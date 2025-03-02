　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登月　第2家民企締造壯舉

▲▼ 美國新創太空公司「螢火蟲太空」的「藍色幽靈任務1號」登月器成功登陸月球。（圖／路透）

▲螢火蟲太空成為史上第2家實現月球軟著陸的民營企業。圖為「藍色幽靈任務1號」登月器。（圖／路透）

文／中央社華盛頓2日綜合外電報導

美國新創太空公司「螢火蟲太空」（Firefly Aerospace）的「藍色幽靈任務1號」（Blue Ghost Mission 1）登月器今天成功登陸月球，這是第2家民營企業締造登月壯舉。

路透社報導，「藍色幽靈任務1號」於美東時間凌晨3時34分在月球東北近側危海（Mare Crisium）的火山區拉特雷耶山（Mons Latreille）附近著陸。

成功登月後，藍色幽靈任務的主管艾倫斯沃斯（Ray Allenswort）在德州奧斯汀（Austin）的任務控制中心透過網路直播表示：「登陸器確實表現良好。我們沒有出現任何重大異常狀況，太棒了。」

螢火蟲太空成為史上第2家實現月球軟著陸的民營企業。去年2月，美企「直覺機器」（Intuitive Machines）打造的「奧德修斯號」（Odysseus）從月球軌道降落，登陸月球南極附近。這是美國逾半世紀以來首次登月任務，也是歷來首艘民間太空飛行器登月。

此次任務綽號為「天空中的幽靈騎士」，是在首次商業登月一年多後進行，也是美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）與業界合作，以削減成本並支援「阿提米絲」（Artemis）重返月球計畫的一環。

金色的「藍色幽靈」大小約與河馬相當，1月15日由美國太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）獵鷹9號（Falcon 9）火箭發射升空，沿途捕捉壯觀的地球和月球畫面。它與日本公司ispace的「強韌號」（Resilience）共乘獵鷹9號升空，「強韌號」則是預計5月嘗試著陸。

「藍色幽靈」攜帶10台儀器，包括月球土壤分析儀、耐輻射電腦等，計劃運行一整個月球日（相當於地球上的14天），預計3月14日捕捉日全食的高解析度影像。（譯者：陳正健/核稿：陳彥鈞）

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

03/01 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
409 1 5594 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
方大同雲南告別式！經紀人哀痛證實
王品旗下「初瓦」明收攤
台女赴澳變「犯罪六邊形戰士」燒房撞室友！被羈押逾200天認罪
氣溫急遽下降時間曝！　全台轉濕冷天氣

