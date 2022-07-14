俄軍巡弋飛彈「精準打擊」烏克蘭民宅12人死　官方冷回：軍事目標

#Russian bastards just hit the center of #Vinnytsia with a missile. The cultural centre and several residential buildings were destroyed. Right now confirmed 12 dead people, including a child. Russian propagandists AGAIN say they destroyed a military target. Child... pic.twitter.com/NjluHpF5ja— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) July 14, 2022
記者林彥臣／綜合報導
烏克蘭當地時間14日下午，中西部城市文尼察（Vinnytsia）的民宅與文化中心，遭到俄軍巡弋飛彈精準打擊，造成12人死亡，包括1名兒童。不過俄軍聲稱，打擊的是一處軍事目標。
▲俄軍使用巡弋飛彈，精準打擊一處烏克蘭民宅。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@InnaSovsun）
烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑（Inna Sovsun）在推特發文表示，俄羅斯混蛋剛才用飛彈擊中文尼察的文化中心，文化中心和附近幾處住宅被毀，造成12人死亡，其中包含1個兒童。
索夫桑痛批，俄羅斯宣傳人員再次聲稱，他們摧毀一個軍事目標，「但是孩子…..」。
