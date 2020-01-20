　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／德州酒吧音樂會槍擊2死5傷　槍手仍在逃

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 德州酒吧發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自google maps）

▲德州酒吧發生槍擊案。（圖／翻攝自google maps）

記者丁維瑀、詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國德州一處酒吧當地時間19日晚間發生槍擊，造成2死5傷，當時位於聖安東尼奧（San Antonio）的一家酒吧內部正舉行音樂表演，場內群眾先是爆發紛爭，接著有人拿出槍枝開始攻擊，其中一名死者是21歲的男性，另一名死者傷勢嚴重、最後不治身亡。

警方表示，現階段還不確定槍手是否有鎖定的特定對象，但在酒吧工作的人並沒有中彈或受傷。目前嫌犯仍在逃。目擊者則說明，當時在酒吧內聽見多聲槍響。

▲警長說明狀況。

《美聯社》報導，警方在19日晚間8時以後接獲通報，緊急前往現場。聖安東尼奧警長麥克馬納斯（William McManus）表示，當時酒吧爆發紛爭，導致多名顧客遭遇槍擊，先是一名受害者當場死亡，另外6人被送往醫院，其中一人在到院後被醫療人員宣告死亡。麥克馬納斯說明，他有信心很快能確認嫌犯身分並將他繩之以法。

ET快訊
半夜曬衣服「冰箱滲出暗紅血」　人妻嚇愣...上萬網友剉：超慘
病人家屬「菜刀一路追殺」！名醫後腦勺慘被砍爛　鮮血蔓延整層樓
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

《紐約時報》表態！首次「同時挺2位參選人」　民主黨初選衝刺

紀念珍珠港英雄「米勒」 　美海軍航母首度以黑人士兵命名

巧合？網瘋傳披頭四56年前月曆　和2020日期「完全一致」

馬斯克：2050年前送百萬人上火星 人人可去沒錢可貸款

16歲兒娶嫩妻「帶球進門」　1年半後「老爸與媳婦同時離婚」共築愛巢…生下新寶寶

到賽普勒斯外海鑽探石油、天然氣　土耳其挨批「海盜國家」

查爾斯王子要金援哈利一年！私房錢助新生活　英王室將審視

木頭上驚現「大自然版梵谷名畫」！絕美年輪畫出星空網驚奇

爸媽省嫁妝「互嫁女兒」！ 她遭老公「報復」…半年後慘死婆家

IMF總裁示警：經濟大蕭條恐重演！　貧富差距過大是主因

謝和弦現身KKBOX唱《謝謝妳愛我》　裸上身跑全場...親吻女觀眾手背

田馥甄接歌「大家都敗在小幸運」XD　女神傻眼：摳連～送分題耶

屁孩從觀眾席跳到台上　嗨唱：她gucci的時候眼淚...

