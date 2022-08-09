　
快訊／愛荷華州「Google資料中心」驚傳爆炸　3人重傷

▲▼Google。（圖／路透）

▲ Google搜尋功能今早一度掛點。（示意圖／路透）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美媒KETV報導，Google位於美國愛荷華州康瑟爾崖（Council Bluffs）的資料中心約當地8日中午發生爆炸，至少造成3名電工重傷。一名發言人向6 News WOWT說明，已接獲發生爆炸的通報，3人在靠近電箱時發生意外，因燒傷被送往創傷中心治療，所幸他們都有意識，可以開口說話。

另一方面，Google搜尋引擎於台灣時間9日上午一度掛點，現已修復完成，故障原因目前不明。

