南極企鵝獨自離家3200km　游到紐西蘭！筋疲力盡「望海畫面」曝光

This beautiful Adelie penguin came all the way from Antarctica ,he has been rescued by the penguin rescue team . New Zealand records of Adelie Penguin The two New Zealand records were an adult corpse found north of the Flaxbourne River mouth, Marlborough (December 1962), and a live bird at Kaikoura in January 1993. & this is the third time he has been sighted in New zealand after 28 years.