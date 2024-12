美國28歲女主播腦動脈瘤過世　同事哽咽宣布死訊

▲28歲女主播安娜奧爾西尼(Ana Orsini)上周因腦動脈瘤過世。(圖/翻攝自臉書,下同)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

美國亞利桑那州一家電視新聞台女主播安娜奧爾西尼(Ana Orsini)上周因腦動脈瘤過世,得年28歲。她的新聞台同事16日在鏡頭前宣布死訊時,聲音顫抖哽咽。

Last week, we lost a beloved member of our KOLD news team. Ana Orsini was our anchor, a leader of the morning team, and most importantly a great friend to so many at the station. I had the pleasure of working with her during the morning, even though it was for too short of a… pic.twitter.com/oau04UsS9h