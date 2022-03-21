　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
軍武 焦點 台灣 大陸 國際 軍聞社

烏克蘭版「神風特攻隊」影片曝光　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

▲▼烏克蘭版的「神風特攻隊」。（圖／翻攝自twitter／The New Voice of Ukraine）

▲烏克蘭版的「神風特攻隊」。（圖／翻攝自twitter／The New Voice of Ukraine）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

俄烏戰爭進入26天，雙方交戰的影片不斷曝光，並宣稱各自在戰爭中獲取戰果。烏克蘭方面近日曝光一段影片，是被擊落的戰機，還是努力把墜機的方向，落在敵方陣地內，把俄軍拖下去陪葬，就宛如二次世界大戰的「神風特攻隊」再度重現。

根據烏克蘭英文媒體 The New Voice of Ukraine在推特上曝光的一段影片指出，事件發生在戰爭初期的2月26日，地點在赫爾松（Kherson）駕駛這架戰機的謝爾巴科夫中尉（Alexander Shcherbakov）已經壯烈犧牲。

影片前段是戰機墜落後，爆炸後產生的巨大火球，影片的後段只見到拍攝者開車經過事發地點，至少7輛漆有Z字的俄軍車輛遭到摧毀。

►角落小夥伴相機Q爆！1450元手刀搶

ET快訊
預測時事抽Apple！ 「全民神預測」東森幣搏翻倍

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

請按讚支持ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 軍武最新 全站最新

烏克蘭新都市傳說：神秘阿嬤招呼「來吃餡餅」　毒殺8名俄軍

烏克蘭版「神風特攻隊」影片曝光　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

大S閃婚加入韓國媳...天心笑：我輸了！　「我們比較恰北北」老公們得互相支援XD

東航波音737墜毀！機上132人　陸網瘋傳飛機殘骸山中燃燒

日本帥老師集中猛練4年跳箱　瞬間爆發力飛2.85刷新紀錄

高雄男狂嗑400顆蛤蠣噴鼻血　老闆：以後來店消費「免單」

東航機頭朝下「筆直墜落消失」　當地公司證實：監視器拍下的

東方航空疑似殘骸影片

東航波音737客機「斷崖式驟降」　飛機大角度俯衝...132人失聯！

３隻毛小孩塞爆寵物推車！萌貓擠到剩一顆頭：歸剛欸

黃大謙改編《妹妹》➝《阿公》　超鬧歌詞瘦子讚：比原本的好

原民婚禮鮮肉帥唱《辣台妹》　最嗨主婚人尬起舞超熱情！

烏克蘭新都市傳說：神秘阿嬤招呼「來吃餡餅」　毒殺8名俄軍

烏克蘭版「神風特攻隊」影片曝光　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

母女吃780元牛排「切11片」上桌傻眼了！店員妹還回：盤子比較貴

波蘭台人助難民 盼烏克蘭人知道「台灣也能幫忙」

東航「死亡俯衝」132人空難　普丁向習近平表達慰問

東航突從9000公尺高「筆直墜落」！前飛行員曝2可能原因：非常罕見

動物觸電2015年3000多件　經濟部製圖澄清：不是比爛，不斷改善

基隆童話藝術節強勢回歸　5000學生共創裝置藝術亮相

這款男人可以嫁！愛妻如命TOP3星座公開…獅子男「絕不讓妻委屈」

柯瑞連2年季末受傷：本季的勇士不同　11戰8場作客成大挑戰

烏克蘭新都市傳說：神秘阿嬤招呼「來吃餡餅」　毒殺8名俄軍

林右昌包場陪基隆高中生看《時代革命》力挺香港

華裔女大生遭拖行踹頭全被錄！　加國女警冷嗆：妳這蠢貨別演了

軍武熱門新聞

烏克蘭神風特攻隊　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

