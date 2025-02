菲律賓逮捕逾450名可疑電信詐騙者　1台灣人涉案

LOOK: Authorities raided and shut down an allegedly Chinese-run Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) facility near the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission says in a report Thursday night. The operation netted 453 individuals, according to the PAOCC. | : PAOCC via Jason Sigales, INQUIRER.net READ MORE: inqnews.net/YqbXN7