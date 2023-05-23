　
【英語TOEIC通】企業導入ChatGPT！從公司通知信學TOEIC英文

▲▼機器人,人工智慧,AI。（圖／CFP）

▲ 人工智慧改變了競爭力。（圖／CFP）

文／李海碩

近日人工智慧的議題沸沸揚揚，各大產業都在討論如何運用人工智慧加強員工的競爭力與產能。本次從一段TOEIC測驗商業情境的信件範例來介紹相關用語。內容是企業總經理鼓勵員工參與訓練，以加強產業核心競爭力來維持企業競爭力。

[Company Letterhead]
Date: April 28, 2023
Subject: Embracing AI Advancements & Introduction of ChatGPT
Dear employees,
I am writing to inform you about the integration of AI technologies like ChatGPT into our company to maintain our competitive edge in this rapidly evolving era.
We will provide comprehensive training to help you adapt and excel in using these new tools. Together, we will embrace this change and ensure our company's continued success.
Thank you for your commitment and support.
Warm regards,
[Your Name]
General Manager
[Company Name]

[公司標頭]
日期：2023年四月二十八日
主題：擁抱人工智慧進展與ChatGPT的到來
敬愛的各位夥伴：
本封信是為了通知大家，我們將整合類似ChatGPT的人工智慧科技到公司中，以便在這個快速變化的時代維持我們的競爭優勢。我們將會提供全面的訓練來幫您調適並成為使用這些新工具的好手。讓我們一起擁抱這個變化並確保我們公司的永續成功。
感謝您的付出與支持！
此致
總經理

embrace 擁抱

embrace與hug比起來，是更加用力擁抱的等級，而在商場上我們通常會以這個詞來說明「擁抱（改變）」或「擁抱（新科技）」。

Our company is eager to embrace new technologies that will streamline our business processes and boost productivity.
（我們的公司熱切期待擁抱能簡化業務流程並提高生產力的新技術。）

As a forward-thinking company, we must embrace change and adapt to new circumstances to stay relevant and thrive in the competitive market.
（作為一家具有前瞻性的公司，我們必須擁抱變革並適應新情況，以便在競爭激烈的市場中保持相關性並茁壯成長。）

inform 通知

大家最常運用的information「資訊」就是inform的名詞。動詞inform在英文中有加上of與about的用法，但若是在考試中，建議可以先選of為介詞的選項。

I will inform our team about the upcoming changes in the project timeline and the necessary adjustments to be made.
（我將通知我們的團隊有關專案時間表即將出現的變更以及需要進行的必要調整。）

maintain 維持

企業中最重要的關鍵就是維持部門和諧與競爭力，maintain這個字也有汽車或機械保養的意思，要特別注意的是名詞的拼法很特別是maintenance。

It is crucial to maintain clear communication channels among departments to achieve our strategic goals efficiently.
（維持部門之間清晰的溝通渠道以有效地實現我們的戰略目標至關重要。）

competitive edge 競爭優勢

競爭優勢的說法是台灣人經常用錯的單字之一。compete是動詞，competition是名詞，competitiveness除了解釋為「競爭力」，更有「好爭鬥」的意思。所以企業界中若要表示「競爭優勢」，最常見的做法就是加上edge。

Investing in employee development will give our company a competitive edge in the fast-paced market.
（投資於員工發展將使我們公司在快節奏的市場中具有競爭優勢。）

rapidly evolving 快速變化

rapid代表「迅速的」，evolve則是「進化」，兩個字結合在一起就變成了「快速變化」的意思。除此之外，也可用ever-changing來形容「改變時時刻刻都在發生」。

We must stay agile and adapt to the rapidly evolving business landscape to remain successful in our industry.
（我們必須保持敏捷，適應變化迅速的商業格局，以維持我們在行業中的成功。）

comprehensive 全面

comprehend是動詞「理解」的意思，而comprehensive則是「全面性、廣泛、綜合的」，是在職場商業情境中常用的單字。例如要形容對方的觀點很全面，也可以使用comprehensive view。

Our comprehensive training program is designed to equip employees with the skills needed to excel in their respective roles.
（我們全面的培訓計劃旨在使員工具備在各自角色中表現出色的技能。）

ensure success 確保成功

形容詞sure是「確定的」，而ensure則為動詞，代表「確保」的意思。在商業情境中，由於有眾多事物需要確定，故會經常使用ensure來加強篤定感。

By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, we can ensure the success of our company in the long run.
（通過培養創新和協作的文化，我們可以確保公司的長期成功。）

commitment and support 承諾與支持

與員工對話的信件中常常會用到這兩個字，commitment有「承諾、奉獻、忠誠」等意思，而support則是「支持」。另一個很常見的說法則是dedication and commitment「奉獻與承諾」。

