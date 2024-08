以色列86歲翁「滿頭血」被綁架畫面曝！　疑病重遭哈瑪斯處決

記者張方瑀/綜合報導

巴勒斯坦激進組織哈瑪斯去年10月7日突襲以色列南部村莊,最新曝光的襲擊畫面顯示,有一名86歲的以色列老翁遭哈瑪斯劫走,整個人被挾持上機車後座,頭部有明顯傷痕,衣服上也有血跡。據了解,這名老翁已經因缺乏藥物治療、健康嚴重惡化,遭哈瑪斯處決。

▲以色列86歲老翁阿里耶被綁架畫面曝光。(圖/翻攝自X)



