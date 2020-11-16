　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

拜登賀SPACE X發射成功　跟屁蟲川普吹噓：NASA在我任內變得先進

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼SpaceX發射獵鷹9號（Falcon 9），搭載天龍號（Dragon capsule）太空船。（圖／路透）

▲SpaceX發射獵鷹9號（Falcon 9），搭載天龍號（Dragon capsule）太空船。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

臺北時間16日早上8點27分，特斯拉創辦人馬斯克（Elon Musk）的太空探索公司SpaceX與NASA合作，成功讓太空船「天龍號」（Crew Dragon）在甘迺迪太空中心（KSC）完成發射任務並成功脫離。川普和拜登在選舉結果仍有爭議之時仍分心關注，倆人在「天龍號」升空數分鐘後分別在推特上發文祝賀。

綜合外媒報導，這一項計劃是NASA和SpaceX首次合作，進行正式載人升空的發射任務，它們的目的地是國際太空站。「天龍號」的成功發射象徵著太空探索往前邁進了一大步，拜登在「天龍號」升空後搶先在推特上祝賀NASA和SpaceX成功發射火箭。

他也表示，「這證明了科學的力量，也證明了我們的創新力、創造力和決心是可以實現目標的。我與所有美國人民、日本人民一起祝願太空人們旅途順利。」拜登發文10分鐘後，川普緊接著在推特上表示，「偉大的發射！NASA在我剛上任時正面臨被關閉的災難，但現在，它再次成為世界上『最火熱』、最先進的太空中心！」

聽Podcast掌握美選及國際局勢

►7色浪漫舒適無痕，讓妳充滿女人味！

ET快訊
是你嗎？北市上億元土地「無人繼承」將充公　協尋地主後人
5網美被騙包養！開房遭盜刷不敢讓男友知　假富商真實職業曝
「美腿辣警花」清純學生照起底！175cm模特兒轉考警察
史上最貪理專！急賣Porsche脫產　戶頭剩30萬遭羈押禁見
點擊下載MangoTV 即刻追劇追綜藝！
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

