國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

菲律賓6.7強震前「沙丁魚大量出沒」　沿岸4km驚人畫面曝光

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自拉普勒新聞網）

▲大量沙丁魚7日出現在菲律賓民答那峨島薩蘭加尼省的蒂諾托村莊沿岸 。（圖／翻攝自拉普勒新聞網）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

菲律賓南方外海9日清晨發生規模6.7地震，震源深度68公里，未引發海嘯警報。不過就在地震之前的1月7日有詭異現象發生，當地人在海邊發現有成千上萬條沙丁魚被沖上岸，綿延4公里，有人稱這是上天的祝福，但也有人認為這是不祥之兆。

綜合拉普勒新聞網、詢問者報等，大量沙丁魚7日出現在菲律賓民答那峨島薩蘭加尼省的蒂諾托村莊（Tinoto village）沿岸，當地人馬克巴亞（Mark Baya）擔憂這可能是某種預兆。

不過環境自然資源部專家西利洛（Cirilo Lagnason Jr）認為，海邊出現的現象與地震並沒有必然關聯，「這可能是湧升流（Upwelling）的結果，在這個過程之中，較冷的水被推向海洋表面帶來營養物質，包括浮游生物，也就是這些魚的食物，最終這些魚被困在較淺的區域，使得牠們更容易被捕獲。」

The beaching of juvenile pelagic sardines is not necessarily a sign of underwater seismic activity. This may be a result of upwelling, an ocean process in which colder water is pushed towards the ocean surface, bringing nutrients, including plankton—the diet of these juvenile fishes. As a result, these fishes are trapped in shallower areas, making them easier to catch. This phenomenon is also common in some areas of the Philippines, including Zamboanga, Masbate, and Dipolog. These fish may still be edible as long as they are consumed immediately or preserved. (Videos are taken at 6:30 AM, earlier to this, footage of these live fishes circulate in the net.)

Cirilo Aguadera Lagnason Jr. 發佈於 2024年1月6日 星期六

What is better than a morning with bountiful school of fish flooding the shoreline. Indeed Saganang Sarangani Bay. Location: Maasim, Sarangani Province Time: January 7, 2023 6:30 AM

Cirilo Aguadera Lagnason Jr. 發佈於 2024年1月6日 星期六
菲律賓6.7強震前「沙丁魚大量出沒」　沿岸4km驚人畫面曝光

