美新政策留學生「線上上課」無法獲簽證　參議員痛批：白宮殘酷無止境

▲美國參議員伊麗莎白·沃倫（Elizabeth Warren）痛批ICE新政策「傷害學生」。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者王詩晴／綜合報導

美國移民及海關執法局（U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement）在今（7）日宣布，若國際生在秋季僅「線上上課」，將會無法獲得簽證，而已在美國的學生也會被迫離境。這項最新發布的政策在留學圈中造成極大的不安，也引發各界批評。

參議員伊麗莎白·沃倫（Elizabeth Warren）對這項決定強烈關注，表示此舉動「傷害學生」，並稱其為「仇外心理」。她在Twitter上寫到：「在這全球疫情大流行期間，只因為他們的大學實施遠距授課以確保社交距離，就要把留學生都趕出美國實在是在傷害學生。此舉動毫無意義、殘酷、且仇外。ICE必須馬上廢除這項政策。」

Kicking international students out of the US during a global pandemic because their colleges are moving classes online for physical distancing hurts students. It’s senseless, cruel, and xenophobic. @ICEgov and @DHSgov must drop this policy immediately. https://t.co/MHYduGA1Pk

原本欲代表民主黨參選2020總統大選的參議員伯尼·桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）也在Twitter上表示：「白宮的殘酷真的毫無止境。國際學生現在正面臨2種選擇：冒著生命危險去上面授課或被驅逐出境。我們必須反抗川普的偏執。我們必須確保所有學生的安全。」

The cruelty of this White House knows no bounds. Foreign students are being threatened with a choice: risk your life going to class in-person or get deported.



We must stand up to Trump's bigotry. We must keep all our students safe. https://t.co/Q2MvmgJPqV