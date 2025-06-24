快訊／伊朗外交部長：沒有達成任何停火協議！　條件曝光

▲伊朗外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

儘管美國總統川普（Donald Trump）宣布以色列與伊朗已達成停火協議，但伊朗官方卻給出不同說法。伊朗外交部長24日發文表示，目前沒有任何正式的停火協議，但也話留餘地，若以色列在德黑蘭時間凌晨4時前停止攻擊，伊朗也不會繼續還擊。

伊朗外交部長阿拉格奇（Seyed Abbas Araghchi）在社群平台X上發文指出，「如我們一再重申的，以色列才是這場戰爭的發起方，不是伊朗。到目前為止，沒有任何停火或停止軍事行動的『協議』。」

不過他也鬆口表示，若以色列能夠在德黑蘭時間清晨4時（台灣時間8時30分）前停止對伊朗人民的「非法侵略行動」，那麼伊朗「沒有打算繼續進行軍事回應行動」。

阿拉格奇最後補充，伊朗是否正式結束軍事行動，仍需等待稍後做出最後決定。

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.



As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no…