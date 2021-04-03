　
太魯閣號出軌50死！　美國務院致哀：願提供「一切可能援助」

▲▼408次太魯閣號出軌事故現場DAY2，事故列車移除作業作業。（圖／記者陳煥丞攝）

▲太魯閣號408次出軌事故現場，事故列車正在進行移除作業。（圖／記者陳煥丞攝）

文／中央社記者江今葉華盛頓2日專電

台鐵發生重大意外事故，造成50人不幸罹難。美國國務院今天表達深切哀悼與慰問，期望台灣能在此一困難時刻得到平安與慰藉，並表示願提供援助。

美國國務院副發言人波特（Jalina Porter）今天在電話記者會上一開始，即向這起不幸事故表達哀悼之意。她表示，對這起出軌事故的死難者深感難過，也向所有受到影響的民眾致以最深切的慰問。

她並表示，美國已準備好隨時提供一切可能的援助，也正與當局密切聯繫，確定是否有美國公民受到影響。波特也期望在此一艱難時刻，台灣能得到和平與慰藉。

美國國務院東亞暨太平洋事務局（EAP）也同時透過推特致哀。推文指出，對於台灣火車出軌造成人員傷亡深感悲痛，對所有受到影響的人致上深切哀悼，也祝願台灣在這一艱難時刻能得到平安與慰藉。

共和黨籍參議員布萊克本（Marsha Blackburn）也透過推特表示，在聽到台灣悲慘的火車出軌造成生命損失感到十分難過，並對受害者、家人與造成的影響表示誠摯哀悼。

共和黨籍眾議員匡希恆（John Curtis）也推文表示，為這起可怕事故的死難者與家屬祈禱，並向友人與台灣民眾表達最深切的慰問。

