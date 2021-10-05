　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

寶可夢也遭殃！遊戲「綁FB帳號」全掛點　玩家崩潰：整晚困在VR裡

▲▼臉書。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 臉書大當機的影響範圍很廣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

Facebook及旗下Instagram、WhatsApp在台灣時間4日晚間發生全球大當機，癱瘓近7小時無法使用，堪稱史上最嚴重事故之一。除了社群及通訊軟體用戶哀鴻遍野，就連綁定臉書帳號登入的遊戲都受到影響，風靡世界的Pokémon Go、足球手遊FIFA Mobile玩家也沒能倖免。

社群網站癱瘓使得許多人不得不抬起頭，視線離開螢幕。也有許多人打算改玩遊戲，卻發現臉書公司的觸角伸得比想像中遠得多。該公司在去年宣布，旗下虛擬實境科技公司Oculus的虛擬實境頭盔Quest必須綁定臉書，代表只要刪除臉書帳號，過去購買的Oculus遊戲也會跟著消失。

隨著臉書當機，遊戲玩家也跟著遭殃。網友就在推特上發文抱怨，任何正在使用Oculus頭盔的玩家都受困VR裡，「如果他們在裡面死了，他們在現實世界也是死的。」Oculus也透過官方推特帳號證實，已經得知有些人在使用該公司的APP及產品時有困難，正盡快使一切恢復正常。

臉書崩潰也為使用臉書帳號登入遊戲的玩家帶來連鎖反應，FIFA Mobile在推特表示，連結臉書的帳號登入時可能發生問題，這是臉書當機所造成，「我們希望他們能盡快解決」，馬上撇清此次事故與該公司的關係。

Niantic公司也表示，以臉書帳號登入Pokémon Go遊戲的用戶無法正常使用，推特發文中委婉提到，「正在調查與使用臉書登入相關的錯誤報告」。儘管這並非Niantic的錯，他們仍為此狀況帶來的不便致歉。

《宇宙人外信》中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

►網推必住！花蓮瑞穗天合酒店激殺2.8折

ET快訊
北市7.2萬AZ預約秒殺！轉搶新北名額　衛生局曝3原因
快訊／派出所長「被刀砍頭、脖」　送醫急救中
《天橋》導演嗆爆料金鐘評審　「沒有您我們一樣做到」
御飯糰吃了會嗜睡！超商「TOP3危險食物」出爐
台中女請生理假　被老闆要求「帶衛生棉給學姐看」
遭挖眼女店員大哥改口！　今重開帳戶接受捐款
撿到皮夾送警局　她被告上法院「求償15萬」結果曝
《天橋》製作人認了！部分製作給大陸

