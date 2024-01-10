菲律賓6.7強震前「沙丁魚大量出沒」　沿岸4km驚人畫面曝光

The beaching of juvenile pelagic sardines is not necessarily a sign of underwater seismic activity. This may be a result of upwelling, an ocean process in which colder water is pushed towards the ocean surface, bringing nutrients, including plankton—the diet of these juvenile fishes. As a result, these fishes are trapped in shallower areas, making them easier to catch. This phenomenon is also common in some areas of the Philippines, including Zamboanga, Masbate, and Dipolog. These fish may still be edible as long as they are consumed immediately or preserved. (Videos are taken at 6:30 AM, earlier to this, footage of these live fishes circulate in the net.)