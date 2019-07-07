　
斯洛維尼亞「立梅蘭妮亞木雕」　布幕掀開居民崩潰…五官超驚悚！

梅蘭妮亞在斯洛維尼亞木雕。（圖／路透社）

▲梅蘭妮亞在斯洛維尼亞木雕。（圖／路透社）

國際中心／綜合報導

正所謂女人嫁對老公，人生三分之一就圓滿。美國總統川普的妻子梅蘭妮亞自從成為第一夫人後，家鄉斯洛維尼亞立刻成為熱門的觀光景點。其中梅蘭妮亞出生的察夫尼察鎮（Sevnica）日前更出現一尊梅蘭妮亞木雕，但卻沒有被當地居民所買單。

根據《BBC》報導，梅蘭妮亞成為美國第一夫人後，當地人都認為她已經代替家鄉站在美國的「最高峰」，39歲的美國藝術家唐尼（Brad Downey）就找來地電鋸藝匠蘇佩夫茨（Alex Zupevc）打造一尊梅蘭妮亞木雕，但成品出來後，或許是因為木雕，導致外觀看起來相當粗糙。

其中木雕的表情上，更出現不對稱的五官，居民表示「這木雕根本不像梅蘭妮亞，擺出來只是更顯丟臉而已」但也有人表示，這也許就是藝術的精髓，因為梅蘭妮亞已經是斯洛維尼亞的英雄。

對於自己的主意遭到民眾抨擊，唐尼卻不以為然「這木雕是絕對的藝術品，非常漂亮」但就是因為藝術，所以往往無法與現實結合。據悉在梅蘭妮亞當選總統後，帶動斯洛維尼亞的觀光，不少人在木雕一出現就前往朝聖，當地紀念品還出現「梅蘭妮亞蛋糕、拖鞋」等小物。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today we officially opened the “Melania“ (monument) as part of “This Echo” at Vžigalica Galerija. 7. 2019–25. 8.2019——————————————————————- “Melania” 2019, Sevenica, Slovenia Digital video 12:11 min ___________________________________________________ “Brad Downey’s new ongoing project ”Melania” is a documentary film consisting of several parts about the construction of a monument of Melania Trump, carved into a tree that is still rooted in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. The current First Lady of the USA was born on April 26, 1970 in Novo mesto in the then Yugoslav republic of Slovenia. The sculpture of the president’s wife is made by a local pipe layer and amateur chainsaw sculptor named Maxi. Both Maxi and Melania were born on the same year in the same hospital, but their lives have taken drastically different directions. For the film, Downey and his team spent several months filming interviews with Maxi along with locations around the town. The result is a personal portrait of Maxi and his thoughts about Slovenia, the USA, Europe, immigration and class division. Through these interviews the film attempts to capture the spirit of Slovenia, which seems to be mirrored in Maxi’s interactions with his family, environment and his feelings about art, God, love, and country. By focusing on one working class man’s portrayal of a public and internationally known personality, the film offers insights on local and global problems and policies illuminated by the USA and Europe and beyond.” thanks: Aljaž Celarc , Miha and Jaka Erjavec #firstlady #slovenia #sevnica #AljažCelarc #immigration #refugees

BRAD DOWNEY（@bigtimebrad）分享的貼文 於 張貼

關鍵字：斯洛維尼亞,梅蘭妮亞,川普,美國,木雕

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

斯洛維尼亞「立梅蘭妮亞木雕」　布幕掀開居民崩潰…五官超驚悚！

小黃微笑躺水裡漂浮...他崩潰吶喊NO　結局震撼網：被騙了8秒

