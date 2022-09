淫魔「先知」性侵少女3年！勢力超大警嚇到吃案　群眾氣炸抗議

▲印度「先知」沙拉納魯因涉嫌性侵未成年少女而被捕。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者葉睿涵/編譯

印度有「先知」之稱宗教領袖沙拉納魯(Shivamurthy Sharanaru),最近因涉嫌性侵未成年少女,而被南部卡納塔克邦(Karnataka)警方逮捕,同時警方也發出通緝令,禁止沙拉納魯離開印度。

BREAKING: Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, being taken by Karnataka Police after his medical examination. He was arrested in connection with a case of sexual assault of minor girls. pic.twitter.com/mKgutbyDAv