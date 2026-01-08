完整名單曝光！川普退群不限66個國際組織　盧比歐：其他還在審

1 經濟與社會事務部 Department of Economic and Social Affairs

2 經社理事會非洲經濟委員會 Economic Commission for Africa (ECOSOC)

3 經社理事會拉丁美洲暨加勒比經濟委員會 Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECOSOC)

4 經社理事會亞洲及太平洋經濟社會委員會 Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ECOSOC)

5 經社理事會聯合國西亞經濟社會委員會 Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ECOSOC)

6 國際法委員會 International Law Commission

7 國際刑事法庭餘留機制 International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

8 國際貿易中心 International Trade Centre

9 非洲問題特別顧問辦公室 Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

10 秘書長兒童與武裝衝突問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict

11 秘書長衝突中性暴力問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

12 秘書長暴力侵害兒童問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

13 建設和平委員會 Peacebuilding Commission

14 建設和平基金 Peacebuilding Fund

15 非洲人後裔常設論壇 Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

16 聯合國文明聯盟 UN Alliance of Civilizations

17 聯合國減少發展中國家毀林與森林退化排放合作計畫 UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

18 聯合國貿易與發展會議 UN Conference on Trade and Development

19 聯合國民主基金 UN Democracy Fund

20 聯合國能源機制 UN Energy

21 聯合國婦女署 UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

22 聯合國氣候變化綱要公約 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

23 聯合國人居署 UN Human Settlements Programme

24 聯合國訓練研究所 UN Institute for Training and Research

25 聯合國海洋機制 UN Oceans

26 聯合國人口基金 UN Population Fund

27 聯合國常規武器登記冊 UN Register of Conventional Arms

28 聯合國系統行政首長協調理事會 UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

29 聯合國系統職員學院 UN System Staff College

30 聯合國水資源機制 UN Water