We greatly appreciate your commitment and support as we navigate these changes and work together toward a brighter future.
（在我們共同應對這些變化並努力邁向更光明的未來同時，我們非常感謝您的承諾和支持。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. To remain successful in a rapidly evolving industry, a company must ________ to new circumstances.
(A) ignore
(B) challenge
(C) adapt
(D) resist

2. A comprehensive training program is designed to ________ employees with the necessary skills for their roles.
(A) dismiss
(B) replace
(C) equip
(D) confuse

3. To achieve strategic goals efficiently, it is crucial to maintain ________ communication channels among departments.
(A) unclear
(B) clear
(C) intermittent
(D) outdated

4. Investing in employee development can provide a company with a ________ in the fast-paced market.
(A) disadvantage
(B) competitive edge
(C) financial loss
(D) constant struggle

解析:

1. 正解為(C)。句意為「要在日新月異的業界保持成功，公司需要能適應新環境。」(A)忽視，(B)挑戰，(C)適應，(D)拒絕。adapt to new circumstances「適應新環境」符合句意，故(C)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C)。句意為「我們設計了全面性的訓練計畫來讓員工具備他們角色的必要技能。」(A)解散，(B)取代，(C)裝備、擁有(D)困擾。本題的重要關鍵是空格後方的介詞with，片語equip sb with sth代表「用sth來裝備sb」。故(C)為正確答案。

3. 正解為(B)。句意為「為了要有效率地達成策略性目標，在部門間維繫清晰的溝通至關重要。」(A)不清楚，(B)清晰，(C)間歇性的，(D)過時的。Maintain clear communication channels「維持清楚的溝通渠道」符合句意，故(B)為正確答案。

4. 正解為(B)。句意為「投資在員工的成長上能讓公司在快步調的市場中擁有競爭優勢。」(A)劣勢，(B)競爭優勢，(C)財物損失，(D)持續掙扎。根據題意，只有(B)符合，故為正解。

AI時代「人設重於內容」？　專家：深化咀嚼才能抓住眾人目光

AI時代「人設重於內容」？　專家：深化咀嚼才能抓住眾人目光

AI風潮席捲全球，ChatGPT話題仍未減，日前有網友提問「在未來的AI時代裡，你講了什麼內容並不重要，而是誰講了什麼才重要？」原Po認為很多內容都可透過AI生成，但欣賞的對象講出來的話，才真正有影響力，不過也吸引網友正反兩面意見，人力銀行專家則認為，透過ChatGPT蒐集資料後必須自己深化咀嚼，才能抓住眾人目光。

好好做代誌錯了嗎？　侯友宜嗆「民進黨連好好做事都做不到！」　

好好做代誌錯了嗎？　侯友宜嗆「民進黨連好好做事都做不到！」　

諾貝爾獎得主莫言用ChatGPT寫講稿

諾貝爾獎得主莫言用ChatGPT寫講稿

美媒：蘋果限制員工使用ChatGPT等外部AI

美媒：蘋果限制員工使用ChatGPT等外部AI

正牌官方ChatGPT手機版來了！

正牌官方ChatGPT手機版來了！

瑪娃颱風凌晨轉中颱！　鋒面抵達23日大降13℃

瑪娃颱風凌晨轉中颱！　鋒面抵達23日大降13℃
屏高中生半工半讀組隊闖美！　世界機器人大賽奪冠為台爭光

屏高中生半工半讀組隊闖美！　世界機器人大賽奪冠為台爭光

女兒想約爸媽吃飯遭拒　推託很忙還被當面放閃

女兒想約爸媽吃飯遭拒　推託很忙還被當面放閃

賀軍翔遭葛斯齊爆喇舌酒店妹3次！　揍張勛傑還嗆：沒錢的人好好做事

賀軍翔遭葛斯齊爆喇舌酒店妹3次！　揍張勛傑還嗆：沒錢的人好好做事

鹿希派登《營業中2》連節目名都不知XD　小幫手分批來⋯炎亞綸氣喊：走開！

鹿希派登《營業中2》連節目名都不知XD　小幫手分批來⋯炎亞綸氣喊：走開！

