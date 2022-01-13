　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

索馬利亞首都「汽車爆炸案」釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

▲▼索馬利亞首都汽車爆炸案造成8人死亡。（圖／翻攝自@MOALIMUU）

▲索馬利亞首都汽車爆炸案造成8人死亡。（圖／翻攝自@twitter／MOALIMUU）

中央社摩加迪休12日綜合外電報導

索馬利亞首都摩加迪休12日發生一起威力強大的汽車爆炸案，目標是一個私家安全車隊。當地救護車服務主管表示，至少已有8人喪命。索國伊斯蘭聖戰士團體青年黨已宣稱犯案。

路透社報導，事發地點在摩加迪休（Mogadishu）通往機場的一條道路上。阿明救護車服務（Aamin Ambulance）總幹事阿布德拉曼（Abdikadir Abdirahman）表示，爆炸鎖定駛經阿維西昂街（Avisione street）的一個車隊，當中包含防彈車。

法新社報導，目擊者指出，爆炸發生時，附近正好有一個護送外國人的私家安全車隊經過。青年黨（Al-Shabaab）則發布簡短聲明，表示他們的攻擊是鎖定「外國官員」。

阿布德拉曼告訴路透社，他們從現場運出8具遺體。地方政府安全官員阿布迪（Mohamed Abdi）則告訴法新社，這起爆炸案也對附近造成重大破壞。

目擊者努爾（Hassan Nur）說：「爆炸威力之大，道路附近的建築物和路過車輛大多受到破壞。」

摩加迪休居民奧斯曼（Mohamed Osman）則表示，事發時他正在附近一座清真寺內禱告，寺廟的屋頂和牆壁都受到爆炸威力衝擊。

他說：「當我走出清真寺時，看到好幾棟老房子倒塌，街上散布手腳等屍塊、毀壞的車輛、燒焦的嘟嘟車。所有這片混亂和人命喪失，都在一分鐘內發生，而我逃過一劫。」

青年黨與蓋達組織（al Qaeda）有關聯，經常發動持槍和炸彈攻擊，鎖定安全目標、政府官員和平民，目的為了推翻索馬利亞中央政府、在全國實施嚴格版本的伊斯蘭教法。

索馬利亞面臨重重困境，當地政治領袖數天前才達成協議，為延宕已久的選舉訂定新的時間表。

ET快訊
快訊／桃園7校深夜宣布緊急停課　晚間新增9銀行員確診
銀行已12人確診！指揮中心急尋「這9天去洽公民眾」快採檢
快訊／深夜本土再+9！全是銀行員工　Ct值曝光

