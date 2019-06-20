　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

強生連3輪獲最高票…黨魁勝券在握　斯圖爾特遭淘汰：已寫好辭職信

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼強生（Boris Johnson）。（圖／路透）

▲強生連三輪獲得最高票。（圖／路透）

國際中心／綜合報導

英國保守黨魁選舉第3輪投票結果出爐，前外相強生以143票狠甩現任外相杭特的54票，再度獲得最高票。第3輪投票中，國際發展大臣斯圖爾特（Rory Stewart）慘遭淘汰，剩餘4人將在當地時間20日進行第4輪投票，接著6月22日由12萬保守黨員進行最終投票，結果將於7月22日揭曉。

斯圖爾特以27票遭到淘汰，他在推特上表示，這次落選鼓舞了他對於從政的信念，證明英國人不願意聽關於無協議脫歐的警告，不願意接受事實。斯圖爾特認為，「有不同意見時，假裝同意不能讓一個政黨或國家團結，必須透過彼此的誠實與信任。」他也提到，已經擬好了內閣辭職信，排除了與強生共事的可能。

強生在第3輪中拿下143票，比前一輪多出17票，第二高票則是杭特的54票，其次則為環境大臣邁克爾戈夫（Michael Gove）51票、內政大臣賈偉德（Sajid Javid）38票。在3輪投票都大幅領先的強生推文表示，很高興在55歲生日收到如此大禮，「再次感謝友人和同僚，謝謝你們在第3輪投票的支持，尤其是在我生日這一天。」

ET快訊
把台灣黑熊當狗養！狂阿嬤「照片真相」曝光　神故事風向大逆轉
淡水騎士載「雪臀馬尾妹」短裙飛起！驚露黑色小丁丁　老司機看傻
體操亞錦賽／李智凱全能金牌　中華男團幹掉南韓奪銅

關鍵字：英國,保守黨,黨魁

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

英保守黨魁第2輪選舉　強生獲40%支持…大贏杭特80票

五角大廈「核行動」文件曝光　俄羅斯「頭皮發麻」！

雪碧從此「不再綠」！58年經典瓶身將消失　首換原因曝光

「報復關稅扛不住」哈雷轉往大陸生產　川普不滿：這是很糟糕的舉動

離家500里　瘦巴巴北極熊闖進工業城覓食40年來首見

朝九晚五無意義　挪威北極圈小島　決議廢除時間制

女信徒淪性奴「下體印他名字」　美性愛邪教創辦人被判有罪恐關終身

美國年輕人自殺率「創17年新高」！　男性竟佔了8成

無感地震「3周飆破千次」！南加州掀超級地震恐慌　專家說話了

英國廣告新規上路！禁止「性別刻板印象」內容　違者通通下架

國三生當面說「你選總統很可笑」　韓國瑜讚：勇敢表達自己非常棒

短裙女搭小黃...下秒遭「開門怒譙」 被搶客運將：臭女人！她嚇縮車角

怒飆霸凌兒「你的道歉就是個屁」！ 父母衝世新罵：憑什麼沾家人的光

信質疑小S...當場爆哭　激動：除了主持，你做到了多少

林采緹心碎談婚姻進度　自曝：一切都是為了小孩

模範生狠嗆韓國瑜「醒一醒」　女同學：只會講！也沒真的發大財

長榮罷工！旅客急壞「繞機場乾等」　內勤怒嗆空服員：回家當妳媽的寶貝

模範生開嗆！他看「韓國瑜伸左手」　肢體動作藏細節...看人雷達曝光

史上最醜iPhone 11來了！ 「方形三鏡頭」成定局

電影《返校》首支預告

五角大廈「核行動」文件曝光　俄羅斯「頭皮發麻」！

雪碧從此「不再綠」！58年經典瓶身將消失　首換原因曝光

「報復關稅扛不住」哈雷轉往大陸生產　川普不滿：這是很糟糕的舉動

離家500里　瘦巴巴北極熊闖進工業城覓食40年來首見

朝九晚五無意義　挪威北極圈小島　決議廢除時間制

女信徒淪性奴「下體印他名字」　美性愛邪教創辦人被判有罪恐關終身

美國年輕人自殺率「創17年新高」！　男性竟佔了8成

無感地震「3周飆破千次」！南加州掀超級地震恐慌　專家說話了

英國廣告新規上路！禁止「性別刻板印象」內容　違者通通下架

捨文在寅選習近平當中間人！　韓媒：金正恩將讓步提「川金三會」

國中操場挖出遺體！他檢舉黑心工程「消失16年」　竟被活埋跑道下

女孩散發自信的小心機　Jo Malone、DIPTYQUE...7款「話題香膏」香氛控必收

「足驚」登革熱疫情擴散求問陳其邁　韓國瑜緊張為這樁事

韓國瑜人事再爆「夫人閨蜜門」　高捷新任監察人夏昭麗上火線回應

曹格16歲「沒整形照片」曝光！　圓臉小眼睛…哀怨：同學都叫我pizza face

公投被沒收...國民黨7/7上凱道抗議　目標號召10萬人

網傳裝雞排的「防油紙袋」易致癌？　食藥署出面澄清了

郭台銘力挺八百壯士：「恢復政府承諾！」　軍系鐵票為藍營重返執政關鍵助力

「這飯店的哺乳室設計很其怪」　她被騙進密室慘遭性侵

巨石強森加入漫威演誰？　《復仇者4》導演「高EQ回答」讓本尊爽翻

翁在水塔「洗澡大小便」1年多　住戶驚臭臭...他嗆沒毒死算不錯

國際熱門新聞

出海釣到5公尺大白鯊　壯男全尖..