日本研發7年打造機器狼　60種叫聲嚇退巨熊

拜登賀SPACE X發射成功　跟屁蟲川普吹噓：NASA在我任內變得先進

女兒一句「爸爸抱Kakak」揭偷情內幕　正宮查出有私生女

飛機「冷凍尿」直墜地面！　衰男屋頂慘被「藍冰」砸毀：味道超臭

疫情嚴峻！南韓新冠日增破223例...當局警告：半月後恐直線飆升

搶先施打中國製新冠疫苗　返國後「遭另眼看待」澳洲空姐傻眼喊冤

英國首相2度隔離！自拍影片嗨曝現況　最快「聖誕節前」分發疫苗

珍藏50年！1000本蝙蝠漫畫出售　估價達5700萬元

「美國沒義務協防台灣！」拜登從政47年最大挑戰　對台立場一次看

小島度假驚見「整片懸崖分離崩塌墜海」　末日畫面曝光…下方露營車秒被捲

ELLA生勁寶難產「痛到想放棄」　Selina.Hebe陪一旁全哭了

徐藝洋真心話..「你喜歡黃子韜嗎」　兩人連線回應戀愛說：都是妹妹！

連晨翔突切牛排餵周曉涵「進展太快」　姐姐開撩「我就把你給吃了」...嚇到了！

合法「共享女友」他為擬真娃娃清潔 老婆為老公預約！一天最夯接40組

吳宗憲和安苡愛被偷拍動怒　氣罵：不怕出去被車撞嗎！

小嫻金剛同框「每天都甜蜜蜜」　Selina全家到齊..任爸竟吃醋XD

危險！小黑車夜間上國道未開燈　貨車司機「大聲公提醒」秒聽話

超強默契！12隻手戴上黑白手套 靈活跳「手指舞」網：可以看整天

Ella哽咽謝Selina.Hebe：我愛妳們！　喊話老公「今晚該你好好謝謝我囉>////

高雄3歲童眼癌復發...恐雙眼全盲　阿嬤扛百萬醫藥費「盼赴日治療」

日本研發7年打造機器狼　60種叫聲嚇退巨熊

拜登賀SPACE X發射成功　跟屁蟲川普吹噓：NASA在我任內變得先進

女兒一句「爸爸抱Kakak」揭偷情內幕　正宮查出有私生女

飛機「冷凍尿」直墜地面！　衰男屋頂慘被「藍冰」砸毀：味道超臭

疫情嚴峻！南韓新冠日增破223例...當局警告：半月後恐直線飆升

搶先施打中國製新冠疫苗　返國後「遭另眼看待」澳洲空姐傻眼喊冤

英國首相2度隔離！自拍影片嗨曝現況　最快「聖誕節前」分發疫苗

珍藏50年！1000本蝙蝠漫畫出售　估價達5700萬元

「美國沒義務協防台灣！」拜登從政47年最大挑戰　對台立場一次看

小島度假驚見「整片懸崖分離崩塌墜海」　末日畫面曝光…下方露營車秒被捲

國泰金股價上不來　總經理妙回：金城武不會因為換西裝就變醜！

日本研發7年打造機器狼　60種叫聲嚇退巨熊

人山人海！又一部國片爆款　《同學麥娜絲》觀眾看完哭了

秀智《Start-Up》演窮女卻背10萬元包！超大牌精品換不停　網虧：太出戲

中職／德保拉親領榮耀帶獎盃回家　許願三洋投一起留下來

刑事局挨批不敢辦丁怡銘　徐國勇：沒什麼不敢辦

蔬菜霜淇淋吃到飽300元有找　肉多多火鍋11/20推出蔬食自助吧

中職／感謝教練團決定　林安可轉野手得獎不在預期中

中職／李宗賢首次奪最佳十人　額外訓練證明努力沒有錯

銀行「實習生」太帥引暴動　一看竟是超大咖偶像劇男神

22歲女星《AV帝王》桌下挑逗男同學　大露腋毛裸身激戰山田孝之！！

國際熱門新聞

外套「只蓋2點」　她大膽穿小內內吃辣泡麵

醫高材生全身卡45cm洞穴　待救中死亡遭灌漿封印

不爽沒被加薪！他開怪手砸老闆300萬愛車

她用吐司機烤牛排「超有嚼勁」竟遭網友狂批

金屬門晃動斬首她　鮮血直噴新婚夫

姊妹淘赴約遭大屠殺　她「躲閨蜜屍旁4hrs裝死等救」

拜登曾投書：美國沒義務協防台灣

川普一家遭紐約上流社會「排擠」

川普推特高呼「我贏了！」官方秒警告

替不孕女圓夢　51歲嬤代生外孫女

川普終於認輸了？推特首稱「拜登勝選」

巨鱷現身住宅區！遭射殺傷勢過重「人道毀滅」

離婚川普！梅蘭妮亞可望「海撈14億」

川普再放大絕：本周要提「大型訴訟」

更多熱門

相關新聞

拜登曾投書：美國沒義務協防台灣

拜登曾投書：美國沒義務協防台灣

美國民主黨拜登篤定入主白宮，外交政策成為焦點。不僅各國迫切希望重建與美關係，中國與兩岸議題也備受關注。拜登過渡政府團隊尚未釋出對中政策，外界仍不清楚，他究竟將延續川普的懲罰性對中政策，或者重建雙邊關係。CNN整理拜登歷來發表的兩岸言論，試圖洞察他將如何處理這個「最迫切的外交挑戰」。

歐巴馬：川普輸不起　讓美國分裂

歐巴馬：川普輸不起　讓美國分裂

摩天樓設備故障　洗窗工50樓急下墜

摩天樓設備故障　洗窗工50樓急下墜

伊凡卡批媒體可恥！對左翼攻擊「川粉」沉默

伊凡卡批媒體可恥！對左翼攻擊「川粉」沉默

美國疫情未歇　醫護釀離退潮

美國疫情未歇　醫護釀離退潮

關鍵字：

美國北美要聞NASASPACEX馬斯克Elon Musk天龍號Crew Dragon甘迺迪太空中心獵鷹9號Falcon 9川普拜登

讀者迴響

發燒話題

雙11 美國總統大選 iphone12 料理之王影音投稿 川普 地震 新冠肺炎 三倍券 小鬼黃鴻升 金馬獎 金正恩 唐鳳 PS5 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 捷運環狀線 口罩 料理之王 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

大樂透6號碼全中！男曝彩券只領40萬

外套「只蓋2點」　她大膽穿小內內吃辣泡麵

「反骨男孩」又有成員退出了！

醫高材生全身卡45cm洞穴　待救中死亡遭灌漿封印

花園夜市妹妹擺攤！台南人怒：拒買

好市多推車塞爆！「紅色方盒」堆整車

一家四口租房起火！房東怒：玩火全賠

不爽二輪太吵引大亂鬥　19歲騎士遭砍

月薪15萬！女友嫌沒車沒房　他譙：不知足

電視突然巨大黑背亂入！媽媽傻眼

遭酸顏值低　張庭12歲女反擊了！

唐治平「暴瘦剩皮包骨」欠債百萬近況曝

Ella「真實生產畫面」震撼1.2萬人！　20小時陣痛嘴唇發紫：拿命去換的

女友遭媽侮辱！　學霸男星怒切割

在公園設施「嗯嗯啊啊」留下戰利品

更多

最夯影音

更多
ELLA生勁寶難產「痛到想放棄」　Selina.Hebe陪一旁全哭了

ELLA生勁寶難產「痛到想放棄」　Selina.Hebe陪一旁全哭了
徐藝洋真心話..「你喜歡黃子韜嗎」　兩人連線回應戀愛說：都是妹妹！

徐藝洋真心話..「你喜歡黃子韜嗎」　兩人連線回應戀愛說：都是妹妹！

連晨翔突切牛排餵周曉涵「進展太快」　姐姐開撩「我就把你給吃了」...嚇到了！

連晨翔突切牛排餵周曉涵「進展太快」　姐姐開撩「我就把你給吃了」...嚇到了！

合法「共享女友」他為擬真娃娃清潔 老婆為老公預約！一天最夯接40組

合法「共享女友」他為擬真娃娃清潔 老婆為老公預約！一天最夯接40組

吳宗憲和安苡愛被偷拍動怒　氣罵：不怕出去被車撞嗎！

吳宗憲和安苡愛被偷拍動怒　氣罵：不怕出去被車撞嗎！

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王》，美味佳餚精采上菜，請勿錯過！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬資訊不漏接，第一手新聞全直擊！你最愛的導演明星上榜了嗎？

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲商城雙11開跑！

寵物雲商城雙11開跑！

全館通通免運！11/10晚上6時起還有毛孩好物買一送一！快把握機會搶便宜！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面