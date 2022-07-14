　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
軍武 焦點 台灣 大陸 國際 軍聞社

俄軍巡弋飛彈「精準打擊」烏克蘭民宅12人死　官方冷回：軍事目標

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

烏克蘭當地時間14日下午，中西部城市文尼察（Vinnytsia）的民宅與文化中心，遭到俄軍巡弋飛彈精準打擊，造成12人死亡，包括1名兒童。不過俄軍聲稱，打擊的是一處軍事目標。

▲▼俄軍使用巡弋飛彈，精準打擊一處烏克蘭民宅。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@InnaSovsun）

▲俄軍使用巡弋飛彈，精準打擊一處烏克蘭民宅。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@InnaSovsun）

烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑（Inna Sovsun）在推特發文表示，俄羅斯混蛋剛才用飛彈擊中文尼察的文化中心，文化中心和附近幾處住宅被毀，造成12人死亡，其中包含1個兒童。

索夫桑痛批，俄羅斯宣傳人員再次聲稱，他們摧毀一個軍事目標，「但是孩子…..」。

►幫牙齒開美肌！用這款牙膏就對了

ET快訊
生技公司「行刑式槍殺」4慘死！目擊員工還原現場
爆乳鋼琴女神YouTuber「COS英雄聯盟角色」罕遭負評　
高大蒙面歹徒逼5人進廁所槍決　殘忍手法如26年前劉邦友血案
男生活自律！家人嘆「若他有問題沒人健康」　健檢一照：惡性的
生技公司5人遭關廁所「行刑式槍殺」！頭部全中彈4死1重傷
不爽屋遭法拍　建商抓狂把豪宅拆成廢墟
快訊／康建生技公司槍擊案4死！5人頭部中彈　創辦人搶救中