警封鎖棄屍現場　CSI抵達發現..

全世界最大耳屎　記錄過程太噁心

糗哥回房想找女友　想恩愛驚覺髮..

他陪女友回家　進門發現女友媽竟..

雪碧不再綠！58年首換原因曝光

美核武文件曝光　俄覺得頭皮發麻

歹徒搶超商　槍插口袋打中鼠蹊亡

哈雷轉往大陸設產線　惹怒川普

越南妹尺度超開！ 熱褲三角洲全..

習近平訪北韓　平壤街道掛五星旗

薩利模擬波音事故：機師訓練不足

遊泰墜34M崖　她曝：老公推的

馬航MH370乘客傳墜海前就缺..

更多熱門

相關新聞

研究：女性不婚不生更快樂且長壽

自從林志玲公開閃婚消息之後，應該不少敗犬都被催婚了，不知道拿什麼當擋箭牌的各位，或許可以參考以下研究。英國衛報顯示，「女性不婚不生，比較快樂且長壽。」

全世界最大耳屎　記錄過程太噁心

母撞車害死11歲兒　她辯稱：車內有蜘蛛

英保守黨魁選舉　強生獲40%支持

拿香蕉搶銀行　男自首2次才被捕

讀者迴響

發燒話題

賀一航驟逝 秋行軍蟲 謝忻不倫阿翔 江明學 長榮航空 羅志祥于大夢 王令麟 反送中遊行 林志玲結婚 阿羅哈客運 地震 金曲獎 NBA冠軍戰 王令麟 馬如龍 東大門夜市燒毀 聖母峰 蒼井優閃婚 喬喬 隨機殺人 王令麟 具荷拉 許志安 日暈 黃捷 秦偉性侵 李兆基 王令麟 復仇者聯盟 生死接線員 朴有天退演藝圈 郭台銘 總統大選 張敏 陳偉殷 Uniqlo 王令麟 高圓圓 我們與惡的距離 酒駕修法 中職轉播 愛山林 曾沛慈 王令麟 潤娥 山下智久 吳慷仁 歐陽娜娜 雞排妹 TWICE 木曜4超玩 冰與火之歌 王令麟 安以軒懷孕 統一發票 勝利退演藝圈 台新金控 甲山林 王令麟 王柏融 王金平 中國信託慈善基金會 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 王令麟 蔡英文 許智傑 張庭瑚 乙武洋匡 大金冷氣 王令麟 橋本有菜 國泰世華 國泰金 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 習近平 王令麟 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 和泰汽車 東森房屋 防彈少年團BTS 中華航空 優適活 王令麟 誰摔死了李新 味全 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 信義房屋 王令麟 董梓甯 韓國瑜 頂新 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 王令麟 吉澤明步 宋仲基宋慧喬 大金空調 東森自然美 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 王令麟 颱風即時 聲林之王 孫安佐 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 王令麟 川普 停班停課 東森購物 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 王令麟 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 X檔案 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 希爾思 乃木坂46 新垣結衣 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 吳奇隆劉詩詩 微熱山丘 王令麟 錦榮Akemi

熱門新聞

女主播報新聞不對勁！苦撐20分鐘不行了

小7買雪糕99元　網一看扛整箱回家

小甜甜被嗆「急著撇清謝忻」傻眼回擊！

媽自撞吐血亡詭翹孤輪！女兒慟

長榮航空將執行3招反制空服員罷工

謝忻爆「後台很硬」準備反擊！報復被阿翔切割

淡水騎士馬尾妹驚露雪臀！駕駛看傻

她用榔頭鎚死病夫　法官安慰兒女：多給母親力量

安苡愛NuBra遭心機女模剪爛！

她婚禮廣邀人氣網紅…一開直播「全體打回原形」

把台灣黑熊當狗養！阿嬤「照片真相」曝光

史上最醜iPhone！方形三鏡頭成定局

鄭州女大生飆唱完《涼涼》大量腦出血！

阿嬤分享大狗照！記錄員看白色深Ｖ嚇傻

女兒早餐吃飯糰！長輩噓：又沒在做工

更多

最夯影音

更多

國三生當面說「你選總統很可笑」　韓國瑜讚：勇敢表達自己非常棒

短裙女搭小黃...下秒遭「開門怒譙」 被搶客運將：臭女人！她嚇縮車角

怒飆霸凌兒「你的道歉就是個屁」！ 父母衝世新罵：憑什麼沾家人的光

信質疑小S...當場爆哭　激動：除了主持，你做到了多少

林采緹心碎談婚姻進度　自曝：一切都是為了小孩

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【北市降降降】

屋主急售大降價?！ 屋主大降價！多筆低於實價登錄，雙北各大區都有，要買趁現在。

這就是街舞2易烊千璽燃炸

羅志祥.易烊千璽.吳建豪.韓庚battle炸現場!每周日20:00台灣網路獨家

輕鬆看新聞 三百萬大獎加碼大放送！

看新聞蒐集金幣，日抽7-11 50元購物金，週抽掃地機器人、SOGO禮券等大獎！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面