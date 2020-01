援交妹遭「鎖鐵箱悶死」…泰富二代竟是殺人魔！後院還藏200碎人骨　

Almost 300 bones were retrieved on Friday from a pond near the home of a 40-year-old man who was charged last week with murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend and concealing her corpse. #BangkokPost #Thailand https://t.co/TyP4k3ZXjc

記者張方瑀/綜合報導

泰國警方日前破獲一起殺人案,男性兇嫌為一名曼谷富二代。他涉嫌殺害年僅22歲的援交少女,並棄屍在後院芒果園內,警方前往搜查後,又在後院的池塘內發現一具被鎖鏈綁著的人骨,還有大大小小共200多塊骨頭。當地警方表示,這名男子有嚴重毒癮,最近才剛出獄,目前正在積極調查遺骨身分。

根據《曼谷郵報》報導指出,40歲的嫌犯阿彼猜(Apichai)是富商之子,警方在他曼谷碧甲盛路的一棟高級別墅內,發現裝有有15枚子彈的9毫米口徑手槍、少量毒品與吸毒工具,並在他住處後方的芒果園內,找到一個1公尺深的坑洞內.塞著黑色大塑膠袋,裡面裝著一具少女的腐屍。

Bangkok man charged with girlfriend's brutal murder - more at https://t.co/6sQHoXSECb #Thailand

Bangkok police say they finally have enough evidence to charge a man in a murder case dating back to last year. Police arrested a Mr. Apichai, also known as "Ice," at his home in B... pic.twitter.com/8FhT4BYCR7