3C家電

Intel處理器祖傳Core i命名法走入歷史　新系列Core Ultra接棒

▲ Intel 處理器祖傳 Core i 命名法走入歷史。（圖／翻攝自 Intel）

▲ Intel 處理器祖傳 Core i 命名法走入歷史。（圖／翻攝自 Intel）

記者樓菀玲／綜合報導

最近有玩家發現《奇點灰燼》（Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation）的跑分資料庫當中，出現了一款名為 Core Ultra 5 1003H 的新處理器，引發外界猜測英特爾是否打算捨棄祖傳命名習慣，改用全新系列名稱。

目前外界推測英特爾可能會使用的命名邏輯如下：

Core i9 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 9 1_0_H
Core i7 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 7 1_0_H
Core i5 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 5 1_0_H
Core i3 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 3 1_0_H

後來英特爾（Intel）全球通訊總監 Bernard Fernandes 透過推特證實，之後推出的第 14 代 Meteor Lake 處理器將會使用全新的命名規則來區分產品，此舉是為了改變品牌，同時也為接下來的新產品做準備。

此外也有爆料資訊指出，Core 後面的 Ultra 僅適用於較新的 SKU，不會套用在每一款新系列產品上，除了英特爾之外，AMD 在去年也改變了自家的行動處理器命名方式，顯見各家業者都對自家產品有著一套新的想法。

ET快訊
俄控烏克蘭「行刺普丁」　基輔回應了

相關新聞

抖音和台積電的成功　成美眼中釘

抖音和台積電的成功　成美眼中釘

TikTok（抖音海外版）與台積電兩大企業的共通點是渠等各持其優異的技術，在世界各市場裡打開了一片天，對美國的主要對手如臉書及英特爾等構成直接威脅，也成了美國政府的眼中釘，非將其納入囊中不可。

英特爾Q1虧損寫新高　Q2財測悲觀但看好市場正觸底「股價黑轉紅」

英特爾Q1虧損寫新高　Q2財測悲觀但看好市場正觸底「股價黑轉紅」

美5大科技股超級財報周　微軟、Google打頭陣

美5大科技股超級財報周　微軟、Google打頭陣

台積電省支出傳ASML遭砍單4成　陸媒爆中芯國際逆勢擴產

台積電省支出傳ASML遭砍單4成　陸媒爆中芯國際逆勢擴產

美國晶片法上路！他見規則1點怒：台積電變待宰雞

美國晶片法上路！他見規則1點怒：台積電變待宰雞

