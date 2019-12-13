粉紅25cm「老二魚」大量暴露！加州海灘驚見上千隻　真的能壯陽

▲加州海灘出現大量海腸。（圖／翻攝自IG／baynaturemagazine）
記者錢玉紘／綜合報導
美國加州的德瑞克海灘（Drakes Beach）近日出現上千隻長相奇特的「魚」，這種生物正式名稱為「單環刺螠」，俗稱海腸，全身光滑無毛，長度大約25公分，大部分都是粉紅色，一拿在手上會發現牠們外型酷似男性的生殖器，又被暱稱為「陰莖魚」。
「海灣自然」雜誌報導指出，在近日一場暴風雨過後，單環刺螠大量出現在加州北部的海岸邊，數量驚人，幾乎覆蓋了整個海岸。這種生物大部分的時間都躲在沙子裡面，但是因為下了大雨，大浪打到岸上，將牠們頭頂上的沙子帶走了好幾層，才讓單環刺螠大量「暴露」出來。
報導指出，類似的現象過去也曾發生在加州索諾馬郡（Sonoma County）、聖塔克魯茲（Santa Cruz）以及蒙特瑞郡（Monterey County）等地。
單環刺螠體型肥大，身體前端有一長吻用於覓食，極具彈性，可伸長至一公尺以上，利用其黏性黏著底部的小動物或有機顆粒，由於吻部在外覓食而容易被海鳥啄食，而再生性極強。在南韓常常被用來當作食材，通常會生吃，另外也常被當作魚餌。
海常除了外型長得像生殖器外，還真的對重振男性雄風有幫助，中醫認為，單環刺螠有壯陽、溫補肝腎的作用，適合男性食用。
SHOOK Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface.