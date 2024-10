梅爾吉勃遜暗示挺川普　批賀錦麗智商如「木樁」

▲男星梅爾吉勃遜(Mel Gibson)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

美國總統大選進入最後倒數階段,好萊塢男星梅爾吉勃遜(Mel Gibson)25日受訪時暗示支持前總統、共和黨總統候選人川普,並稱副總統賀錦麗智商猶如「木樁」(fence post)。

NEW: Actor Mel Gibson says Kamala Harris has the IQ of a "fence post" in footage obtained by @TMZ.



Gibson specifically called out Harris for her "appalling" track record.



Question: Who are you voting for? I'm gonna guess. Trump.



Gibson: I think that's a pretty good guess.… pic.twitter.com/cJaHH9trEQ