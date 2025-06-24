　
國際

快訊／伊朗外交部長：沒有達成任何停火協議！　條件曝光

▲▼伊朗外交部副部長、首席談判代表阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲伊朗外交部長阿拉奇（Abbas Araghchi）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

儘管美國總統川普（Donald Trump）宣布以色列與伊朗已達成停火協議，但伊朗官方卻給出不同說法。伊朗外交部長24日發文表示，目前沒有任何正式的停火協議，但也話留餘地，若以色列在德黑蘭時間凌晨4時前停止攻擊，伊朗也不會繼續還擊。

伊朗外交部長阿拉格奇（Seyed Abbas Araghchi）在社群平台X上發文指出，「如我們一再重申的，以色列才是這場戰爭的發起方，不是伊朗。到目前為止，沒有任何停火或停止軍事行動的『協議』。」

不過他也鬆口表示，若以色列能夠在德黑蘭時間清晨4時（台灣時間8時30分）前停止對伊朗人民的「非法侵略行動」，那麼伊朗「沒有打算繼續進行軍事回應行動」。

阿拉格奇最後補充，伊朗是否正式結束軍事行動，仍需等待稍後做出最後決定。

06/23 全台詐欺最新數據

