　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】北京冬奧被外交杯葛　英文怎麼說？

▲▼ 北京冬奧。（圖／路透）

▲ 北京冬奧。（圖／路透）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

因疫情延至今夏舉辦的2020東京奧運剛圓滿結束，接下來的2022北京冬奧賽事同樣受到矚目。然而近期有不少歐美國家揚言，因對中國長久以來的人權問題感到疑慮，紛紛考慮以外交手段抵制北京冬奧，意思就是不派官員參加，但不影響運動員參賽。其中立陶宛體育部長更是已表態將不出席北京冬奧，看來國際上對奧運進行外交抵制的勢頭將愈來愈強。

diplomatic boycott外交杯葛

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

United States President Joe Biden this month confirmed his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott, which would be aimed at protesting China’s human rights record including in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The United Kingdom and Canada are also weighing up their positions. (The Sydney Morning Herald)
（美國總統拜登於本月證實，為了抗議中國對香港、新疆和西藏等人權議題，他們正考慮進行外交杯葛。英國和加拿大也在慎重考慮是否採取相同立場。）

diplomatic (adj)「外交的」，意思也可引申解釋為「外交手腕的、委婉的」，而外交官員則是用名詞diplomat。

Since 2000, several countries such as Solomon Islands have severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
（自從2000年來，所羅門群島等多個國家與台灣斷交。）

weight (n)「重量」經常出現在多益測驗的機場行李秤重情境中，但要注意動詞「秤重」是weigh，沒有字尾t。常用片語有weigh up (v)，weigh (someone/something) up表示carefully assess「審慎評估」的意思。

You should weigh up the risks of the emerging markets before you invest your money.
（在投資之前，你應該要先謹慎評估新興市場的風險。

boycott「杯葛」也可解釋為「抵制」，表示拒絕參與某個活動或拒絕購買某項產品，可以是動詞或是名詞。

Several apparel companies joined a growing global trend to boycott Xinjiang cotton.
（不少服飾公司加入抵制新疆棉的全球的浪潮。）

注意不要將boycott「抵制」和resist「抵抗；阻擋」 搞混， resist經常用在抵抗壓力、改變等。

A lot of customers find it hard to resist the restaurant’s signature soufflé.
（很多顧客都難以抗拒這家餐廳的招牌舒芙蕾。）

此外，resist的形容詞resistant也可用來形容「防水、防塵」。

Designing earthquake-resistant buildings is quite important in Taiwan.
（設計防震的建築在台灣很重要。）

delegation代表團

A diplomatic boycott would involve not sending a delegation of officials to the Winter Olympics, but allowing athletes to participate. (The Sydney Morning Herald)
（外交杯葛將不派遣官員代表團參加冬奧，但是允許運動員參賽。）

delegation (n)「代表團」也是多益測驗經常出現的單字，若要指個人代表則可用delegate (n)，而這個字也可當作動詞，常用於delegate (something) to (someone)，意思是「委任／派（某樣事情）給（某人）」。

Mr. Lee delegated the task to his assistant.
（李先生將這項工作任務指派給他的助理。）

此外，上周美國國會議員代表團來台灣短暫的訪問，新聞報導也用delegation來形容。

The congressional delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it said. (Reuters)
（美國國會議員代表團將訪問台灣高層並討論台美關係、區域安全和其他重要議題。）

不少國家正在觀望美國對外交杯葛的後續決定，他們也將視美國的態度而決定動作，也許這些國家將會相互協調並做出聯合行動。國家間的聯盟或公司的合作可用alliance (n)來形容，動詞的表現可以用form an alliance（結盟）。

Some environmental groups formed an alliance to protest against the building of oil and gas pipelines.
（一些環保組織結盟，抗議興建石油和天然氣管線。）

The west has always argued that its secret weapon against China is the strength of its alliances. (The Guardian)
（西方國家一直認為對付中國的秘密武器是西方聯盟的力量。）

看來美國似乎扮演著關鍵性的角色，很明顯的，北京冬奧還沒開始前，外交的前哨戰似乎已經先開始運作了。

【多益模擬試題】

1. Managers need to learn _________ work to their team members.
(A) delegation
(B) delegate
(C) who delegating
(D) to delegate

2. The Prime Minister’s closest political _________ was mired in the money laundering scandal.
(A) ally
(B) reply
(C) rely
(D) appliance