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

請按讚支持ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 軍武最新 全站最新

青藏高原高空上供應急通信　雙尾蠍無人機創全球首次

俄軍巡弋飛彈「精準打擊」烏克蘭民宅12人死　官方冷回：軍事目標

感受老母機風采　國軍C-119運輸機服役39年創世界之最

「澳洲護衛艦」東海遭遇解放軍　被警告進入「中國領海」

中俄伊將參加「拉丁美洲軍演」　美國參議員示警：對美重大威脅

大陸控美艦「非法闖入西沙領海」　南部戰區：跟蹤監視並警告驅離

尪長途跑車賺錢難陪家人...　帶兒等他下班收閃燈回應❤

比莉親老外20次翻臉罵人　講「內褲卡衛生紙」狂笑...賈靜雯救場

彭佳慧聞好友黃嘉千婚變　哼《關你屁事啊》嗆辣回應！

錢薇娟嗆江宏傑「先贏郭泓志再贏我」　郭喊話聯合「別讓錢姐太囂張」

見眼熟嫌犯：阿德～想你餒　花蓮警「搏感情式」路邊逮人

黑絲襪重機辣妹撞前車　翻一圈倒頭栽重摔路面

囂張姐國道騎機車狂飆　蛇行、鑽縫甩4警車逃逸

鬥牛？騎機車逆向飆國道　見警揮旗攔阻「直接撞開」

2娃超跑開到半路沒電！　爺開油壓車「拖回」救援

阿公摸車喊手痛討3千　他調監視器才知被碰瓷

青藏高原高空上供應急通信　雙尾蠍無人機創全球首次

俄軍巡弋飛彈「精準打擊」烏克蘭民宅12人死　官方冷回：軍事目標

感受老母機風采　國軍C-119運輸機服役39年創世界之最

「澳洲護衛艦」東海遭遇解放軍　被警告進入「中國領海」

中俄伊將參加「拉丁美洲軍演」　美國參議員示警：對美重大威脅

大陸控美艦「非法闖入西沙領海」　南部戰區：跟蹤監視並警告驅離

台積電本季毛利率59.1%但「擔心電價」　長期看超過53%

草屯驚爆行刑式槍擊4死1傷　蔡培慧：社會安全網嚴重疏漏

古久保端出寶典「完整」桃猿　點名奪冠Key Man

李亞鵬欠債1.8億「官司打6年仍敗訴」！　債權方聲請強制執行

生技公司行刑式槍殺4死1傷！目擊員工還原現場：拿槍要所有人進去

林安可一軍首戰長打＋美技　第三打席揮棒後突然傷退

指揮中心公布新北恩恩案報告　恩恩爸批新北市府可恥：跟過去說法矛盾

55688蟬聯叫車類APP榜首 乘客最愛150人即時客服、點數折車資

T1職籃Wish希望列車　鄭瑋、朱億宗化身超級教頭

證交所救市法說7／21登場！8家上市公司響應　鴻海首度助陣

北捷府中站女被襲胸＋扯開上衣 「上身全裸」遭百公斤男壓倒狂毆

軍武熱門新聞

澳護衛艦東海遇解放軍　被警告進入中國領海

國軍C-119服役39年創世界之最

中俄伊將參加拉美軍演　美議員：對美重大威脅

距鄰接區僅10浬　大陸軍艦過花蓮外海

俄軍巡弋飛彈「精準打擊」烏克蘭民宅12人死

美軍在敘利亞擊斃「ISIS領導人」

烏整備百萬大軍準備反攻　烏東公寓火箭攻擊增至26死

大陸控美艦「非法闖入西沙領海」　南部戰區：跟蹤監視並警告驅離

中美在南海72小時生死開戰？　他預言「這一軍」將死傷慘重

慶黃埔建校98週年見證光榮傳統

海軍玉山級兩棲船塢登陸艦　首次海試畫面曝

雙尾蠍無人機青藏高原供應急通信

泰晤士報：烏克蘭整備百萬大軍　盼收復南部失土

第一波「7年級軍校生」現在過得如何？

更多熱門

相關新聞

7家壽險業仍未收到俄羅斯債息！　曝險金額增41.6億台幣

7家壽險業仍未收到俄羅斯債息！　曝險金額增41.6億台幣

俄羅斯攻打烏克蘭遭到西方國家制裁，債券違約風暴尚未結束，截至今年7月14日止，我國7家壽險公司仍未收到俄羅斯應於5月27日後給付的債券利息。

美韓首次進行F-35A聯合演習

美韓首次進行F-35A聯合演習

北韓承認烏東分離主義地區獨立　烏克蘭宣布斷交

北韓承認烏東分離主義地區獨立　烏克蘭宣布斷交

新手媽為整鼻　10萬元賣掉5天大男嬰

新手媽為整鼻　10萬元賣掉5天大男嬰

俄烏戰爭加通膨　IMF：全球經濟恐進一步惡化

俄烏戰爭加通膨　IMF：全球經濟恐進一步惡化

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭StopRussia軍武國際軍武

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

中華電信寄限定簡訊！499吃到飽方案曝

「有急事找你」iPhone狂收訊息　網曝1招：有效

生技公司5人遭關廁所行刑式槍殺　4死1重傷

「蛋黃酥界愛馬仕」遭秒殺轉賣！陳耀訓道歉了

台首大停招、7月底前辦說明會助學生轉學

即／國道「囂張姐」衝台中機場　停留7小時原因曝

她偷領2000萬「借弟弟買房」　老公刷簿吐血

許藍方駁不倫被法院打臉！

無性生活7年！穿性感睡衣色誘…尪卻躲開

「綠水鬼」摘掉10分鐘　他吃一餐70萬慘飛

沒開冷氣！內行靠「1神物」：涼到靠北又助眠

陳為民掩面痛哭悼朱俐靜！陶晶瑩淚曝：她走得很安詳

騎機車衝國道狠甩紅斑馬　囂張姐身分曝光

即／國道「囂張姐」抓到了　現身台中機場被逮

即／康建生技公司槍擊案4死　創辦人搶救中

更多

最夯影音

更多
尪長途跑車賺錢難陪家人...　帶兒等他下班收閃燈回應❤

尪長途跑車賺錢難陪家人...　帶兒等他下班收閃燈回應❤
比莉親老外20次翻臉罵人　講「內褲卡衛生紙」狂笑...賈靜雯救場

比莉親老外20次翻臉罵人　講「內褲卡衛生紙」狂笑...賈靜雯救場

彭佳慧聞好友黃嘉千婚變　哼《關你屁事啊》嗆辣回應！

彭佳慧聞好友黃嘉千婚變　哼《關你屁事啊》嗆辣回應！

錢薇娟嗆江宏傑「先贏郭泓志再贏我」　郭喊話聯合「別讓錢姐太囂張」

錢薇娟嗆江宏傑「先贏郭泓志再贏我」　郭喊話聯合「別讓錢姐太囂張」

見眼熟嫌犯：阿德～想你餒　花蓮警「搏感情式」路邊逮人

見眼熟嫌犯：阿德～想你餒　花蓮警「搏感情式」路邊逮人

熱門快報

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

《料理之王3》火熱上映中！

6/3起每周五、六晚間九點，《料理之王3》料戰再起、美味升級！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

全台房巿供不應求?!何處可買房

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【寵物展】全館滿1599折百

【寵物展】全館滿1599折百

7/8-7/11毛毛商城全館滿1599現折100元。活動期間新會員註冊送100元折價券，馬上去!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面