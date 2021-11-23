連環殺手心軟放過他　他竟藏超狂身份轉身開槍奪命！現場影片曝

In the American Baltimore, 38-year-old Carlos Ortega came to a hairdresser and shot a haircutter. Carlos was out of luck. It turned out that the client of the hairdresser he killed was a plainclothes policeman. He fired several bullets and killed the assassin on the spot. pic.twitter.com/gGGUBROjje— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) November 19, 2021
記者崔子柔／綜合報導
美國38歲的連環殺手奧爾特加（Carlos Ortega）近日持槍至3處犯案，造成2死1重傷命危，不過在他到第3間店行兇時，他「好心」讓顧客先到一旁閃避，結果該名顧客是名警員，回頭就開槍將奧爾特加擊斃。
根據《紐約時報》報導，奧爾特加14日在巴爾的摩（Baltimore）一處與人發生爭執後開槍，造成對方命危，隨後又到一間理髮店行兇，將44歲的老闆庫托（Javier Cotto）槍殺。
▲奧爾特加行兇碰上休假的警察。（圖／翻攝自推特）
奧爾特加接著又開車前往另間理髮店，朝著當時正在替顧客服務的33歲店主拉非爾（Rafael Jeffers）開槍，並要該名顧客先到一旁閃避，沒想到這位顧客的身份是警察，他立刻掏出手槍擊倒奧爾特加，最後奧爾特加倒在拉非爾身上，2人死亡。
警察局長哈里森（Michael Harrison）表示，該名警察勇敢地拿起槍支，對奧爾特加做出致命攻擊，阻止他再造成更多傷亡的可能，目前仍試圖調查奧爾特加的犯案動機。
