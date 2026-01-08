　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

完整名單曝光！川普退群不限66個國際組織　盧比歐：其他還在審

▲▼　美國國務卿盧比歐（Marco Rubio）。（圖／路透）

▲美國國務卿盧比歐。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國總統川普宣布美國退出66個國際組織，其中包括31個聯合國相關實體。這是美國最新一次退出國際機構，國務卿盧比歐（Marco Rubio）表示，這些組織被川普政府視為浪費、低效、有害的國際組織，且對其他國際組織的審查還在進行中。

川普又退群　批機構管理不善且毫無必要

根據盧比歐發布的聲明，川普政府退出的這些國際機構功能重複、管理不善、多餘且毫無必要，浪費資源，或是被與美國利益相悖的有心人士控制，威脅美國國家主權、自由和整體繁榮。

盧比歐表示，川普總統的立場非常明確，已無法再接受把美國人民的血汗錢投入這些機構，卻幾乎得不到任何回報，「納稅人數十億美元流向外國勢力損害國人利益的日子已經結束了」。

完整退群名單

白宮指出，這些機構推動「激進的氣候政策、全球治理，以及與美國主權與經濟實力相衝突的意識形態計畫」。根據白宮發布的備忘錄，名單如下：

．第一部分：聯合國機構(共計31個)

編號 組織中文名稱 組織英文名稱
1 經濟與社會事務部 Department of Economic and Social Affairs
2 經社理事會非洲經濟委員會 Economic Commission for Africa (ECOSOC)
3 經社理事會拉丁美洲暨加勒比經濟委員會 Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECOSOC)
4 經社理事會亞洲及太平洋經濟社會委員會 Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ECOSOC)
5 經社理事會聯合國西亞經濟社會委員會 Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ECOSOC)
6 國際法委員會 International Law Commission
7 國際刑事法庭餘留機制 International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals
8 國際貿易中心 International Trade Centre
9 非洲問題特別顧問辦公室 Office of the Special Adviser on Africa
10 秘書長兒童與武裝衝突問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children in Armed Conflict
11 秘書長衝突中性暴力問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict
12 秘書長暴力侵害兒童問題特別代表辦公室 Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children
13 建設和平委員會 Peacebuilding Commission
14 建設和平基金 Peacebuilding Fund
15 非洲人後裔常設論壇 Permanent Forum on People of African Descent
16 聯合國文明聯盟 UN Alliance of Civilizations
17 聯合國減少發展中國家毀林與森林退化排放合作計畫 UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries
18 聯合國貿易與發展會議 UN Conference on Trade and Development
19 聯合國民主基金 UN Democracy Fund
20 聯合國能源機制 UN Energy
21 聯合國婦女署 UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
22 聯合國氣候變化綱要公約 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
23 聯合國人居署 UN Human Settlements Programme
24 聯合國訓練研究所 UN Institute for Training and Research
25 聯合國海洋機制 UN Oceans
26 聯合國人口基金 UN Population Fund
27 聯合國常規武器登記冊 UN Register of Conventional Arms
28 聯合國系統行政首長協調理事會 UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination
29 聯合國系統職員學院 UN System Staff College
30 聯合國水資源機制 UN Water
31 聯合國大學 UN University

．第二部分：非聯合國體系的國際組織(共計35個)

編號 組織中文名稱 組織英文名稱
1 全天候無碳能源倡議 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact
2 可倫坡計畫理事會 Colombo Plan Council
3 環境合作委員會 Commission for Environmental Cooperation
4 教育不能等待基金 Education Cannot Wait
5 歐洲反制混合威脅卓越中心 European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
6 歐洲國家公路研究實驗室論壇 Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories
7 自由線上聯盟 Freedom Online Coalition
8 全球社區參與及韌性基金 Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund
9 全球反恐論壇 Global Counterterrorism Forum
10 全球網路專業論壇 Global Forum on Cyber Expertise
11 全球移民與發展論壇 Global Forum on Migration and Development
12 美洲全球變遷研究所 Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research
13 礦業、礦物、金屬與永續發展政府間論壇 Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development
14 政府間氣候變遷專門委員會 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
15 生物多樣性與生態系統服務政府間科學政策平台 Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
16 國際文化資產保存與修復研究中心 International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property
17 國際棉業諮詢委員會 International Cotton Advisory Committee
18 國際發展法律組織 International Development Law Organization
19 國際能源論壇 International Energy Forum
20 國際藝術委員會與文化機構聯盟 International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies
21 國際民主與選舉協助研究所 International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance
22 國際司法與法治研究所 International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law
23 國際鉛鋅研究小組 International Lead and Zinc Study Group
24 國際再生能源總署 International Renewable Energy Agency
25 國際太陽能聯盟 International Solar Alliance
26 國際熱帶木材組織 International Tropical Timber Organization
27 國際自然保育聯盟 International Union for Conservation of Nature
28 泛美地理與歷史研究所 Pan American Institute of Geography and History
29 大西洋合作夥伴關係 Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation
30 亞洲地區反海盜及武裝搶劫船舶區域合作協定 Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia
31 區域合作理事會 Regional Cooperation Council
32 21世紀再生能源政策網絡 Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century
33 烏克蘭科學與技術中心 Science and Technology Center in Ukraine
34 太平洋區域環境計畫秘書處 Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme
35 歐洲理事會威尼斯委員會 Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

01/06 全台詐欺最新數據

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

中央總預算持續卡關！2992億無法動支　6縣市恐要舉債籌錢

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

抓捕馬杜洛引爆西半球　拉丁美洲權力重組與全球地緣震盪

2026年1月3日，一場迅雷不及掩耳的行動震驚世界。美國特種部隊成功逮捕了委內瑞拉長期執政的強人領袖尼古拉斯·馬杜洛（Nicolás Maduro）。根據外交關係協會拉丁美洲研究研究員威爾·弗里曼（Will Freeman）於2026年1月6日在《外交事務》（FOREIGN AFFAIRS）發表的文章分析，此一事件雖被部分海外委內瑞拉人視為慶祝理由，但其後續發展遠未明朗。這場行動不僅是對一個政權領導人的抓捕，更可能成為撬動整個拉丁美洲地緣政治局勢的支點，其產生的震波將遠遠超出委內瑞拉國界，影響區域權力平衡

班機落地「8輪集體爆胎」　乘客劇烈搖晃嚇

川普覬覦　格陵蘭人「不想當美國人」

川普關稅有3種結局！美最高院明判決　影響一次看

委內瑞拉：美軍突襲造成100人死亡

