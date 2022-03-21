烏克蘭版「神風特攻隊」影片曝光　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

▲烏克蘭版的「神風特攻隊」。（圖／翻攝自twitter／The New Voice of Ukraine）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄烏戰爭進入26天，雙方交戰的影片不斷曝光，並宣稱各自在戰爭中獲取戰果。烏克蘭方面近日曝光一段影片，是被擊落的戰機，還是努力把墜機的方向，落在敵方陣地內，把俄軍拖下去陪葬，就宛如二次世界大戰的「神風特攻隊」再度重現。

根據烏克蘭英文媒體 The New Voice of Ukraine在推特上曝光的一段影片指出，事件發生在戰爭初期的2月26日，地點在赫爾松（Kherson）駕駛這架戰機的謝爾巴科夫中尉（Alexander Shcherbakov）已經壯烈犧牲。

The Ukrainian pilot aimed the downed plane at the occupiers and destroyed a column of equipment. The author of the video clarified that it happened on February 26 in the Kherson region. At the helm of the downed plane was Lieutenant Alexander Shcherbakov, who died. pic.twitter.com/OZRInTpw45