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

索馬利亞首都「汽車爆炸案」釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

美國2021年CPI「漲幅達7%」　創39年半新高

英國安德魯王子「性侵少女案」被告定了！　撤銷訴訟聲請被駁回

高盛評估2022中國GDP「保5」有困難　下修預測成長率4.3%

日本疑現首例「Omicron死亡」　單日新增逾1.3萬例

米蘭跨年夜至少9名女子遭性侵　義國警方搜捕18匹狼！

德國「接種率72%」單日新增8萬例　3月將表決強制接種疫苗

佛奇：Omicron傳染力空前強大　幾乎無人躲得過毒手

餐廳派出大肌肌猛男站台！民眾一見「超害羞桌邊服務」竟嚇到報警

「會染新冠的人都中了」　科學家：英Omicron疫情已達高峰

蕾神之錘第2季！李靚蕾轟王力宏「帶3男硬闖」　「手持他不堪證據」…曬私訊打臉By2妹Yumi

Melody「美國全家確診Omicron」！　92歲奶奶「咳嗽+流鼻涕」爸媽也同住

掛註銷車牌上路跑給警追　闖紅燈「華麗轉一圈」讓警車卡住了

「陳奕快回來，爸爸媽媽等你！」　F-16V飛官失聯24hrs...家屬集氣

女兒幫媽燙頭髮瀏海翹起來　鸚鵡秒展羽毛：我們一樣！

F-16V失事！國防部證實：尋獲戰機輪胎、本體　飛行員仍下落不明

亞洲太太收到「中藥材包裹」　卻被控告走私毒品恐坐2年牢

航空迷拍「F-16V墜海前」畫面　機腹朝上倒飛...疑飛官昏迷

註銷車牌上路！狂飆給警察追　路口「華麗轉圈」警車卡住了

5分鐘記錄「流水便當」漂流記　剛煮好掉水溝？一路追到戲終

索馬利亞首都「汽車爆炸案」釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

美國2021年CPI「漲幅達7%」　創39年半新高

英國安德魯王子「性侵少女案」被告定了！　撤銷訴訟聲請被駁回

高盛評估2022中國GDP「保5」有困難　下修預測成長率4.3%

日本疑現首例「Omicron死亡」　單日新增逾1.3萬例

米蘭跨年夜至少9名女子遭性侵　義國警方搜捕18匹狼！

德國「接種率72%」單日新增8萬例　3月將表決強制接種疫苗

佛奇：Omicron傳染力空前強大　幾乎無人躲得過毒手

餐廳派出大肌肌猛男站台！民眾一見「超害羞桌邊服務」竟嚇到報警

「會染新冠的人都中了」　科學家：英Omicron疫情已達高峰

包機飛太多了嗎？航空貨運運價昨日驟跌　農曆年前估可回升約一成

超模妹妹情色私密照遭朋友流出！　IG直播爆哭…結局反轉被罵爆

索馬利亞首都「汽車爆炸案」釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

抓包女友偷跟男生看《月老》！悲情男36秒當街大爆走　結局超展開

聯邦銀證實12員工確診！　桃分行全面清消、全行員居家隔離

新北男剛到職就請喪假！老闆一查才知「岳父死了2次」

美國2021年CPI「漲幅達7%」　創39年半新高

女籃開放洋將？　劉希曄：提升國內環境必須做

《繼承者們》女星「被正宮提告」才知當小三　神隱2個月近況曝光！

苦苓／老仁與小倫的對話錄

統神請兒子扮貓咪互動超爆笑　晨晨喵～哈氣打斷爸成效果王

國際熱門新聞

Omicron太強！專家：只戴一個外科口罩沒用

公開扒光新婚嬌妻！大馬「開箱新娘」爆紅

顧客要現炸雞塊　麥當勞員工1招反制

美國2021年CPI「漲幅達7%」　創39年半新高

安德魯王子「性侵少女案」被告定了　撤銷訴訟聲請被駁回

索馬利亞首都汽車爆炸案釀8死　青年黨宣稱犯案

性愛馬拉松！他高潮瞬間GG斷了狂噴血

F-16V戰機上線2個月失聯！美媒：真不是時候

日本疑現首例Omicron死亡　單日新增逾1.3萬例

傳訊給亡姊2年後收回覆　她一看慌了

高盛評估中國GDP難「保5」　下修2022經濟成長率

日動物園老虎咬斷22歲飼育員右手！前晚整夜沒回籠舍

米蘭跨年夜　9名女子遭18匹狼性侵

會染疫的人都中了　英美疫情達高峰

更多熱門

相關新聞

爆炸案牽出兩國　中大使見巴國總理

爆炸案牽出兩國　中大使見巴國總理

上月發生的巴基斯坦巴士爆炸案，造成9名中國工程師死亡、28傷的慘劇，在巴方一開始辦斷為機械故障後，轉為不排除恐攻，更指控印度、阿富汗情報單位涉案。對此，中國駐巴基斯坦大使館14日晚發布消息指，大使農融已拜會巴基斯坦總理伊姆蘭·汗，就中巴關係、「阿富汗問題」等交換意見。

青年黨劫獄射殺7駐軍！　至少釋放400囚

青年黨劫獄射殺7駐軍！　至少釋放400囚

炸藥車衝進旅館！　槍手下車「無差別格殺」

炸藥車衝進旅館！　槍手下車「無差別格殺」

下令槍殺落水者　船長被判26年

下令槍殺落水者　船長被判26年

川普下令　美軍明年初撤出索馬利亞

川普下令　美軍明年初撤出索馬利亞

關鍵字：

索馬利亞爆炸案

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／一夜再增9例本土　全是銀行員工！Ct值曝光

王力宏監視器新視角曝光！　網瘋傳「氣球殺手」洗白

快訊／桃園7學校緊急宣布停課　晚間新增9銀行員確診

群聚！急尋「這9天」到銀行洽公快採檢

升三級警戒後「1行業慘歪」　鄉民見證逆轉

By2反擊李靚蕾首露面！Yumi全程低頭「姊姊挽手力挺」

F-16V墜海前畫面曝　飛官疑昏迷

李靚蕾親曝「不需找侯佩岑」關鍵原因

天堂W 2000萬課長被鎖帳號

房產專家看王力宏、李靚蕾家門口格局：毛骨悚然

網紅「月收5500」退團！真面目是酒廠富千金驚呆吳宗憲

快訊／遭指拒黑范夫妻陪王力宏回家」　李靚蕾曝原因

和男友恩愛「超絕望」　竟是傷心乳頭綜合症

Q4手機掉價最兇Top15曝光！ 「這款降最多」超過萬元

晚上吃B群睡不著？「網友常見6疑惑」藥師一次破解

更多

最夯影音

更多
蕾神之錘第2季！李靚蕾轟王力宏「帶3男硬闖」　「手持他不堪證據」…曬私訊打臉By2妹Yumi

蕾神之錘第2季！李靚蕾轟王力宏「帶3男硬闖」　「手持他不堪證據」…曬私訊打臉By2妹Yumi
Melody「美國全家確診Omicron」！　92歲奶奶「咳嗽+流鼻涕」爸媽也同住

Melody「美國全家確診Omicron」！　92歲奶奶「咳嗽+流鼻涕」爸媽也同住

掛註銷車牌上路跑給警追　闖紅燈「華麗轉一圈」讓警車卡住了

掛註銷車牌上路跑給警追　闖紅燈「華麗轉一圈」讓警車卡住了

「陳奕快回來，爸爸媽媽等你！」　F-16V飛官失聯24hrs...家屬集氣

「陳奕快回來，爸爸媽媽等你！」　F-16V飛官失聯24hrs...家屬集氣

女兒幫媽燙頭髮瀏海翹起來　鸚鵡秒展羽毛：我們一樣！

女兒幫媽燙頭髮瀏海翹起來　鸚鵡秒展羽毛：我們一樣！

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

【毛孩】福氣過好年

【毛孩】福氣過好年

毛毛商城百元紅包大放送，還推出虎年貓狗福氣好禮組，滿額再送百元購物金，馬上逛！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面