快訊／加州男「全裸衝便利店」掃射　至少5人中彈！壓制畫面曝光

 

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國加州奧羅維爾市（Oroville）當地時間2日晚間8時左右發生槍擊案，警方證實，一名槍手闖入「ampm便利商店」的附設加油站開火，至少5人中彈受傷。他們沒有透露細節，僅稱已將嫌犯拘捕到案。社群媒體上流傳的影片顯示，嫌犯全身赤裸，在沃爾瑪門口遭到壓制拘捕。

▲▼加州便利商店槍擊。（圖／推特／Dylan Taylor Brown）

▲加州便利商店槍擊。（圖／推特／Dylan Taylor Brown）

奧羅維爾市長雷諾茲（Chuck Reynolds）表示，槍手在便利商店犯案不久後，又進入附近一間沃爾瑪（Walmart），造成「更多受害者」。但是，當局目前仍未透露詳情。

As of 8pm, the suspect is now in Walmart and more victims have been recorded. Please stay home and keep our law enforcement and citizens in your prayers.

Chuck Reynolds, Mayor of Oroville 發佈於 2022年2月2日 星期三

