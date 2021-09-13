　
辦公室不再單調　引進綠意打造舒壓環境

文／時尚家居

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

傳統產業的企業總部，透過更有彈性的空間運用，充分展現企業的國際觀及未來願景。設計師調整空間規劃，加入更多元的材質運用，並引入特殊元素、手法，讓辦公室不再單調，充滿了自然與人情趣味。

With this more spontaneous use of space, the headquarters of traditional businesses can fully demonstrate their international perspective and vision. The designer has rearranged the space planning, and added more diverse textures and unique elements. The entire office space has been given a new life with more personality and the touch of nature.

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

突破格局，傳統與創新相互輝映

力豪設計周祐豪總監表示，本案最大挑戰在於空間化整為零、材質搭配。初始拆除原有隔間，與近兩百坪地坪及水電、資訊、空調管路重新鋪設，工程浩大；材料繁瑣，光是石材、石英磚……等，總計使用了數十多種材質，交織搭配細節，創造多重、協調面向。

電梯前大廳，大理石拼花地坪及銀狐石牆，打造簡約大器的迎賓門面，盡頭安排了各獎項櫥窗，來者一目了然公司曾獲的殊榮，更能透過櫥窗的玻璃，直接看進這次空間規劃的重點區域—國際型會議室，讓視覺及空間再進一步延展。

空間重整後，放大會議空間，利用活動式的視聽設備、隔音效果極佳的萬向隔間，讓會議室一分為二、互不干擾的運用更加彈性、靈活。隔屏雙面使用深灰色烤漆玻璃，半反射出空間的延伸；利用商品櫥窗、電動捲簾、照明，控制如舞台般的演示效果，打造現代、複合式，具有國際規格的會議空間。

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

融入自然，舒壓療癒系辦公

新增半戶外中庭空間，時尚感十足的吧檯區、休息區及洽談區，利用捲簾柔化；引進自然光，窗邊並設置活動上掀桌。主牆樹狀圖紋：部分鏤空透光，部分施以反射灰鏡，虛實交錯，增加吧檯背牆層次、趣味感；並嵌入冰島苔癬，先由木工裁好施做的樣版，空運至德國，再由廠商將苔癬排版、編碼後空運回台固定；此綠建材不需灌溉、養護，可全年常綠。主牆使用特殊馬來漆，以刮刀工法製造樹皮般質地，與苔癬相輔相成；展現舒壓綠境，營造中庭咖啡廳氛圍。此多元空間，亦可做為產品發表、記者會等大型展演場地。

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

經過中庭，主牆斜度造成空間視角縮放，盡頭的董事長室成為焦點。以霧金色鐵件烤漆搭配玻璃隔間及電動捲簾，更突顯其空間的通透、亮眼，並詮釋企業大家長與同仁共榮的意涵。入口巨型高腳酒杯象徵有容乃大與自信兼備。後方區域規劃為歷史展覽室，彰顯其父親為全體組織精神上的支柱；表達永恆懷念與景仰。整體設計隱喻了宏觀、遠見與超前部屬的格局，全奠基於不忘本的企業主軸。

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

Break Through the Frame to Where Tradition and Novelty Collide Zhou You Hao, the director of LH Interior Design, mentioned that the biggest challenge of this case was breaking up the original space and matching the interior textures. From dismantling office partitions to rearranging the entire facilities for this nearly 35 square foot space. This project can be considered rather tremendous, up to a dozen of textures including stone and quartz intertwine with the designing details, creating a diverse yet harmonized atmosphere.

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

The polish marble floor and the silver fox stone wall formed the outstanding lobby while retaining the spirit of minimalism. The showcase at the end of the hall reveals the company’s glory and honor to the guests without reservation. However, the trophies in the showcase will not be the only focus for the guests. With the see-through glass wall of the showcase, the guests can directly look into the protagonist of this project– The International Conference Hall, expanding the visual effect and space into the next level.

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

After the rearrangement for the office space, the conference room is expanded and furnished with nonstationary Audio/Visual equipment and soundproof mobile partition wall. The mobile partition wall can divide the conference room into two in a more flexible way. Both side of the partition wall are made from grey back painted glasses, giving out the expanding effect for space through the reflection. The interior design uses details such as the product showcase, electric curtains, and lighting that imitates the stage light, to create an international conference room of modernity.

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

Embrace the Nature to Ease the Working StressWe also added a new half outdoor courtyard, a tasteful bar section, a lounge, and a meeting area. We used roller blinds to soften the natural light and introduce it to the entire space. There are also lift top tables near the windows. As for the tree pattern on the main wall, some parts of the pattern used the hollow design to allow natural light to shine through. The other parts are installed with the reflecting grey glass, creating this illusional dimension for the bar section. The wall is embedded with Iceland moss. We asked the carpenters to crop the proper templates and ship them to Germany, then the factory would place the moss onto the templates and number them. After being sent back to Taiwan, we could install and fasten the walls' templates by ourselves. This type of green building materials can be evergreen without irrigation. We used unique stucco to paint the main wall, then created the tree-like texture with scrapers to match the Iceland moss. This area is originally built to be a courtyard café with a relaxing green space atmosphere. With the diverse interior design, it can also be the perfect place for various events such as product presentations and press conferences.

（圖／力豪室內裝修有限公司）

The main wall's slope penetrates the courtyard section, magnifying the actual space with optical illusion to emphasize the CEO office on the other side. The matte golden painted glass partition and the electric curtains light up the room, while they resonate with the idea of co-prosperity between the employer and employees. The vast wine goblet-shaped entrance symbolizes the quality of confidence and embracement. The back area is designed as an exhibition room for the company's history. Its existence is for showing the founder's spiritual support for the personnel and expressing the admiration and the forever remembrance. The entire design can be seen as a metaphor for visionary, advance, and holistic perspective—a metaphor that is based on the idea of always remembering one's root.

資料提供｜力豪室內裝修有限公司02-27672488

※本文由《FUNDESIGN》雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

立基傳統 大膽創新On the Roots of Tradition Novelty Sprouts

