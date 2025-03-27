16歲百萬網紅驟逝「家中身亡」！　女友悲痛發文：一切好不真實

▲ 約書亞和艾米感情甜蜜。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
美國網紅約書亞（Joshua Blackledge）在TikTok擁有逾百萬人追蹤，經常分享汽車影片、與女友相處的日常，日前卻驚傳在家中身亡，得年僅16歲，震驚眾多粉絲，女友也悲痛發文證實，但未對外公布死因。
《紐約郵報》報導，約書亞生前就讀北卡羅來納州莫爾黑德城（Morehead City）的West Carteret高中3年級，經常參加校內摔跤與田徑運動。訃聞寫道，「他熱愛戶外活動，不論是釣魚或和朋友划船，也對汽車和卡車充滿熱情」，他的TikTok帳號經常分享他的白色BMW和新買的白色卡車相關影片，因此吸引不少車迷追蹤。
他在家也經常幫母親做飯、從事園藝和整理庭院，活力十足且個性風趣，和女友艾米（Emmie Gillikin）3月初才剛慶祝交往滿8個月，影片中看來十分甜蜜。
@f30joshh Where do I start, I met you almost 2 years ago not knowing how close we would get to know eachother now. I don't know where id be at without you and im sorry for every single mistake ive made since the day I met you. Your the most beautiful girl to walk the Earth in my eyes and ill never think any different no matter what happens, your the most caring, loving girl I could've ever met. Your personality, eyes, smile, hair, body, voice, and most importantly the way you carry yourself as a person all complete you as the most perfect and precious girl in the world. These past 5 months being with you have been the best times of my life and are memories ill never forget and I can't wait to make more with you in the future. I wish could be grown up already and live the life we dream of. Just know I love you so much Emmie and nobody could ever replace you.@Emmie Gillikin ♬ Apple Vines - The Autocollants
艾米痛失男友後發文哀悼，並PO出許多兩人過去相處的片段，「我現在很想念這個可愛的男孩，從沒想過身邊會沒有你。雖然我還很年輕，但他讓我明白什麼是真正的愛。不管我對他有多生氣，他總是能成功逗我笑。即使經過了這幾天，一切還是好不真實。」
約書亞帳號置頂的一支影片記錄兩人交往5個月時的點滴，當時他寫下，「這5個月是我人生中最美好的時光」，「真希望我已經長大，和妳一起過夢想中的生活」，未料再也沒能實現。他的追思會於24日在家鄉紐波特（Newport）舉行，身後留下父母與手足。
