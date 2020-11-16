激進左翼襲擊「挺川遊行」　伊凡卡怒批：沉默的主流媒體夠可恥！

▲川普支持者14日於華盛頓舉辦「讓美國再次偉大的百萬大遊行」（Million MAGA March）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者張寧倢／綜合報導

美國總統川普聲稱選舉有舞弊情形，不僅引發眾多議論，忠誠支持者14日也走上華盛頓街頭，抗議大選不公，然而，晚間卻有激進左翼人士襲擊示威者，警方趕到現場維持秩序。事後主流媒體卻鮮少有相關報導，不僅川普發文抨擊，第一千金伊凡卡（Ivanka Trump）也在推特發出指責。

根據《每日郵報》報導，美國第一千金伊凡卡15日於推特發文表示，媒體對保守派（川普支持者）遭受的肢體暴力幾乎完全沉默，是既可恥又危險的，若雙方角色對調，人們又該會有多憤怒，「暴力永遠不是解決問題的方法，襲擊者必須受到譴責與起訴。」

The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous. Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted.

此外，伊凡卡哥哥、川普長子小唐納（Donald Trump Jr.）也直指， 4年來把川普支持者塑造成納粹分子，如今卻對激進左派作為保持沉默的主流媒體，正是這起暴力事件的共犯，是惡中之惡。

The media’s silence on the violence against Trump supporters is deafening. After four years of calling them Nazis, at this point they might as well just dox them all or add the to AOC’s lists for the Gulags.



They are complicit in the violence. They are the worst of the worst.