GoPro影片曝光！6歲兒遭毒蟲開車衝撞　父親崩潰抱孩哭喊求救

*** ❗️ WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT ❗️ *** *** Police have been given permission to release harrowing footage to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs as part of a national campaign - with special thanks to the family of Noah Herring *** The family of a boy who was seriously injured in a collision by a driver under the influence of drugs has joined Cleveland Police to support a national awareness raising campaign. Noah Herring, who was aged six at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit by a Mercedes driven by 24-year-old Harry Summersgill, who was under the influence of drugs, on Yarm Road in Stockton on 28th February. Noah and his dad, James, were cycling to the park on a designated cycle path when the incident happened, as the Mercedes driven by Summersgill crossed two lanes of traffic before mounting the pavement and striking Noah at speeds of over 60mph in a 30mph zone. Harrowing footage showing clips from Noah’s dads Go Pro camera on his pedal cycle have now been released as part of the campaign, which highlights the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs. Harry Summersgill was found to be driving under the influence of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine. He was later charged and pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court and was jailed for three years. Inspector Dave Williams, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Noah and James were out riding their bikes and having a pleasant morning when Harry Summersgill, knowingly under the influence of a cocktail of drugs, drove his car and struck Noah at high speed. Noah’s family know how lucky they were that day; the outcome could have been much worse and we’re all thankful that it wasn’t. “There will be increased activity and an increased focus on drug driving throughout the two-week National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) campaign, although police will continue to tackle the issue all year round. “To anyone who may get into their car with the intention of driving whilst under the influence; I would urge you to watch this footage and see the horrendous circumstances for yourself. “No driver should ever take risks like these. It is unacceptable and we won’t tolerate anyone who takes drugs or drinks alcohol and gets behind the wheel of their vehicle. “Our message is simple. Don’t do it.” ❗ Thankfully, Noah is recovering well. Here he is receiving his new bike from PC Natalie Horner, who worked on the case as part of the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), and Scott Belshaw from Kona Bikes: https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolice/posts/10159005009321855