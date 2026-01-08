完整名單曝光！川普退群不限66個國際組織　盧比歐：其他還在審

▲美國國務卿盧比歐。（圖／路透）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
美國總統川普宣布美國退出66個國際組織，其中包括31個聯合國相關實體。這是美國最新一次退出國際機構，國務卿盧比歐（Marco Rubio）表示，這些組織被川普政府視為浪費、低效、有害的國際組織，且對其他國際組織的審查還在進行中。
川普又退群 批機構管理不善且毫無必要
根據盧比歐發布的聲明，川普政府退出的這些國際機構功能重複、管理不善、多餘且毫無必要，浪費資源，或是被與美國利益相悖的有心人士控制，威脅美國國家主權、自由和整體繁榮。
盧比歐表示，川普總統的立場非常明確，已無法再接受把美國人民的血汗錢投入這些機構，卻幾乎得不到任何回報，「納稅人數十億美元流向外國勢力損害國人利益的日子已經結束了」。
完整退群名單
白宮指出，這些機構推動「激進的氣候政策、全球治理，以及與美國主權與經濟實力相衝突的意識形態計畫」。根據白宮發布的備忘錄，名單如下：
．第一部分：聯合國機構(共計31個)
|編號
|組織中文名稱
|組織英文名稱
|1
|經濟與社會事務部
|Department of Economic and Social Affairs
|2
|經社理事會非洲經濟委員會
|Economic Commission for Africa (ECOSOC)
|3
|經社理事會拉丁美洲暨加勒比經濟委員會
|Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECOSOC)
|4
|經社理事會亞洲及太平洋經濟社會委員會
|Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ECOSOC)
|5
|經社理事會聯合國西亞經濟社會委員會
|Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ECOSOC)
|6
|國際法委員會
|International Law Commission
|7
|國際刑事法庭餘留機制
|International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
|8
|國際貿易中心
|International Trade Centre
|9
|非洲問題特別顧問辦公室
|Office of the Special Adviser on Africa
|10
|秘書長兒童與武裝衝突問題特別代表辦公室
|Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict
|11
|秘書長衝突中性暴力問題特別代表辦公室
|Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
|12
|秘書長暴力侵害兒童問題特別代表辦公室
|Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children
|13
|建設和平委員會
|Peacebuilding Commission
|14
|建設和平基金
|Peacebuilding Fund
|15
|非洲人後裔常設論壇
|Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
|16
|聯合國文明聯盟
|UN Alliance of Civilizations
|17
|聯合國減少發展中國家毀林與森林退化排放合作計畫
|UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries
|18
|聯合國貿易與發展會議
|UN Conference on Trade and Development
|19
|聯合國民主基金
|UN Democracy Fund
|20
|聯合國能源機制
|UN Energy
|21
|聯合國婦女署
|UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
|22
|聯合國氣候變化綱要公約
|UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
|23
|聯合國人居署
|UN Human Settlements Programme
|24
|聯合國訓練研究所
|UN Institute for Training and Research
|25
|聯合國海洋機制
|UN Oceans
|26
|聯合國人口基金
|UN Population Fund
|27
|聯合國常規武器登記冊
|UN Register of Conventional Arms
|28
|聯合國系統行政首長協調理事會
|UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
|29
|聯合國系統職員學院
|UN System Staff College
|30
|聯合國水資源機制
|UN Water
|31
|聯合國大學
|UN University
．第二部分：非聯合國體系的國際組織(共計35個)
|編號
|組織中文名稱
|組織英文名稱
|1
|全天候無碳能源倡議
|24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
|2
|可倫坡計畫理事會
|Colombo Plan Council
|3
|環境合作委員會
|Commission for Environmental Cooperation
|4
|教育不能等待基金
|Education Cannot Wait
|5
|歐洲反制混合威脅卓越中心
|European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
|6
|歐洲國家公路研究實驗室論壇
|Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
|7
|自由線上聯盟
|Freedom Online Coalition
|8
|全球社區參與及韌性基金
|Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
|9
|全球反恐論壇
|Global Counterterrorism Forum
|10
|全球網路專業論壇
|Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
|11
|全球移民與發展論壇
|Global Forum on Migration and Development
|12
|美洲全球變遷研究所
|Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
|13
|礦業、礦物、金屬與永續發展政府間論壇
|Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
|14
|政府間氣候變遷專門委員會
|Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
|15
|生物多樣性與生態系統服務政府間科學政策平台
|Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
|16
|國際文化資產保存與修復研究中心
|International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
|17
|國際棉業諮詢委員會
|International Cotton Advisory Committee
|18
|國際發展法律組織
|International Development Law Organization
|19
|國際能源論壇
|International Energy Forum
|20
|國際藝術委員會與文化機構聯盟
|International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
|21
|國際民主與選舉協助研究所
|International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
|22
|國際司法與法治研究所
|International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
|23
|國際鉛鋅研究小組
|International Lead and Zinc Study Group
|24
|國際再生能源總署
|International Renewable Energy Agency
|25
|國際太陽能聯盟
|International Solar Alliance
|26
|國際熱帶木材組織
|International Tropical Timber Organization
|27
|國際自然保育聯盟
|International Union for Conservation of Nature
|28
|泛美地理與歷史研究所
|Pan American Institute of Geography and History
|29
|大西洋合作夥伴關係
|Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
|30
|亞洲地區反海盜及武裝搶劫船舶區域合作協定
|Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
|31
|區域合作理事會
|Regional Cooperation Council
|32
|21世紀再生能源政策網絡
|Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century
|33
|烏克蘭科學與技術中心
|Science and Technology Center in Ukraine
|34
|太平洋區域環境計畫秘書處
|Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme
|35
|歐洲理事會威尼斯委員會
|Venice Commission of the Council of Europe
讀者迴響