解析：

1. 正解(D)。本題是文法題，動詞learn要接其他動詞時需加上不定詞to後，再接原型動詞。故(D)為正解。句意為「經理們需要學習委派工作給他們的隊員。」

2. 正解(A)。語意為「首相親近的政治盟友深陷洗錢醜聞」本題為單字題，要選擇符合句意的單字。(B)回覆，(C) 依靠，(D)家電。故(A)為正解。

延伸閱讀》東奧英文／奪牌選手perks大不同 免當兵、啤酒喝到飽福利超狂

ET快訊
他問「YouTuber收入算不算太超過？」　網點破真相
女星求子3年嚐遍荒謬秘方！感謝公公戒30年菸癮
路透：至少7國暗中「助台灣打造潛艦」　對抗中國威脅
快訊／道瓊開盤反彈「上漲300點」　標普上漲 1.1%
外食族3大發胖地雷！營養師提醒：快避開
台中明天起「大停水47小時」！影響範圍曝光
米砂徵高顏值AV男優　點名要「炎亞綸等級」釣出本尊

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

正妹搭捷運「G級車頭燈」炸裂襯衫！本尊踢爆背後真相網傻眼

【英語多益通】北京冬奧被外交杯葛　英文怎麼說？

只為心中教育理想！她從小學老師變校園創辦人　學弟妹直呼：女神

吃咖哩麵忘了拔！牙套妹「笑容泛黃」變成螢光黃：沒救了

聖誕點燈放光亮　台南新樓醫院捎祝福播歡樂

新冠疫苗接種受害「27死皆不予救濟」　3例AZ不良反應「最高獲5萬」

桃園機場VR觀景台登場！線上導覽賞美景　祭好康邀請重溫旅行記憶

用過至少30歲了！Foxy下載電影「老是變A片」　網秒懂：都先關喇叭

《原子習慣》連3年榜首！2021電子書排行出爐　BL小說首進百大榜

明「大陸冷氣團」襲台　北部局部探11度！最冷時間點曝光

超跑「自撞瞬燃」駕駛拖女下車　後車目睹全程嚇壞...急下車幫忙！

白靈「邀鮮肉隔離.生日跟台灣同天」金句連發！　金馬58微失禮亮點..李國煌嗆爆邱澤.柯震東XD

賈靜雯開金嗓飆《心動》：做演員比較好？　王淨再唱《小幸運》！聽到安可急卡歌ＸＤ

延續善舉幫後車買單竟遇到校車！　他反悔遭笑「上帝在看」：祂知我窮

轎車想插隊！駕駛們「堅決不讓」　下秒默默開走網笑：團結力量大

無照酒駕「鐵架沒綁好」轉彎噴出　騎士載運妻閃不及！輾過慘自摔

鄧佳華深夜直播爆哭...頭撞牆 飆淚喊「宜軒」：我該忘記妳了

騎士高速撞上轉彎汽車超驚險！　神技術翻一圈越引擎蓋完美落地

張震「這麼久才得獎」把女兒挖起來看　李安趕場祝賀：我們一起出道的

嬉鬧「拉冰箱門」陸男童瞬間被壓　媽用肉身擋住！幸無大礙緩慢爬出

正妹搭捷運「G級車頭燈」炸裂襯衫！本尊踢爆背後真相網傻眼

【英語多益通】北京冬奧被外交杯葛　英文怎麼說？

只為心中教育理想！她從小學老師變校園創辦人　學弟妹直呼：女神

吃咖哩麵忘了拔！牙套妹「笑容泛黃」變成螢光黃：沒救了

聖誕點燈放光亮　台南新樓醫院捎祝福播歡樂

新冠疫苗接種受害「27死皆不予救濟」　3例AZ不良反應「最高獲5萬」

桃園機場VR觀景台登場！線上導覽賞美景　祭好康邀請重溫旅行記憶

用過至少30歲了！Foxy下載電影「老是變A片」　網秒懂：都先關喇叭

《原子習慣》連3年榜首！2021電子書排行出爐　BL小說首進百大榜

明「大陸冷氣團」襲台　北部局部探11度！最冷時間點曝光

大專棒聯／16隊激戰台東　國體大4勝唯一不敗

KTM發表「1290 Super Duke R Evo」重機　全方位電控讓性能更火爆

他問「YouTuber收入算不算太超過？」　網點破真相：失敗例子一堆

大專棒聯／北市大侯羿輔催150公里飆壞捕手手套　13K完封

女星罕見公開隱疾：背痛到像刀插！　揭密醫「嚇人偏方」驚呆全場

UBA／文化復仇拿第三勝　中原首階段7戰全敗墊底

路透：至少7國暗中「助台灣打造潛艦」　對抗中國威脅

科技類基金績效前10強！專家：不畏Omicron　後市續旺

快訊／道瓊開盤反彈「上漲300點」　美國旅行禁令安撫市場信心

大專棒聯／文化全隊平頭首戰被完封　連3場扣倒教頭不滿意

男女三寶「碰碰愛」！2人躺地翻滾 網讚療癒：怎麼那麼粗魯～

