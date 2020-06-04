ARMY們注意！三星將與BTS合作推出Galaxy S20+特別版

▲三星將推出Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition特別版。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／Max Weinbach）

記者王曉敏／台北報導

自從三星將Galaxy S20系列機款投入市場後，便一直努力提高其銷量，除了透過有限的促銷方案來降低售價外，還推出一招永遠能夠吸引新買家的行銷手段，即推出新色。最新消息指出，三星已邀請到韓國人氣偶像團體防彈少年團（BTS）合作，於下月推出Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition特別版。

三星於今年4月已與BlackPink女團成員Jennie合作，為Galaxy S20+推出「Jennie Red」極光紅（Aura Red）限量版本。為進一步刺激銷售，三星又與BTS合作，為Galaxy S20+推出限定款的「紫色」版本，與「Jennie Red」相同，完整包裝除了Galaxy S20+ 5G手機外，還有一副同色系的Galaxy Buds+耳機。

從科技部落客Max Weinbach於推特釋出的三星行銷圖，這款限定紫色將於7月9日推出，至少會在韓國推出，而其他國家的銷售則待三星宣布。據《PhoneArena》透露，該機款還可能在多個歐洲國家推出。

▲同色系Galaxy Buds+耳機將印有BTS Logo。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／Max Weinbach）

觀察圖片，整體顏色有點類似於Galaxy Z Flip的「頑美紫」，而Galaxy Buds+耳機部分，則在充電盒上印有BTS Logo及愛心圖示，同樣的圖示在耳機上也有，並分別印在左右兩耳。

Remember how I was asking about that BTS logo yesterday? Well, it's because Samsung is releasing Galaxy Buds+ in partnership with BTS. This will likely launch with the Mirror Purple BTS phone. We found these images in the newest Galaxy Buds+ plugin from the Google Play Store. pic.twitter.com/LPw8kJTAoy