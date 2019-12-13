　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼加州海灘出現大量海腸。（圖／翻攝自IG／baynaturemagazine）

▲加州海灘出現大量海腸。（圖／翻攝自IG／baynaturemagazine）

記者錢玉紘／綜合報導

美國加州的德瑞克海灘（Drakes Beach）近日出現上千隻長相奇特的「魚」，這種生物正式名稱為「單環刺螠」，俗稱海腸，全身光滑無毛，長度大約25公分，大部分都是粉紅色，一拿在手上會發現牠們外型酷似男性的生殖器，又被暱稱為「陰莖魚」。

「海灣自然」雜誌報導指出，在近日一場暴風雨過後，單環刺螠大量出現在加州北部的海岸邊，數量驚人，幾乎覆蓋了整個海岸。這種生物大部分的時間都躲在沙子裡面，但是因為下了大雨，大浪打到岸上，將牠們頭頂上的沙子帶走了好幾層，才讓單環刺螠大量「暴露」出來。

報導指出，類似的現象過去也曾發生在加州索諾馬郡（Sonoma County）、聖塔克魯茲（Santa Cruz）以及蒙特瑞郡（Monterey County）等地。

單環刺螠體型肥大，身體前端有一長吻用於覓食，極具彈性，可伸長至一公尺以上，利用其黏性黏著底部的小動物或有機顆粒，由於吻部在外覓食而容易被海鳥啄食，而再生性極強。在南韓常常被用來當作食材，通常會生吃，另外也常被當作魚餌。

海常除了外型長得像生殖器外，還真的對重振男性雄風有幫助，中醫認為，單環刺螠有壯陽、溫補肝腎的作用，適合男性食用。

ET快訊
公司來客人！他切水果遭洗臉「看了沒胃口」　網：沒開除你真的佛
吳宗憲火大刪好友：給人家庭二度傷害　謝忻噤聲半年曝被封殺內幕
32G莉亞被誤認成小三！澄清「我很自愛」：才看不上謝和弦
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

