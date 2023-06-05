　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語TOEIC通】Google宣布大消息！從科技大事學TOEIC英文

▲▼Google,Google Cloud,AI人工智慧。（圖／記者樓菀玲攝）

▲ Google Cloud,AI人工智慧。（圖／記者樓菀玲攝）

文／李海碩

5月份的科技大事是Google在5月10日舉行年度I/OO開發者大會，「Google O/I」並宣布「搜尋引擎結合AI」，引起一陣熱議。當公司要舉辦產品說明會時，該如何撰寫產品發布會的邀請函呢？本次從TOEIC測驗（www.toeic.com.tw）商業情境介紹相關用語。

Subject: Be Part of the Future: Exclusive AI Product Launch Invitation

Dear Innovator,

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

You're invited to join us on February 29th at 2:00 PM EST for the grand reveal of our groundbreaking AI Generative Software. Experience firsthand how this transformative technology is set to revolutionize content creation.

Dive into live demonstrations, engage with our experts, and explore the possibilities this tool opens for your workflow. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to step into the future of automated content generation.

To secure your virtual seat, please RSVP by February 22nd.

We look forward to welcoming you at this pivotal event.

Best,

John Doe
Chief Innovation Officer, YourCompany
Contact: johndoe@yourcompany.com | (123) 456-7890
 

product launch產品發佈

產品「發佈」的說法與火箭「發射」的用法相同，都是用launch。

Our marketing team is preparing an aggressive campaign for the product launch next month.
（我們的行銷團隊正在為下個月的產品發佈活動準備一場積極的宣傳活動。）

The successful product launch led to a significant increase in the company's market share.
（成功的產品發佈將會促成公司市佔率有顯著地提升。）

grand reveal重大揭露

動詞reveal是「揭露」的意思，通常為了強調揭露訊息的重要性，會加上形容詞grand「雄偉的」來加強語氣。

We're excited for the grand reveal of our latest line of eco-friendly products.
（我們很興奮能介紹最新的環保產品線。）

The artist has been working tirelessly on a new collection for the grand reveal at the gallery next month.
（那位藝術家不眠不休地為下個月畫廊的大展覽創作新作品。

groundbreaking劃時代的

groundbreaking直譯為「把地板給打破」，意思是「突破了當下的限制與框架」，所以指的就是「劃時代的、開創性的（重大創新或是發現）」。

Our research team has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially cure the disease.
（我們的研究團隊取得了突破性的發現，有望治愈這種疾病。）

This groundbreaking legislation will fundamentally change the way we approach renewable energy.
（這項劃時代的立法將改變我們對可再生能源的處理方式。）

transformative technology變革性的技術

transform是從改變的字根「trans- 」加上型態form構成，transformative則是「（帶來）變革性」的意思。

The introduction of transformative technology, such as blockchain, has the potential to reshape industries.
（引入如區塊鏈等變革性技術有可能重塑整個行業。）

Our company is committed to developing transformative technology that can make a significant impact on people's lives.
（我們公司致力於開發能對人們生活產生重大影響的變革性技術。）

firsthand親身經歷

中文的first hand「第一手」資訊的概念就是出自於此，表示親身經歷的意思。

During our company visit, we had the opportunity to see the manufacturing process firsthand.
（在我們公司參訪期間，我們有機會親眼目睹製造過程。）

The CEO likes to get firsthand feedback from customers to better understand their needs and experiences.
（CEO喜歡直接從客戶那裡獲取反饋，以更好地理解他們的需求和經驗。）

revolutionize革命性的

revolve解釋為「轉動」，並延伸出「變革」的意思，名詞為revolution「革命」，商場上也常用形容詞revolutionary「革命性的」。

The new software presents the potential to revolutionize the way we handle data management.
（新軟體具有徹底改變我們處理數據管理方式的潛力。）

This novel manufacturing process has the potential to revolutionize the industry.
（這種新穎的製造過程有可能使整個行業產生革命性的變化。）

dive into深入探討

dive這個字是「潛水」的意思，所以若是針對任何的議題或是機會直接潛入，那就成了「深入探討」的意思。

We'll dive into the details of the project in our meeting tomorrow.
（我們將在明天的會議中深入探討項目的細節。）

I can't wait to dive into this new book over the weekend.
（我迫不及待想要在週末深入研讀這本新書。）

engage參與

engage的核心意思是「獲取他人的注意力」，所以也可以用於「與敵軍交戰」與「訂婚」。

We aim to engage our audience through interactive content and meaningful discussions.
（我們的目標是通過互動內容和有意義的討論來吸引我們的觀眾。）

It's important to engage employees in the decision-making process to foster a sense of ownership and commitment.
（讓員工參與決策過程以培養他們的當責精神和承諾感非常重要。）

exclusive獨家的

exclusive來自於動詞exclude「排除」，當這件事情排除了其他人，那當然就變成「獨家」了。

We have an exclusive interview with the CEO discussing the company's plans for the next fiscal year.
（我們將獨家專訪CEO，討論公司下一財務年度的計劃。）

virtual虛擬的

在疫情之後絕大部分的會議都已經改成線上進行，實體會議是Face-to-face，虛擬會議除了線上online的用法，就會以virtual來形容。

Given the current circumstances, we have decided to host a virtual meeting instead of an in-person one.
（鑑於當前情況，我們決定舉行一場虛擬會議，而非親身參與。）