烏克蘭都市傳說：阿嬤請餡餅　毒殺8名俄軍

新都市傳說「頓內次克肥貓」瘋傳　專偷俄軍野戰廚房

張競／3月1日確有「解放軍軍機失事」

普丁口中的新納粹？其實是烏克蘭神秘部隊亞速營

美軍驅逐艦通過台海　解放軍東部戰區：十分危險

美估烏克蘭最終結局　他揭俄軍有1點根本故意的

俄軍AK-12遭大量繳獲　烏克蘭「撿到槍」最佳宣傳

烏克蘭亞速營創始人傳陣亡　戰死於馬力波

俄軍朝民車轟三砲影片曝光　烏克蘭議員：種族屠殺

中國曾簽署提供核保護傘協定　9年後看著烏克蘭挨打

烏克蘭媒體：俄軍第5名將領陣亡

中美撞機16年了…王偉仍未回家

俄軍搭電梯　1管理員「生擒5敵軍」囧臉曝光

更多熱門

相關新聞

烏克蘭都市傳說：阿嬤請餡餅　毒殺8名俄軍

烏克蘭都市傳說：阿嬤請餡餅　毒殺8名俄軍

俄烏戰爭26天以來，烏克蘭不斷出現奇怪的都市傳說，從神出鬼沒的王牌飛官「基輔之鬼」（Ghost of Kyiv），到靠著創意與勇氣專偷野戰廚房的「頓內次克肥貓」 （Chonker of Donetsk）。最新的都市傳說是，一個會招呼「來吃餡餅」的神祕阿嬤，毒殺了8名俄軍。

即／俄退出WTO草案　已遞交下議院審議

即／俄退出WTO草案　已遞交下議院審議

援烏生來台求學　這大學獲1600萬

援烏生來台求學　這大學獲1600萬

澤倫斯基再促普丁和談　建議在耶路撒冷會面

澤倫斯基再促普丁和談　建議在耶路撒冷會面

波蘭駐台處長高則叡見蔡英文　驚嘆台灣援助烏克蘭超高效率

波蘭駐台處長高則叡見蔡英文　驚嘆台灣援助烏克蘭超高效率

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機軍武國際軍武

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

空姐登機前留4字遇難　夫崩潰衝公司

快訊／高雄機車誤上國1！逆向遭撞亡　中內線車道封閉

小情侶娃娃機店嘿咻影片外流　2男PO臉書下場曝

哈利、梅根遭傳4年婚玩完！

萊爾富最頂不是取貨？「1低調神品」被推爆

《全明星》粿粿傳懷孕「直播露餡」

男友「狂摳肚臍害她想尿尿」！羞問：通到哪　醫解答了

更強雷雨彈灌全台！急升降10°C下到周四

面試被問「租屋嗎」有玄機！內行揭暗黑內幕

東航「筆直5秒墜落」影片曝光

新竹男20天沒大便「頂到心臟」　挖出5KG宿便

烏克蘭神風特攻隊　被擊落也要拖俄軍陪葬

即／俄退出WTO草案　已遞交下議院審議

觀眾狂嗆蘇慶儀！楊謹華：謝謝大家走心

吳尊宣布1家4口移居大陸！

更多

最夯影音

更多
大S閃婚加入韓國媳...天心笑：我輸了！　「我們比較恰北北」老公們得互相支援XD

大S閃婚加入韓國媳...天心笑：我輸了！　「我們比較恰北北」老公們得互相支援XD
東航波音737墜毀！機上132人　陸網瘋傳飛機殘骸山中燃燒

東航波音737墜毀！機上132人　陸網瘋傳飛機殘骸山中燃燒

日本帥老師集中猛練4年跳箱　瞬間爆發力飛2.85刷新紀錄

日本帥老師集中猛練4年跳箱　瞬間爆發力飛2.85刷新紀錄

高雄男狂嗑400顆蛤蠣噴鼻血　老闆：以後來店消費「免單」

高雄男狂嗑400顆蛤蠣噴鼻血　老闆：以後來店消費「免單」

東航機頭朝下「筆直墜落消失」　當地公司證實：監視器拍下的

東航機頭朝下「筆直墜落消失」　當地公司證實：監視器拍下的

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

東森寵物APP下載領50

東森寵物APP下載領50

歡慶東森寵物APP上線，下載即領50！數量有限，早領早享受

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【毛孩】情人節滿額贈好禮

【毛孩】情人節滿額贈好禮

白色情人節到來！毛毛商城即日起消費滿1199，就送美國在台協會獨家購物袋，馬上搶！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面