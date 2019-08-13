快訊／雪梨市中心爆隨機殺人！帽子男持刀亂刺多人傷　警證實：別靠近這區

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲雪梨市中心今（13）日發生隨機刺人案件，目前警方已展開行動掌握最新情況，呼籲民眾遠離事發地點，而緊急救援部門則在現場為多名傷者治療。外傳該名男子已被上銬帶走。

綜合澳媒報導，事發地點就在雪梨主要的商業中心，警方已在現場拉起封鎖線。談及此案，新南威爾斯省警方在推特提到，目前相關行動已展開，「請避開該區域。」

目擊者傑克哈德多（Jack Huddo）稱，當時他就在事發區附近吃午餐，但一名男子突然開始朝人亂刺。

「我看到有人逃跑，幾乎是所有人（都在跑），真的很可怕，想到有可能是槍手或是其他更瘋狂的事情」，傑克哈德多後來走回上班地點附近的地方時，看到許多民眾及警察聚集在溫亞公園（Wynyard park）周邊，「他們已經把他抓住了，（嫌犯）戴著手銬被壓制在地上。」

So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.



He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydney pic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88