強生連3輪獲最高票…黨魁勝券在握　斯圖爾特遭淘汰：已寫好辭職信

▲強生連三輪獲得最高票。（圖／路透）



國際中心／綜合報導

英國保守黨魁選舉第3輪投票結果出爐，前外相強生以143票狠甩現任外相杭特的54票，再度獲得最高票。第3輪投票中，國際發展大臣斯圖爾特（Rory Stewart）慘遭淘汰，剩餘4人將在當地時間20日進行第4輪投票，接著6月22日由12萬保守黨員進行最終投票，結果將於7月22日揭曉。

斯圖爾特以27票遭到淘汰，他在推特上表示，這次落選鼓舞了他對於從政的信念，證明英國人不願意聽關於無協議脫歐的警告，不願意接受事實。斯圖爾特認為，「有不同意見時，假裝同意不能讓一個政黨或國家團結，必須透過彼此的誠實與信任。」他也提到，已經擬好了內閣辭職信，排除了與強生共事的可能。

I am so moved & inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks - it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country. I didn’t get enough MPs to believe today - but they will I remain deeply committed to you and to this country. #RoryWalksOn