女裸上身喊「停止普丁之戰！」　警察撲倒後右手臂撐地46秒展紳士風範

奶奶外出工作...家裡驚傳爆炸聲！　15歲孫女被鎖家中活活燒死

蘇格蘭民族黨預期大勝　黨魁下周將提「第二次獨立公投」

前AIT主席卜睿哲：接收香港示威者　台灣恐「自找麻煩」

「泰式按摩」正式列世界文化遺產！　傳統技術創造上萬工作機會

親吻擁抱示愛樣樣來！五角大廈高官公然對女員工「吃豆腐」

粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

保守黨大勝迎脫歐　歐盟籌備貿談：11個月內達協議是巨大挑戰

騎單車9小時！ 他在地圖上 「畫出馴鹿」...網一看全嚇歪

持刀殺啃老兒！日前農水次官曝家庭悲劇：女兒絕望自殺、妻子長期受暴

寶寶早產夭折！拚2年再次懷孕　喜訊瞞親友4個月全嗨翻：啊啊

孕妻等產檢沒位坐...久站腫痛險跌 暖夫盤腿彎腰成「人椅」當她依靠

獨家／謝和弦遭辣妻檢舉「切心切到底」　年後離婚，認愛直播主...讚三大優點

遠航無預警停業！副總鞠躬哽咽...張綱維遺書爆遭詐虧9億：以死謝罪

他惡整父母！跪地騙「跟女友同居」　媽怒掀棉被：這不是女人的內衣嗎

希澈戴口罩緊跟潤娥…保鑣以為是粉絲擋下！　他瞪眼手摸胸「超Q發言」笑翻惹ＸＤ

6歲嗯哼「比心告白」霍思燕　「妳永遠是我心裡的小公主！」媽媽淚崩

韓國瑜隨扈「特勤吳彥祖」身分曝　180cm未婚！網：無限期支持保鑣

陳玉珍返金門...鄉親獻花喊「加油」　仍頭痛就醫：不得已還要住院

蔡依林全身橘「COSPLAY胡蘿蔔」?!　黃子佼變姥姥一句話讓她笑歪

女裸上身喊「停止普丁之戰！」　警察撲倒後右手臂撐地46秒展紳士風範

奶奶外出工作...家裡驚傳爆炸聲！　15歲孫女被鎖家中活活燒死

蘇格蘭民族黨預期大勝　黨魁下周將提「第二次獨立公投」

前AIT主席卜睿哲：接收香港示威者　台灣恐「自找麻煩」

「泰式按摩」正式列世界文化遺產！　傳統技術創造上萬工作機會

親吻擁抱示愛樣樣來！五角大廈高官公然對女員工「吃豆腐」

粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

保守黨大勝迎脫歐　歐盟籌備貿談：11個月內達協議是巨大挑戰

騎單車9小時！ 他在地圖上 「畫出馴鹿」...網一看全嚇歪

持刀殺啃老兒！日前農水次官曝家庭悲劇：女兒絕望自殺、妻子長期受暴

美食街吃鐵板燒！公主癌女「外套一甩」要店員幫掛　提袋死佔位...嚇跑氣質客

中職／索沙效應　中信兄弟：朝洋投升級去找

女裸上身喊「停止普丁之戰！」　警察撲倒後右手臂撐地46秒展紳士風範

羽球年終賽／戴資穎直落二退布沙南　2016年後再度重返4強

全球首例！野外產仔大貓熊喬喬成功回捕　9月剛生雙胞胎

奶奶外出工作...家裡驚傳爆炸聲！　15歲孫女被鎖家中活活燒死

蘇格蘭民族黨預期大勝　黨魁下周將提「第二次獨立公投」

再冷還是要「露趾」！超有女人味的7大鞋款　舒淇、蔡依林都愛穿

新北「耶誕惜食分享節」14日登場　NG蔬果變身美味濃湯

25歲男跳樓砸中散步祖孫！3歲童當場慘死「嬤6天後亡」…判決結果出爐

國際熱門新聞

今年聖誕趴　「馴鹿咪咪裝」正夯

開車墜結冰河流　他大喊Siri獲救

她和4嫩男同住一屋　夜夜不同人爬床「求恩寵」

川普已簽署「第一階段美中貿易協定」

恐怖異象！300鳥「臟器外露」暴斃

不斷更新／強生感謝選民：搞定脫歐

通緝犯變木乃伊　舉右手坐床超詭異

泰國驚見「雙頭貓」！命懸一線

女兒房監視器傳陌生男唱歌　媽嚇歪

明日花接班人深田詠美　推特追蹤破55萬人

蛋糕硬塞新娘　暴走新郎嚇壞賓客

印尼丹尼人每天烤祖先遺體6小時

14歲男爬火車高壓電擊　當場燒成灰

全球唯1例！英2歲童「舌頭擋氣管無法呼吸」

更多熱門

相關新聞

像GG蠕動　這種生物叫中國陰莖魚

像GG蠕動　這種生物叫中國陰莖魚

最近網路上流傳著一支讓人渾身起起雞皮疙瘩的影片。影片顯示：一隻神秘的棕色海洋生物在一名男子的手掌心裡蠕動。讓人覺得噁人的原因之一是，牠蠕動時的樣子很像男人的生殖器。這種黏不拉搭的生物，名字叫「單環刺螠｣，俗稱「海腸｣，它有一個很猥瑣的英文名字，叫「中國陰莖魚」！

水族館魚失蹤　兇手竟躲缸底10年

水族館魚失蹤　兇手竟躲缸底10年

【影】再生能力特強的「陰莖魚」

【影】再生能力特強的「陰莖魚」

關鍵字：

海腸陰莖魚

讀者迴響

發燒話題

遠航停飛 反送中 高以翔 謝和弦 泰國簽證 王令麟 韓國瑜 尹衍樑 楊蕙如(卡神) 5G 眼霜 王令麟 柯文哲 柯P 林志玲 金馬獎 唇筆 王令麟 黃寶慧 地震 雪莉身亡 香港 石虎 大老闆傳奇 王令麟 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 具荷拉 吳宗憲 黃寶慧 王令麟 聯華食品 郭台銘 總統大選 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 王令麟 台新金控 黃瀞瑩 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 黃寶慧 王令麟 許智傑 大金冷氣 國泰世華 黃寶慧 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 王令麟 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 黃寶慧 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 王令麟 頂新 黃寶慧 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 王令麟 希爾思評價 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 王令麟 外星人 黃寶慧 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 黃寶慧 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 黃寶慧 安新建經

熱門新聞

謝和弦認愛小三莉婭…深夜曬牽手照！　

謝和弦揭變心原因：沒感情了

謝和弦再炫「和小三開房片」！再嗆正宮：她逼我跳樓

莉婭被謝和弦認愛：全世界最傻眼是我！

遠航無停飛千人失業　空姐IG崩潰

32G莉亞衰被認成莉婭：我比較美而且很自愛

17歲爆紅！內衣女神墾丁春吶「觀音坐蓮」愛情片外洩

紙箱幼貓沒人要　長大變極品美貓

女模互惠攝影卻被偷賣照　爆還有其他受害者

溫柔男副駕命喪阿里山！女友見屍崩潰：帶我走

今年聖誕趴　「馴鹿咪咪裝」正夯

開車墜結冰河流　他大喊Siri獲救

記得無名爆紅的「玉井金城武」嗎！12年後現在長相曝光

遠航張綱維：希望今天下午就能復飛

3工人「笑氣灌迷17歲少女」輪流性侵

更多

最夯影音

更多
寶寶早產夭折！拚2年再次懷孕　喜訊瞞親友4個月全嗨翻：啊啊

寶寶早產夭折！拚2年再次懷孕　喜訊瞞親友4個月全嗨翻：啊啊
孕妻等產檢沒位坐...久站腫痛險跌 暖夫盤腿彎腰成「人椅」當她依靠

孕妻等產檢沒位坐...久站腫痛險跌 暖夫盤腿彎腰成「人椅」當她依靠

獨家／謝和弦遭辣妻檢舉「切心切到底」　年後離婚，認愛直播主...讚三大優點

獨家／謝和弦遭辣妻檢舉「切心切到底」　年後離婚，認愛直播主...讚三大優點

遠航無預警停業！副總鞠躬哽咽...張綱維遺書爆遭詐虧9億：以死謝罪

遠航無預警停業！副總鞠躬哽咽...張綱維遺書爆遭詐虧9億：以死謝罪

他惡整父母！跪地騙「跟女友同居」　媽怒掀棉被：這不是女人的內衣嗎

他惡整父母！跪地騙「跟女友同居」　媽怒掀棉被：這不是女人的內衣嗎

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

總統大選最新消息看這裡！

決戰0111，未來自己做主！ ETtoday與你一起掌握最新選舉脈動

片場殘酷真人秀《演技派》

片場殘酷真人秀《演技派》

集結李嘉欣等大咖演員，每周六22點ETtoday播吧，一窺選手演技養成之路

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面