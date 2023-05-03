Intel處理器祖傳Core i命名法走入歷史　新系列Core Ultra接棒

▲ Intel 處理器祖傳 Core i 命名法走入歷史。（圖／翻攝自 Intel）

記者樓菀玲／綜合報導

最近有玩家發現《奇點灰燼》（Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation）的跑分資料庫當中，出現了一款名為 Core Ultra 5 1003H 的新處理器，引發外界猜測英特爾是否打算捨棄祖傳命名習慣，改用全新系列名稱。

目前外界推測英特爾可能會使用的命名邏輯如下：

Core i9 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 9 1_0_H

Core i7 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 7 1_0_H

Core i5 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 5 1_0_H

Core i3 1__00H → Core (Ultra) 3 1_0_H

後來英特爾（Intel）全球通訊總監 Bernard Fernandes 透過推特證實，之後推出的第 14 代 Meteor Lake 處理器將會使用全新的命名規則來區分產品，此舉是為了改變品牌，同時也為接下來的新產品做準備。

Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel