風太大「船長斷繩保命」！她玩滑翔傘飛1.6km撞橋慘死　最新畫面曝

▲這起滑翔傘意外造成1死2傷。（圖／翻攝自臉書）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國佛州上月30日一名人妻帶著2名孩子玩海上滑翔傘，結果卻因風勢過強，最終釀成1死2傷悲劇。如今有更多內幕曝光，原來當時49歲船長擔憂滑翔傘受強風影響強力拖行船隻，可能危及船員及客人的性命，直接切斷繩索。
So I have contemplated posting this video for multiple reasons but here it goes: this is what I saw the moment before springing into action.. I was recording because I thought the parasail boat was going to be able to take control of the situation and i was going to record a rescue. But as time went on it was clear to me that the parasail boat was in dire need of assistance. Viewer discretion is advised.由 John Callion 發佈於 2022年6月1日 星期三
紐約郵報報導，33歲人妻阿菈帕蒂（Supraja Alaparthi）30日帶著兒子與親戚的孩子，來到佛羅里達礁島群（Florida Keys）玩海上滑翔傘，卻沒想到升空之後，突然颳起強風。
49歲船長庫奇（Daniel Couch）發現這狀況後，擔憂滑翔傘會把他的船強行拖走，可能危及到船員與正在半空中的一家人，直接剪斷連接船隻與客人身上安全帶裝備的繩索，希望3人能擺脫強風影響降低高度，打算開船接3人回到船上。
只不過，接下來事情並未照他的預想發展。在庫奇把繩索切斷後，阿菈帕蒂與孩子們立刻被滑翔傘失控拖行，在水面上高速移動約1英里多（約1.6公里多），最終撞上舊七英里橋（Old Seven-Mile Bridge），造成阿菈帕蒂喪命，親戚小孩重傷，10歲兒子輕傷。
這起事件仍在調查當中。不過66歲麥卡洛克（Mark McCulloch）表示，庫奇不應該切斷繩索，應該使用Z字駕船等其他方式來解決眼前的突發狀況。
