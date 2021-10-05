寶可夢也遭殃！遊戲「綁FB帳號」全掛點　玩家崩潰：整晚困在VR裡

▲ 臉書大當機的影響範圍很廣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

Facebook及旗下Instagram、WhatsApp在台灣時間4日晚間發生全球大當機，癱瘓近7小時無法使用，堪稱史上最嚴重事故之一。除了社群及通訊軟體用戶哀鴻遍野，就連綁定臉書帳號登入的遊戲都受到影響，風靡世界的Pokémon Go、足球手遊FIFA Mobile玩家也沒能倖免。

社群網站癱瘓使得許多人不得不抬起頭，視線離開螢幕。也有許多人打算改玩遊戲，卻發現臉書公司的觸角伸得比想像中遠得多。該公司在去年宣布，旗下虛擬實境科技公司Oculus的虛擬實境頭盔Quest必須綁定臉書，代表只要刪除臉書帳號，過去購買的Oculus遊戲也會跟著消失。

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Oculus (@oculus) October 4, 2021

隨著臉書當機，遊戲玩家也跟著遭殃。網友就在推特上發文抱怨，任何正在使用Oculus頭盔的玩家都受困VR裡，「如果他們在裡面死了，他們在現實世界也是死的。」Oculus也透過官方推特帳號證實，已經得知有些人在使用該公司的APP及產品時有困難，正盡快使一切恢復正常。

We're aware that accounts linked to Facebook may be encountering issues with logging in. This is due to an outage at Facebook and we hope they resolve it shortly. Thanks for your patience. — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) October 4, 2021

臉書崩潰也為使用臉書帳號登入遊戲的玩家帶來連鎖反應，FIFA Mobile在推特表示，連結臉書的帳號登入時可能發生問題，這是臉書當機所造成，「我們希望他們能盡快解決」，馬上撇清此次事故與該公司的關係。

We’re looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, thanks for your understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 4, 2021

Niantic公司也表示，以臉書帳號登入Pokémon Go遊戲的用戶無法正常使用，推特發文中委婉提到，「正在調查與使用臉書登入相關的錯誤報告」。儘管這並非Niantic的錯，他們仍為此狀況帶來的不便致歉。