越南太太合理「使喚先生」做家事　從日常教越語...老公配合度超高！

ZICO發起新歌《Any song》舞蹈挑戰！　華莎友情跨刀...范丞丞、炎亞綸都著迷～

李艾薇擊掌拍不到..下秒回神繼續唱　李友廷ft.吳霏、楊碧琪《偽裝》live超好聽

澳洲暴雨釀災...無尾熊變落湯雞　無助靠恩人胸膛「謝謝你救我們」

百歲風流龜「猛生800隻後代」 佔全島40%...牠化解滅絕危機

A-Lin全白套裝現身KKBOX　《忘記擁抱+有一種悲傷》超感人

法拉利姐+吃屎哥中壢開飲料店　高歌「給你吃屎！」引警關注

《紐約時報》表態！首次「同時挺2位參選人」　民主黨初選衝刺

紀念珍珠港英雄「米勒」 　美海軍航母首度以黑人士兵命名

巧合？網瘋傳披頭四56年前月曆　和2020日期「完全一致」

馬斯克：2050年前送百萬人上火星 人人可去沒錢可貸款

16歲兒娶嫩妻「帶球進門」　1年半後「老爸與媳婦同時離婚」共築愛巢…生下新寶寶

到賽普勒斯外海鑽探石油、天然氣　土耳其挨批「海盜國家」

查爾斯王子要金援哈利一年！私房錢助新生活　英王室將審視

木頭上驚現「大自然版梵谷名畫」！絕美年輪畫出星空網驚奇

爸媽省嫁妝「互嫁女兒」！ 她遭老公「報復」…半年後慘死婆家

IMF總裁示警：經濟大蕭條恐重演！　貧富差距過大是主因

15歲《怪奇物語》11低胸走紅毯！　超濃煙燻妝「長相超齡同劇演員」網：變好老

防堵武漢肺炎襲台　「冠狀病毒之父」賴明詔：有可疑病例就隔離

《紐約時報》表態！首次「同時挺2位參選人」　民主黨初選衝刺

朴敘俊、安孝燮、玉澤演男神回歸！1月韓劇保證讓你「戀愛了～」

《絕地戰警FOR LIFE》全球票房冠軍！「確定推出續集」

衛浴小開特斯拉飆速！12歲女童遭撞「雙膝截斷」慘死　侯友宜回應了

雞排妹：我做到睡著！　網紅瘋男挑戰「一夜七次郎」…釣出女神驚人發言

「找茶」有新招　茶改場建立風味輪轉出臺茶新方向

有錢的長輩還要工作？　網揭「關鍵原因」：停下來就會老

郵輪保險上市！「3天2夜保費527元」享10大保障　林右昌：2019年郵輪旅客逼近95萬人

國際熱門新聞

母拿59萬給女兒結婚度蜜月　不到1年「吃掉女婿」挺孕肚上街

結婚12年愛妻「完全停機」他花錢消災

快訊／哈利王子回應「失去殿下頭銜」

後院種花總死光　警查出超恐怖真相

19歲嫩妹賣初夜！富商砸4000萬得標

梅根退出王室「背後計畫被親姐看透」續攀大咖鋪路

哈利夫婦「還俗」梅根爸痛斥女兒：拋棄夢想

16歲小哥潛游泳池底　遭卡死水底…救生員拉起藍屍

英王室聲明「4不」和哈利梅根斷乾淨

南韓確認第一名武漢肺炎患者

兒娶嫩妻「帶球進門」　1年半後「老爸與媳婦同時離婚」共築愛巢

純樸少女闖東京..5年後變化網嚇呆

醜女整形後嫁富二代　如今成網紅

省嫁妝「互嫁女兒」！她遭丈夫「報復」慘死婆家

更多熱門

相關新聞

慘成3男性奴　少女靠Snapchat獲救

慘成3男性奴　少女靠Snapchat獲救

美國加州警方近來偵破一起綁架案，一名14歲少女遭3名男子下藥綁架，後來被禁錮在汽車旅館房間中多次性侵，幸好她趁機用Snapchat向朋友求救，對方利用該工具的定位系統，成功找到她的位置並且報警。

他買二手沙發難坐　拆開挖到128萬

他買二手沙發難坐　拆開挖到128萬

夏威夷槍擊2警殉職　嫌犯燒死自己

夏威夷槍擊2警殉職　嫌犯燒死自己

全球首富換人當　他身家3.5兆登第一

全球首富換人當　他身家3.5兆登第一

WhatsApp驚傳當機　多媒體內容無法傳送

WhatsApp驚傳當機　多媒體內容無法傳送

關鍵字：

槍擊北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

開票結果 澳洲大火 反送中 捷運環狀線 黑鷹失事 王令麟 遠航停飛 高以翔 謝和弦 韓國瑜 尹衍樑 眼霜 尾牙 唇筆 黃寶慧 地震 波特王 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 聯華食品 郭台銘 柯文哲 柯P 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 黃寶慧 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

台中活春宮哥現身　悔：帶妹出場路...不熟又凍未條

內勤尾牙照驚傳外流　熊貓回應了

「6星座」3月前偏財運旺到爆！

BMW哥、長髮妹台中活春宮　警急追2人

母拿59萬給女兒結婚度蜜月　不到1年「吃掉女婿」挺孕肚上街

愛情照外流…直播女神又忘關鏡頭！忘情模樣全被拍

牧羊犬生出綠寶寶　飼主被真相驚呆

迪化街23顆牛軋糖1100元！市府回應了

活春宮哥影片瘋傳　老婆氣：變全台最知名

EXO粉號召SM公司前示威！網看現場圖都笑了

一年走2人！長輩建議送假人…晚輩不信　3個月後又出事

辜莞允列事隔8月還清白「只求鮪魚高抬貴手」

她停車場門口卡關：幹嘛欺負女人？　下秒6車全讓開

歌手突說「對不起」緩緩低頭...死了

男女當街活春宮　民眾驚呼太帥了

更多

最夯影音

更多
謝和弦現身KKBOX唱《謝謝妳愛我》　裸上身跑全場...親吻女觀眾手背

謝和弦現身KKBOX唱《謝謝妳愛我》　裸上身跑全場...親吻女觀眾手背
田馥甄接歌「大家都敗在小幸運」XD　女神傻眼：摳連～送分題耶

田馥甄接歌「大家都敗在小幸運」XD　女神傻眼：摳連～送分題耶

屁孩從觀眾席跳到台上　嗨唱：她gucci的時候眼淚...

屁孩從觀眾席跳到台上　嗨唱：她gucci的時候眼淚...

越南太太合理「使喚先生」做家事　從日常教越語...老公配合度超高！

越南太太合理「使喚先生」做家事　從日常教越語...老公配合度超高！

ZICO發起新歌《Any song》舞蹈挑戰！　華莎友情跨刀...范丞丞、炎亞綸都著迷～

ZICO發起新歌《Any song》舞蹈挑戰！　華莎友情跨刀...范丞丞、炎亞綸都著迷～

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

演員片場生存秀《演技派》

演員片場生存秀《演技派》

延禧攻略于正頂級製作，每周六22點鎖定ETtoday播吧，誰能成為最佳演技派？

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面