and pursuing cooperation will be beneficial for both sides of the Strait. This will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the wider region and be welcomed by Singapore and the international community.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 JANUARY 2024