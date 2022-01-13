索馬利亞首都「汽車爆炸案」釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

▲索馬利亞首都汽車爆炸案造成8人死亡。（圖／翻攝自@twitter／MOALIMUU）



中央社摩加迪休12日綜合外電報導

索馬利亞首都摩加迪休12日發生一起威力強大的汽車爆炸案，目標是一個私家安全車隊。當地救護車服務主管表示，至少已有8人喪命。索國伊斯蘭聖戰士團體青年黨已宣稱犯案。

路透社報導，事發地點在摩加迪休（Mogadishu）通往機場的一條道路上。阿明救護車服務（Aamin Ambulance）總幹事阿布德拉曼（Abdikadir Abdirahman）表示，爆炸鎖定駛經阿維西昂街（Avisione street）的一個車隊，當中包含防彈車。

法新社報導，目擊者指出，爆炸發生時，附近正好有一個護送外國人的私家安全車隊經過。青年黨（Al-Shabaab）則發布簡短聲明，表示他們的攻擊是鎖定「外國官員」。

BREAKING: Heavy explosion has just been reported in Mogadishu. Early reports indicate it’s a suicide car bomb on the 21st October road. The car bomb may have targeted another vehicle travelling on the road. This is taking place meters north of Mogadishu airport perimeter. pic.twitter.com/QaQjfWsbKV

阿布德拉曼告訴路透社，他們從現場運出8具遺體。地方政府安全官員阿布迪（Mohamed Abdi）則告訴法新社，這起爆炸案也對附近造成重大破壞。

目擊者努爾（Hassan Nur）說：「爆炸威力之大，道路附近的建築物和路過車輛大多受到破壞。」

摩加迪休居民奧斯曼（Mohamed Osman）則表示，事發時他正在附近一座清真寺內禱告，寺廟的屋頂和牆壁都受到爆炸威力衝擊。

The government of #Somalia condemns the suicide cowardly attack today in #Mogadishu in which four civilians were killed and six others injured. Such acts of terrorism will not derail the peace & the ongoing development in the country. We must unite in the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/yCxvvpunDm