Our team has been working remotely and maintaining productivity through virtual collaboration tools.
（我們的團隊一直在遠程工作，並通過虛擬協作工具保持生產力。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. Cryptocurrencies, a _______ technology, are changing the way we think about finance.
(a) transformative
(b) transforming
(c) transformed
(d) transformation

2. The manager likes to get _______ feedback from the team to ensure everyone is on the same page.
(a) handover
(b) hands-on
(c) hand-in-hand
(d) firsthand

3. The merger was a _______ event in the company's history as it led to significant growth and expansion.
(a) pivotal
(b) pitted
(c) pivoting
(d) pitiful

解析:

1. 正解為(A)。句意為「加密貨幣是變革性的技術，正在改變我們對於金融的想像。」空格要用形容詞形容名詞，因此要選擇有形容詞字根「-tive」的選項，故故(A)為正確答案。(C)的過去分詞雖然也可作為形容詞使用，但是語意不合，意思是「已轉換的技術」。

2. 正解為(D)。句意為「該經理喜歡從團隊中獲得第一手的回饋來確保大家的認知一致。」(A)遞交，(B)實作，(C)攜手，(D)第一手、親自。依據題意，只有(D)符合語意，故為正解。

3. 正解為(A)。句意為「該併購是該司歷史上的關鍵事件，創造了後續的顯著成長與擴張。」空格後方的event為名詞，前方需用形容詞，pivoting雖然也是分詞，但表示進行中，與歷史語意明顯不合。故(A)為正解。

延伸閱讀》企業鼓勵員工擁抱人工智慧！學英文通知信怎麼寫

娛樂大事不漏接！點我手刀加入星光雲LINE好友

ET快訊
喉嚨痛1急症「致命只需幾小時」！　6警示症狀曝
蔡依林傲登「THE FIRST TAKE」 獻唱神曲曝：心臟
保險套尺寸怎麼挑？食藥署解答：不是看長度
批日美食地雷挨轟！　蔡阿嘎酸評「嘉義難吃雞肉飯」被翻出譙爆
合作8次！　「12年國民CP」要結婚了

