強生連3輪獲最高票…黨魁勝券在握　斯圖爾特遭淘汰：已寫好辭職信

▲強生連三輪獲得最高票。（圖／路透）
國際中心／綜合報導
英國保守黨魁選舉第3輪投票結果出爐，前外相強生以143票狠甩現任外相杭特的54票，再度獲得最高票。第3輪投票中，國際發展大臣斯圖爾特（Rory Stewart）慘遭淘汰，剩餘4人將在當地時間20日進行第4輪投票，接著6月22日由12萬保守黨員進行最終投票，結果將於7月22日揭曉。
斯圖爾特以27票遭到淘汰，他在推特上表示，這次落選鼓舞了他對於從政的信念，證明英國人不願意聽關於無協議脫歐的警告，不願意接受事實。斯圖爾特認為，「有不同意見時，假裝同意不能讓一個政黨或國家團結，必須透過彼此的誠實與信任。」他也提到，已經擬好了內閣辭職信，排除了與強生共事的可能。
I am so moved & inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks - it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country. I didn’t get enough MPs to believe today - but they will I remain deeply committed to you and to this country. #RoryWalksOn— Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) 2019年6月19日
強生在第3輪中拿下143票，比前一輪多出17票，第二高票則是杭特的54票，其次則為環境大臣邁克爾戈夫（Michael Gove）51票、內政大臣賈偉德（Sajid Javid）38票。在3輪投票都大幅領先的強生推文表示，很高興在55歲生日收到如此大禮，「再次感謝友人和同僚，謝謝你們在第3輪投票的支持，尤其是在我生日這一天。」
Thank you once again to friends and colleagues for your support in the third ballot - especially on my birthday! We’ve come a long way but we have much further to go.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 2019年6月19日
