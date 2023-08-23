　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

恐怖瞬間！「金屬長矛」刺穿擋風玻璃卡方向盤　女駕駛險喪命

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲金屬長矛刺穿擋風玻璃插進車內，卡在方向盤上。（圖／翻攝自TikTok，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國德州一名36歲女子21日開車開到一半時，前方突然飛來一根約150公分長的金屬長矛，瞬間刺穿汽車擋風玻璃，所幸長矛被方向盤擋下，這才讓她幸運逃過死劫。

綜合紐約郵報等報導，事發於21日當地晚間9時30分左右，女子卡納萊絲（Shavone Canales）開車行駛在聖安東尼奧10號州際公路上，並以時速約64公里的速度前進，沒想到疑似遭到隨機攻擊，一根金屬長矛直接刺穿擋風玻璃。

@420juicy This was while i was driving on an access road. This was NOT anyone I know nor was it road rage. Some literally launched this at my car from the side of the road. #almostdied #spear #san antonio #texas #sapd ♬ original sound - Juicyjuice

這根金屬長矛長約150公分，前端是尖刺，從副駕駛座前方的擋風玻璃處刺進車內，長矛尖刺卡在方向盤上，駕駛座及副駕駛座全是碎玻璃。幸運的是，卡納萊絲毫髮無傷，但她也直呼差點沒命，並稱這是一起隨機事件，「有人朝我的車扔了一根長矛」。

@420juicy Spear through my windshield. Csi pulling it out. Completely random attack. Not road rage nor do I know who did this. This was someone standing on the side of the access road #almostdied #spear #texas #texas #sanantonio ♬ original sound - Juicyjuice

員警事後到場處理，把金屬長矛從車內取下，推測這把武器約2.2公斤，儘管不重，但若把長矛擲出可以飛得相當遠。警方正調閱監視器畫面尋找嫌疑人，不過目前無人落網。

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

擋風玻璃長矛開車北美要聞