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

台女赴澳變「犯罪六邊形戰士」燒房撞室友！被羈押逾200天認罪了

南韓博士畢業只能在家啃老？10人就有3人失業　領低薪不到90萬台幣

撞車360度翻轉！女路人遭夾擊毫髮無傷　奇蹟畫面曝光

美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登月　第2家民企締造壯舉

15歲少女沒有陰道口　「口交吞下精子」離奇懷孕

最賺錢的竟不是熱狗！好市多「終極武器」曝　每年利潤1580億狠打

以色列宣布「人道物資禁入加薩」　哈瑪斯譴責

川普上任後首次！美軍航母卡爾文森號「停靠南韓」　參與聯合軍演

78樓洗窗戶遇強風！紐約高空「大幅度搖晃」　撞爆3片窗

川普指定英語為美國官方語言　稱可促進國家團結強大

方大同過世隔天...　薛凱琪演出「哭到唱不下去」

【當你親爸撞臉黃仁勳】下車瞬間差點以為本人XD

#方大同 「抗病5年」離世！ 享年41歲

史上第一人拒絕結尾妖精！　GD害羞狂躲鏡頭

方大同41歲離世　作品都超經典...〈愛愛愛〉〈三人遊〉〈特別的人〉

好友方大同病逝...　 鄧紫棋演唱會哭了

曳引車紅燈急煞灑廢土！　4車5人打滑慘摔畫面曝

【是在戴鼻導管？】丈母娘幫戴項鍊沒喬好　女婿慘遭勾鼻滿臉懷疑人生XD

傳澤倫斯基被趕出白宮！　川普怒喊：沒有美國你什麼都沒有

黑男娶Lucy砸300萬辦婚禮！　克服11歲差：謝謝願意嫁給我

台女赴澳變「犯罪六邊形戰士」燒房撞室友！被羈押逾200天認罪了

南韓博士畢業只能在家啃老？10人就有3人失業　領低薪不到90萬台幣

撞車360度翻轉！女路人遭夾擊毫髮無傷　奇蹟畫面曝光

美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登月　第2家民企締造壯舉

15歲少女沒有陰道口　「口交吞下精子」離奇懷孕

最賺錢的竟不是熱狗！好市多「終極武器」曝　每年利潤1580億狠打

以色列宣布「人道物資禁入加薩」　哈瑪斯譴責

川普上任後首次！美軍航母卡爾文森號「停靠南韓」　參與聯合軍演

78樓洗窗戶遇強風！紐約高空「大幅度搖晃」　撞爆3片窗

川普指定英語為美國官方語言　稱可促進國家團結強大

Fubon Angels朱朱宣布離隊！　結束6年啦啦隊生涯致謝：何德何能

麋先生首度合作五月天阿信　揭他私下真面目

曹興誠認「下棋輸了聯電捐1500萬」！他揭違法關鍵：5人等收傳票

方大同雲南告別式！經紀人哀痛證實　「生前隱私遭挖」反擊：誰又胡說八道？

王品旗下「初瓦韓式料理」明天收攤　業者證實：品牌汰弱留強

閨蜜出國「整晚開腿震動」　妹子2天無法睡：為何不去廁所

台女赴澳變「犯罪六邊形戰士」燒房撞室友！被羈押逾200天認罪了

米蘭時裝周／肖戰助陣TOD’S示範義式美學！FERRAGAMO Hug包掛腰上超吸睛

中信兄弟全方位有水準　萬波中正觀察統一獅打擊更好

南韓博士畢業只能在家啃老？10人就有3人失業　領低薪不到90萬台幣

【一瞬間急了】見爸媽回家 兒子一臉驚恐喊阿嬤：快點關掉電視！

國際熱門新聞

男友「小弟弟興奮只有7公分」　她：簡直完美

蘋果官網10款產品　含致癌成分

沒有陰道口　15歲少女口交離奇懷孕

川普決定赦免MLB安打王：不該簽賭的

澤倫斯基重審已準備與美簽礦產協議

終結台灣核武！張憲義CNN專訪：都是中國人

「川普不再是盟友」　法國前總統： 目標是歐洲而非中國

澤倫斯基早被提醒照劇本走　白宮現場仍翻車

美議員變臉：改變或下台　澤倫斯基回應

英相熱情擁抱澤倫斯基　私下給1警告

華郵：川普擬終止對烏克蘭所有軍援

早與澤倫斯基結孽緣！川普提「地獄筆電」

3歲女童打針亡　外媒曝她死因

iPhone輸錯密碼被鎖　解救方法曝光

更多熱門

相關新聞

好市多最賺錢不是熱狗！終極武器曝光

好市多最賺錢不是熱狗！終極武器曝光

Costco的會員費在收入上甚至超越了熱門商品熱狗的利潤。

川普上任後首次！美航母卡爾文森號停靠南韓

川普上任後首次！美航母卡爾文森號停靠南韓

78樓洗窗戶狂晃撞爆窗　驚險畫面曝光

78樓洗窗戶狂晃撞爆窗　驚險畫面曝光

川普指定英語為美國官方語言

川普指定英語為美國官方語言

蘋果官網10款產品　含致癌成分

蘋果官網10款產品　含致癌成分

關鍵字：

太空登月螢火蟲太空藍色幽靈北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

大S爆「3摯愛繼承上億遺產」！協議內幕曝光

不是流感！　醫「喉嚨很痛」快篩：真的猜中

台中妹慶生遭撿屍！起床衣服全消失

台中男醉倒路邊「背50萬現金」　身分曝光

方大同生前患氣胸頻繁入院　中醫營養師揭他2習慣病情加重

婚禮中大螢幕突放不雅照　新人崩潰怒告

方大同過世前「把止痛藥說明書折成千紙鶴」！

冤保母向「鳳梨+勾惡+彫博」求償！結果曝

高雄特勤全副武裝衝入童裝店　真相曝光

驚悚畫面！104歲嬤噴飛數十米慘死

方大同在雲南大理火化！　殯儀館證實

男友「小弟弟興奮只有7公分」　她：簡直完美

驚知友人家「都喝煮沸自來水」　嚇爛她！

黑男婚禮「全程戴墨鏡」引網討論

金價大跳水　「2原因」引拋售

更多

最夯影音

更多

方大同過世隔天...　薛凱琪演出「哭到唱不下去」

【當你親爸撞臉黃仁勳】下車瞬間差點以為本人XD

#方大同 「抗病5年」離世！ 享年41歲

史上第一人拒絕結尾妖精！　GD害羞狂躲鏡頭

方大同41歲離世　作品都超經典...〈愛愛愛〉〈三人遊〉〈特別的人〉

熱門快報

我把皮蛋加進拿鐵裡了!?

我把皮蛋加進拿鐵裡了!?

「文里補習班」開課啦！試試網路流傳的奇怪食物搭配，一起挑戰營養師的底線與勇氣！

槓桿投資慘賠？本集揭關鍵

槓桿投資慘賠？本集揭關鍵

一年賺億又賠光？龍哥揭投資陷阱，教你避開風險，穩健獲利！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

【街訪】工具人集合囉

【街訪】工具人集合囉

阿虎前進光華商場，揭開純愛戰士的真實心聲！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面