生活熱門新聞

兇猛Omicron初估可「1傳50」！重症醫勸：這100天內待在家追劇

好市多正義KO哥在哪？486先生要送3萬6大禮

台商6字問候超心酸　近20萬人被除籍

女大生坐R8枉死「幫忙的會有事？」　119車隊長解答

2022最強黑馬！4生肖「升官＋脫單」運勢旺整年

成人第3劑要打了　青少年恢復接種第2劑

逢九必衰？明年「這些生肖」坎坷多災要小心

鄧佳華「1舉動」害慘朋友　網：準備停權囉

4縣市大雨　強冷空氣明南下！最凍7度時間曝

揭穿台大作弊科系！學姐公布「就是理組」

鄧佳華外送3小時62單！律師算月薪傻眼

台大作弊4女「名字被爆出」　學姐心軟幫說話

和小姑吵架！家族旅遊「被直接趕下車」　結局惹怒網

Omicron怎麼唸？羅一鈞再被陳時中推出來「發音教學」

更多熱門

相關新聞

東森慈善榮獲兩項體育推手獎表揚

東森慈善榮獲兩項體育推手獎表揚

教育部體育署自2009年持續辦理的「體育推手獎」表揚活動邁入第13屆，今年有6家企業團體及7位個人首次參與推薦就獲獎，長年投入台灣偏鄉及兩岸慈善活動的「東森社會福利慈善基金會（以下簡稱東慈）」亦是其中之一，且初次獲獎就以「推展類銅質獎」、「贊助類長期贊助獎」雙獎令人留下深刻印象！

澳媒：澳洲考慮外交抵制北京冬奧

澳媒：澳洲考慮外交抵制北京冬奧

路透：彭帥案讓世界關注中國式控制

路透：彭帥案讓世界關注中國式控制

布蘭妮自由了！被「剝削」 英文怎麼說

布蘭妮自由了！被「剝削」 英文怎麼說

彭帥事件延燒　五眼聯盟商討杯葛北京冬奧

彭帥事件延燒　五眼聯盟商討杯葛北京冬奧

關鍵字：

多益TOEIC北京冬奧奧運2022冬噢外交杯葛

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

兇猛Omicron初估可「1傳50」！重症醫勸：這100天內待在家追劇

女大生坐R8亡！他「強忍害怕」拖人：她好輕、身邊全是血

獨／甜美女大生慘死R8　閨蜜發文痛罵駕駛

江宏傑淚崩求救「有點撐不下去」　認低潮封閉大哭

好市多正義KO哥在哪？486先生要送3萬6大禮

台商6字問候超心酸　近20萬人被除籍

女大生坐R8枉死「幫忙的會有事？」　119車隊長解答

2022最強黑馬！4生肖「升官＋脫單」運勢旺整年

成人第3劑要打了　青少年恢復接種第2劑

逢九必衰？明年「這些生肖」坎坷多災要小心

天龍人輸了？最富村莊在「中部」最窮身家也破億

Omicron初期症狀曝　極輕微且不會失去嗅覺！

400年前已知Omicron會爆發！神鬼先知預言成真

中信銀薪轉戶驚傳集體遭盜刷！　銀行：已退刷換卡

雪碧成法院認證小三　判賠正宮45萬

更多

最夯影音

更多
超跑「自撞瞬燃」駕駛拖女下車　後車目睹全程嚇壞...急下車幫忙！

超跑「自撞瞬燃」駕駛拖女下車　後車目睹全程嚇壞...急下車幫忙！
白靈「邀鮮肉隔離.生日跟台灣同天」金句連發！　金馬58微失禮亮點..李國煌嗆爆邱澤.柯震東XD

白靈「邀鮮肉隔離.生日跟台灣同天」金句連發！　金馬58微失禮亮點..李國煌嗆爆邱澤.柯震東XD

賈靜雯開金嗓飆《心動》：做演員比較好？　王淨再唱《小幸運》！聽到安可急卡歌ＸＤ

賈靜雯開金嗓飆《心動》：做演員比較好？　王淨再唱《小幸運》！聽到安可急卡歌ＸＤ

延續善舉幫後車買單竟遇到校車！　他反悔遭笑「上帝在看」：祂知我窮

延續善舉幫後車買單竟遇到校車！　他反悔遭笑「上帝在看」：祂知我窮

轎車想插隊！駕駛們「堅決不讓」　下秒默默開走網笑：團結力量大

轎車想插隊！駕駛們「堅決不讓」　下秒默默開走網笑：團結力量大

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【雙11】1起狂歡購物節

【雙11】1起狂歡購物節

雙11來襲！寵物用品秒殺1元起，11元特殺商品接力上場，快鎖定毛毛商城，準時開搶！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面