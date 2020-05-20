520加入蓬佩奧挺台行列！美議員發文提蔡英文　讚揚台灣民主

▲520就職典禮。（圖／ETtoday攝影中心攝）



文／中央社記者徐薇婷華盛頓19日專電

總統蔡英文將連任就職，美國國務卿蓬佩奧今早表達祝賀後，國務院發言人歐塔加斯、政軍局助卿古柏及多位議員也推文提前恭賀蔡總統，並讚揚台灣為美國可靠夥伴、民主典範。

蔡總統將在總統府宣誓就職並發表就職演說，美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）今早發表聲明恭賀蔡總統將展開第二任期，並表示相信在蔡總統帶領下，美台關係會持續茁壯。這是美國國務卿首次恭賀台灣總統就職。

Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020

美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）隨後也透過推特（Twitter），提前對蔡總統表示衷心祝賀。歐塔加斯說：「台灣是個可靠夥伴及良善力量。我們共享為所有人帶來法治、透明、繁榮及安全的願景，為妳第二任獻上最好的祝福。」

The U.S. extends a heartfelt congratulations to Taiwan’s President @iingwen. Taiwan is a reliable partner and a force for good. We share a vision of rule of law, transparency, prosperity, and security for all. Best wishes on your second term. https://t.co/BXQQdzSU6D — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) May 19, 2020

美國國務院政軍局助理國務卿古柏（Clarke Cooper）也推文表示，蔡總統就職，顯示台灣是個民主典範及兩岸、區域和平與穩定的可靠夥伴。

The inauguration of Dr. Tsai is a reflection of #Taiwan as a model of democracy, and a reliable #partner in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the region. https://t.co/Kfco9CI4wd — R. Clarke Cooper (@AsstSecPM) May 19, 2020

在國會方面，眾議院外交委員會共和黨首席議員麥考爾（Michael McCaul）推文指出，他要加入蓬佩奧行列，恭祝蔡總統展開第二任期。麥考爾表示，美台都在暴政威脅下為自由奮鬥，在蔡總統為台灣寫下民主新篇章，激勵世上追求自由之士的同時，他期待持續與她合作。

共和黨籍眾議員蓋拉格（Mike Gallagher）也對蔡總統獻上祝賀，並表示在這困難時刻，美國難以找到比台灣更好的朋友，他期待美台雙方持續合作促進自由。

共和黨籍參議員布萊克本（Marsha Blackburn）則連續以中英文推文，恭喜蔡總統獲得歷史性勝選。她並對蔡總統喊話：「您已證明自己是有能力並富同情心的領袖，總是將人民的需求置於政治的需要之上。我期待未來許多年美國與台灣間的強勁合作。」