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

【英語TOEIC通】Google宣布大消息！從科技大事學TOEIC英文

批日美食地雷挨轟！　蔡阿嘎酸評「嘉義難吃雞肉飯」被翻出譙爆

500年手抄《古蘭經》的再生緣！　修復近三年送回靜思精舍

回擊RISU支持者　作家做1事：救不了被外流的女孩但能救你女友

台鋼捐資2.8億助高苑科大「解除專輔」　私校工會：創造奇蹟

快訊／雨區擴大！氣象局發「13縣市豪雨特報」　大雷雨轟2地1小時

快訊／112學年大學學雜費4校喊漲　平均調漲159到265元

全國唯一小學到大學課程博覽會將登場　台積電人資中心處長開講

明道、環球、大同技術學院3校退場　1120名在校生安置他校就讀

3、4月發票「最爽幸運兒一次看」　最大特點曝光

上班路遇書法神人阿伯　在鐵門上大展俐落手藝

蔡阿嘎鞠躬道歉！　在日5大「失格行徑」一次回應

BIGBANG太陽在台灣！　大唱《月亮代表我的心》

5億高中生針孔遭檢反駁　家屬等不了...公布急救照

麝香豬療癒吃各式料理　一腳踢翻泡麵暴風進食

洪總當年集合時當眾指責 羅力不解：為何戳傷疤？

周湯豪「腰上掛滿內衣」合體比莉　走下台「抱起小粉絲」近距離寵粉

SOMI唱一半「肩帶滑落」辣翻桃園　秀大長腿..台上中文喊：So感動～

冠軍賽車手出車禍全身癱瘓　曝心聲勸戒：不要在山路飆

女大生帽藏料理鼠王領獎　烹飪學校畢典全場笑翻XD

【英語TOEIC通】Google宣布大消息！從科技大事學TOEIC英文

批日美食地雷挨轟！　蔡阿嘎酸評「嘉義難吃雞肉飯」被翻出譙爆

500年手抄《古蘭經》的再生緣！　修復近三年送回靜思精舍

回擊RISU支持者　作家做1事：救不了被外流的女孩但能救你女友

台鋼捐資2.8億助高苑科大「解除專輔」　私校工會：創造奇蹟

快訊／雨區擴大！氣象局發「13縣市豪雨特報」　大雷雨轟2地1小時

快訊／112學年大學學雜費4校喊漲　平均調漲159到265元

全國唯一小學到大學課程博覽會將登場　台積電人資中心處長開講

明道、環球、大同技術學院3校退場　1120名在校生安置他校就讀

3、4月發票「最爽幸運兒一次看」　最大特點曝光

甜美AV女優赴韓活動「突刪光46萬YT頻道影片」！　原因曝光

泓德能源收購雲守護安控　總座：第3次轉型「目標成智慧電力公司」

許總賽後透露蔡文誠缺席原因　直言小陣容「成效不好」

Mini推Cooper S鄉村人「秘境探險」配色！採全地形輪胎電玩迷必收

響應世界環境日　華邦電首度發表氣候相關財務揭露報告

大陸30倍音速「JF-22超高速風洞」已驗收　航太發射成本有望減9成

李奧納多換搭上吉吉22歲好友！「遊艇大方同行」不藏了…再爆戀情

營養師曝53歲王菲不老秘密：「巫婆湯」食譜喝一周瘦3kg

【英語TOEIC通】Google宣布大消息！從科技大事學TOEIC英文

楊紫瓊貴婦造型遊湖美翻　黃色「權力套裝」秀幹練一面

伴娘車頭燈太亮！深V細肩帶溢出渾圓胸　誠實婚攝直對焦…新人淪配角

生活熱門新聞

女工程師3餐清淡卻罹脂肪肝！專家給2建議

畫面和員工說法不符　牛肉麵老闆：頂多石牌店收掉

打臉！牛肉麵店抹布水煮麵完整影片曝

志明牛肉拉麵石牌店即起暫時歇業

牛肉麵店今緊急停業「明開記者會」

網爆石牌牛肉麵店員將抹布水扭進湯鍋

今午後大雨地區曝　全台連7天防「劇烈天氣」

豪雨襲高雄　陳其邁：水情中心三級開設

台志願軍烏克蘭遇爆炸！　麻醉醒來才知被截肢

宜蘭入夜大豪雨　8縣市豪大雨特報

台志願軍烏克蘭戰場歸來　轉角遇「大批俄軍」愣住

6縣市豪大雨！　全台連7天防「劇烈天氣」

雨時長！午後雷雨猛　周末梅雨到

可能又有颱風　氣象局回應了

更多熱門

相關新聞

企業導入ChatGPT！從公司通知信學TOEIC英文

企業導入ChatGPT！從公司通知信學TOEIC英文

近日人工智慧的議題沸沸揚揚，各大產業都在討論如何運用人工智慧加強員工的競爭力與產能。本次從一段TOEIC測驗商業情境的信件範例來介紹相關用語。內容是企業總經理鼓勵員工參與訓練，以加強產業核心競爭力來維持企業競爭力。

面試官問：有什麼問題想問？教你三大回答方式

面試官問：有什麼問題想問？教你三大回答方式

多益老師翻譯BNT電郵：建議王必勝上英文閱讀課

多益老師翻譯BNT電郵：建議王必勝上英文閱讀課

今年「免稅」額提高！英文不是free tax

今年「免稅」額提高！英文不是free tax

找工作多益成績重要嗎？

找工作多益成績重要嗎？

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益新品發布邀請函職場英文

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

女工程師3餐清淡卻罹脂肪肝！專家給2建議

畫面和員工說法不符　牛肉麵老闆：頂多石牌店收掉

快訊／韓國網美八里遭性騷　警抓到29歲男了

打臉！牛肉麵店抹布水煮麵完整影片曝

志明牛肉拉麵石牌店即起暫時歇業

83歲男星不信「能讓小54歲女友懷孕」！逼驗DNA

快訊／桃園火車站驚傳旅客落軌！身首分離慘死

鍾明軒惹惱廠商！

台灣第一家好市多搬家獲證實　新店址「洽談中」

Albee羞認「廚房流理台激戰男友」

鄧九雲驚喜宣布：我結婚了！　「曾和何韻詩女女戀」

開除濕機「少做1動作」白除了！　過來人全喊：超浪費電

人氣女星「遭男星撿屍帶上床」3線索曝身分

即／苗栗牛肉麵店氣爆1死3傷　57歲業者不治

19歲騎士「超人飛姿」軋車　高速闖紅燈遭擊落亡

更多

最夯影音

更多
上班路遇書法神人阿伯　在鐵門上大展俐落手藝

上班路遇書法神人阿伯　在鐵門上大展俐落手藝
蔡阿嘎鞠躬道歉！　在日5大「失格行徑」一次回應

蔡阿嘎鞠躬道歉！　在日5大「失格行徑」一次回應

BIGBANG太陽在台灣！　大唱《月亮代表我的心》

BIGBANG太陽在台灣！　大唱《月亮代表我的心》

5億高中生針孔遭檢反駁　家屬等不了...公布急救照

5億高中生針孔遭檢反駁　家屬等不了...公布急救照

麝香豬療癒吃各式料理　一腳踢翻泡麵暴風進食

麝香豬療癒吃各式料理　一腳踢翻泡麵暴風進食

熱門快報

《豈有此呂》殯葬業秘辛曝光!

《豈有此呂》殯葬業秘辛曝光!

冬瓜行旅社長郭憲鴻，從小接觸殯葬業，看盡這行的奇聞軼事。鎖定豈有此呂先睹為快！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

滿額抽小米掃地機器人!

滿額抽小米掃地機器人!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面