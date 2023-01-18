烏克蘭內政部長罹難！　坐直升機「執行任務」墜毀幼稚園旁

記者吳美依／綜合報導

烏克蘭一架直升機18日墜毀基輔近郊城鎮羅伐利（Brovary），造成至少18人死亡。警政署長克雷緬科（Ihor Klymenko）證實3名政府高官不幸罹難，包括內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）、第一副部長葉寧（Yevhen Yenin）、國務秘書盧布科夫（Yuriy Lubkovych）及多名官員。

▲烏克蘭內政部長、副部長與國務祕書18日因直升機墜毀而喪生。（圖／路透）

BREAKING and AWFUL Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych DIED in the HELICOPTER CATASTROPHE in the Kyiv region A total of 16 victims, including 2 children. pic.twitter.com/pz8I0TcrYE

▲烏克蘭內政部長莫納斯特爾斯基（Denis Monastyrsky）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

警政署長克雷緬科表示，罹難者之中一共9人乘坐直升機，並有3名孩童死亡。另外，目前一共29人受傷，其中至少15名孩童。

據悉，墜毀的直升機隸屬烏克蘭國家緊急事務局，事發當時正在執行任務。BBC引述初步調查報告指出，當時天色很灰暗且起霧，直升機首先撞上幼稚園，接著在住宅大樓附近墜毀。

▲直升機墜毀基輔近郊城鎮羅伐利（Brovary）。（圖／路透）



墜機事件發生在基輔近郊，根據社群媒體流傳的現場畫面，只見建築物陷入熊熊火海，黑煙竄升並且幾乎蓋住天空，警消及醫護已經趕赴現場全力救援。

The Office of the President confirmed the information about the falling of a flying object near a kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/Q17clRTZJ7

My friends, statesmen Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevhen Yenin, Yurii Lubkovych, everyone who was on board of that helicopter, were patriots who worked to make Ukraine stronger.



We will always remember you. Your families will be cared for.



Eternal memory to my friends. pic.twitter.com/SdHfujCUAI