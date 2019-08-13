　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／雪梨市中心爆隨機殺人！帽子男持刀亂刺多人傷　警證實：別靠近這區

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲雪梨市中心今（13）日發生隨機刺人案件，目前警方已展開行動掌握最新情況，呼籲民眾遠離事發地點，而緊急救援部門則在現場為多名傷者治療。外傳該名男子已被上銬帶走。

綜合澳媒報導，事發地點就在雪梨主要的商業中心，警方已在現場拉起封鎖線。談及此案，新南威爾斯省警方在推特提到，目前相關行動已展開，「請避開該區域。」

目擊者傑克哈德多（Jack Huddo）稱，當時他就在事發區附近吃午餐，但一名男子突然開始朝人亂刺。

「我看到有人逃跑，幾乎是所有人（都在跑），真的很可怕，想到有可能是槍手或是其他更瘋狂的事情」，傑克哈德多後來走回上班地點附近的地方時，看到許多民眾及警察聚集在溫亞公園（Wynyard park）周邊，「他們已經把他抓住了，（嫌犯）戴著手銬被壓制在地上。」

ET快訊
LINE電腦版隱藏功能　文字前後「加符號」出現神奇變化
上午未到班…岡山女騎士摔護堤遭沖走！找到已成冰冷屍體
正妹遭撞「骨盆全碎」！肇事男留字條：有事打給我…當場丟包

關鍵字：紐澳要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

影／加州槍戰畫面曝！黑衣男持長槍進逼2死2傷　警車玻璃碎裂

香港抗爭2個月「假消息瘋傳」！CNN教如何分辨：網路已變新戰場

伊波拉兩種有解藥？　「雞尾酒療法」90%病患可被治癒

快訊／雪梨市中心爆隨機殺人！帽子男持刀亂刺多人傷　警證實：別靠近這區

動完腹部手術喉嚨卻莫名咳血　X光意外發現「假牙」卡他喉內8天

波灣緊張情勢升高　英再派軍艦護航商船

美國安顧問：如果英決定無協議脫歐　將會「熱情支持」

宰牛反被宰！馬來西亞穆斯林慶宰牲節　遭牛狠踹重傷畫面曝光

平均每天撒謊13次！　華郵：川普上任至今發表1.2萬不實言論

「0813國際左撇子日」全球僅10%！名人、球星超級多…真的比較聰明嗎？

不怕沒朋友！柴柴去公園沒人陪-「自丟自撿」跑10趟...網：有狗邊緣

蛇版ASMR！幫14KG黃森蚺脫皮 主人巧手撕下「超療癒泡泡紙」

811衝突「少女遭射瞎」引發眾怒！ 扮示威者？港警認：喬裝不同人物

天然呆選手「超強彈舌」飆約德爾唱法　楊冪、沈騰笑翻...搶按黃金按鈕！！

暖兒送警察爹88節愛心便當驚喜 爸拒收質問「是炸彈嗎」結局笑歪

「警察還眼」集會黑衣人坐滿大廳　香港機場12日航班全部取消！

漢操好！鬆獅犬術後食慾恢復　阿公緊抱輕拍「圓肚」：呷霸內

台南茶飲店隱藏餐點「小卷麵」　爆量30隻鋪好鋪滿！網：麵在哪

蔡依林確定要辦演唱會了！　和阿信合體計畫..「已對時間表」

周震南幫唱《明日》女選手Veegee　強大氣場...孫燕姿聽完傻住：太棒了！

影／加州槍戰畫面曝！黑衣男持長槍進逼2死2傷　警車玻璃碎裂

香港抗爭2個月「假消息瘋傳」！CNN教如何分辨：網路已變新戰場

伊波拉兩種有解藥？　「雞尾酒療法」90%病患可被治癒

快訊／雪梨市中心爆隨機殺人！帽子男持刀亂刺多人傷　警證實：別靠近這區

動完腹部手術喉嚨卻莫名咳血　X光意外發現「假牙」卡他喉內8天

波灣緊張情勢升高　英再派軍艦護航商船

美國安顧問：如果英決定無協議脫歐　將會「熱情支持」

宰牛反被宰！馬來西亞穆斯林慶宰牲節　遭牛狠踹重傷畫面曝光

平均每天撒謊13次！　華郵：川普上任至今發表1.2萬不實言論

「0813國際左撇子日」全球僅10%！名人、球星超級多…真的比較聰明嗎？

幫妻還6000萬債務　雷洪謝嘆：靠老天賞飯吃賺錢！

台北房價「超越東京首爾」！　他看完江南區價位秒心涼：我住的比偶像還貴…

多夢淺眠「總是睡不好」　針灸＋中藥雙管齊下能改善

太有創意！日本推大人味「珍珠奶茶酒」　咬得到QQ感，越喝越微醺

北投2姊妹縮牆角遭祝融奪命！父大陸經商　屋主是父親朋友

亞冠盃／富邦勇士下必勝令　張宗憲歸隊上場縮限10分鐘

鄧紫棋《新說唱》笑：狗哥可以收工了！　PTT網友罵爆「掉人品沒風度」

台股還在水逆？　收盤失守10400點大關

影／加州槍戰畫面曝！黑衣男持長槍進逼2死2傷　警車玻璃碎裂

廢除公然侮辱罪「試法」失敗 博恩揭大學被告公然侮辱往事｜行動法庭 第26集

同僚爆23歲女警上涼班內幕！　「和已婚53歲副所長夜寢42分鐘」

國際熱門新聞

大通銀行加拿大信用卡用戶欠款全..

Uber司機接女客前收訊息「當..

直升機懸掛秀失誤！2士兵墜地亡

太窮就不給綠卡　川普政府宣布新..

波音引擎解體！鐵片如子彈襲小鎮

遭警察關壁櫥4天　男獲15億賠..

香港示威　美參院多數黨領袖說話..

他瀑布下打坐、水下閉氣意外猝死

托兒所大火奪5命　嬤一夜痛失4..

12男郵輪上揪15歲嫩妹尬酒　..

美股道瓊大跌391點　失守2...

淫商女幫凶起底　招攬性奴誆按摩

穿短褲當志工！險遭「斬首示眾」

16歲男遭3比特犬咬死　主人：..

更多熱門

相關新聞

22歲腦麻男完成「開卡車」夢想！

澳洲一位名為麥克斯．奎吉里歐（Max Quaglio）的男子患有腦性麻痺，一出生父母便被告知往後他可能無法行走或說話，然而，如今22歲的麥克斯卻打破了醫生的診斷，順利完成了自己開卡車的夢想。

4年從街友變富翁　他曝成功祕訣

2幼童吞100粒成人血壓藥命危！

牆上有超巨8腳怪　專家：牠是好室友

刷牙到一半　抬頭驚見1.5m巨蟒盤據

讀者迴響

發燒話題

一芳 香港 地震 王令麟 姜丹尼爾 吳可熙 颱風即時 元朗事件 王令麟 停班停課 彭政閔引退 韓國瑜 艾成王瞳 林書豪 王令麟 京阿尼 柯文哲 柯P 反送中遊行 三上悠亞 李榮浩楊丞琳 ØZI 王令麟 世大運 9m88 長榮罷工 登革熱 花木蘭 味全龍 王令麟 寶可夢Pokemon 滴妹 范冰冰李晨分手 黃曉明Angelabay 王令麟 宋仲基宋慧喬 詹詠然 謝忻不倫阿翔 江明學 王令麟 許智傑 吳宗憲 林志玲結婚 王令麟 蒼井優閃婚 隨機殺人 具荷拉 許志安 王令麟 秦偉性侵 復仇者聯盟 郭台銘 總統大選 王令麟 張敏 陳偉殷 中職轉播 愛山林 王令麟 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 王令麟 雞排妹 TWICE 冰與火之歌 木曜4超玩 王令麟 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王柏融 王令麟 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 有馬妹 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 王令麟 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 廖峻中風 王令麟 習近平 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 王令麟 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 膝蓋痛 九二共識 信義房屋 董梓甯 王令麟 頂新 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 王令麟 全家便利商店 吉澤明步 大金空調 東森自然美 張鈞甯 王令麟 聲林之王 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 威力彩 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 吳奇隆劉詩詩 王令麟 館長 任達華 台灣民眾黨 金希澈

熱門新聞

快訊／台南大淹水　黃偉哲宣布：今停班停課

開進地下道！5歲女兒突安靜…一開口　媽驚嚇指數破百

大通銀行加拿大信用卡用戶欠款全勾銷

陸軍2自殺7天3死！國防部下令了

爆韓國瑜漆黑真相！楊秋興：還有未爆彈

高雄豪雨夜襲　網友到韓國瑜臉書留言

爆和趙麗穎離婚　馮紹峰發聲了！

即／南嘉大雷雨夜襲！9縣市大雨警戒

即／20.47億威力彩　頭獎一注獨得

被攻擊長相、歌聲普通！滴妹崩潰「開始吞安眠藥」

東區麵包店闆娘「車頭燈開超亮」！

西南季風進台灣！中南部10天豪雨

子瑜「眉毛被畫壞」網一看崩潰：真的不適合

豪雨襲高雄　岡山驚傳民眾遭大水沖走

岡山女騎士摔護堤遭沖走　找到已成冰冷遺體

更多

最夯影音

更多

不怕沒朋友！柴柴去公園沒人陪-「自丟自撿」跑10趟...網：有狗邊緣

蛇版ASMR！幫14KG黃森蚺脫皮 主人巧手撕下「超療癒泡泡紙」

811衝突「少女遭射瞎」引發眾怒！ 扮示威者？港警認：喬裝不同人物

天然呆選手「超強彈舌」飆約德爾唱法　楊冪、沈騰笑翻...搶按黃金按鈕！！

暖兒送警察爹88節愛心便當驚喜 爸拒收質問「是炸彈嗎」結局笑歪

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

看新聞集T點賺現金！

天天登入新聞雲App，完成任務集T點，換購物金等好禮！

戀夏30天 加碼好禮大方送

夏日活動加碼抽好禮！快揪好友加入播吧LINE@免費送airpods、SOGO禮券

ETtoday房產雲

即時房產新聞、最新建案採訪、各類收納秘訣、買屋租屋故事，讓您快速掌握房產脈動

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面