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

愛妻和雙胞胎哥外遇3年　綠帽男發現真相崩潰：他婚禮還當我伴郎

4天149架共機擾台創新高！　澳洲：北京勿破壞印太安全

御飯糰吃了會嗜睡！超商「TOP3危險食物」出爐　吃多恐傷身

塔利班「夜襲IS基地」殺光所有人　火速報復清真寺爆炸案

鐵鎚殺死媽塑膠袋罩頭　男謊稱「她確診隔離」伴屍生活2個月

200公斤男首次嘿咻太High！把女友「頂過頭」　撞到破牆昏倒

臉書大當機原因揭曉！　竟是「路由器設定」更動錯誤

多國元首斂財秘辛遭爆出！他們急反駁「潘朵拉文件」　一國選舉在即

寶可夢也遭殃！遊戲「綁FB帳號」全掛點　玩家崩潰：整晚困在VR裡

大黑蛇爬床陪睡一晚　5個月嬰莫名哭鬧媽找原因嚇壞：就在枕頭下

澎恰恰負債下海《魷魚遊戲》！　用身體還錢…遭大飛猛呼巴掌

謝盈萱淚求復合…藍葦華：我和房子都妳的！　《俗女2》「森玲CP激吻」下秒悲劇了ＸＤ

Sandy暖抱吳宗憲：鬼哥的精神最重要！　準備收炎亞綸20萬紅包「人可以不來XD」

神還原《魷魚遊戲》4大關卡！　走玻璃橋太大意...直接全體陣亡

認錯男車停大馬路當街下跪3分鐘 女伴原諒他卻丟薯條、雞塊在地

800萬保時捷保固期過漏油　車主回原廠狂譙「X你娘」17次

綜藝人走光掀熱議！黃子佼挺身抱不平　冤吐金鐘實況…藍祖蔚改口：理解煎敖

申敏兒要祕戀！甜完下一秒就翻臉　金宣虎狂挨揍..流鼻血懷疑人生

騎車撞牙叉2男爆頭斷頸慘死　目擊噴磨50米驚喊：皮肉還黏地上

萌弟學唱《我很好騙》還心酸改版 意外引出天籟爸爸合唱...網讚翻

愛妻和雙胞胎哥外遇3年　綠帽男發現真相崩潰：他婚禮還當我伴郎

4天149架共機擾台創新高！　澳洲：北京勿破壞印太安全

御飯糰吃了會嗜睡！超商「TOP3危險食物」出爐　吃多恐傷身

塔利班「夜襲IS基地」殺光所有人　火速報復清真寺爆炸案

鐵鎚殺死媽塑膠袋罩頭　男謊稱「她確診隔離」伴屍生活2個月

200公斤男首次嘿咻太High！把女友「頂過頭」　撞到破牆昏倒

臉書大當機原因揭曉！　竟是「路由器設定」更動錯誤

多國元首斂財秘辛遭爆出！他們急反駁「潘朵拉文件」　一國選舉在即

寶可夢也遭殃！遊戲「綁FB帳號」全掛點　玩家崩潰：整晚困在VR裡

大黑蛇爬床陪睡一晚　5個月嬰莫名哭鬧媽找原因嚇壞：就在枕頭下

快訊／孕婦預約莫德納2劑被告知「已混打高端」　北市緊急更正

朝野同意蘇貞昌8日重新上台備詢　民進黨團：相忍為國讓國家進步

甜心主播遭無聲電話騷擾「搬新家也被拍」　下屬找鄰居幹的

學校防疫鬆綁！高中以下用餐免隔板　山海戶外教學免戴口罩

國民黨新人事出爐　游淑慧嘆這世代被「忽略」：有苦說不出

Honda宣布「進軍火箭業務」2030發射！本田魂上太空對尬特斯拉

路口對決騎士1死1昏迷　大貨車駕駛竟無責原因曝光

北市7.2萬AZ二劑預約秒殺「轉搶新北名額」　蔡炳坤曝原因

全聯太夯「美廉社怎生存？」　常客曝4優勢：本體是酒！店員認證

快訊／聚餐遇親手逮捕的槍砲犯！派出所長「遭持刀砍頭、脖」送醫

國際熱門新聞

臉書全球死機！「它」可能是禍首

即／紐西蘭開放高端！打2劑就可入境

豆腐鯊擱淺亡！印尼居民們爽分食　下場慘了

情侶野戰「觸怒天神」　雷擊劈垮巨樹壓毀100棟民宅

臉書大當機原因揭曉！　竟是「路由器設定」更動錯誤

快訊／全球當機近7小時　臉書創辦人發文道歉

臉書一團亂！　員工曝連識別證都不能刷

母女3人「共享老公」每晚輪流睡

多久大號一次算正常？　醫師曝3個字

中國加入CPTPP　日本新首相岸田文雄存疑慮

FB疑數據遭刪影像曝！　專家指「人為疏失」可能性大

2歲童玩爬欄杆　下秒墜8樓慘死

潘朵拉文件曝：籃網台裔老闆蔡崇信操盤阿里巴巴IPO

56共機擾台　美國務院：強烈敦促北京停止施壓台灣

更多熱門

相關新聞

多國元首斂財秘辛遭「潘朵拉文件」爆出！

多國元首斂財秘辛遭「潘朵拉文件」爆出！

國際調查記者聯盟（ICIJ）於當地時間3日公佈「潘朵拉文件」（Pandora Papers），資料來自全球14間金融服務業外洩的1190萬份文件，內容涉及91國35名政要與336名知名人士海外逃漏稅、洗錢的內幕。其中多數是透過離岸公司、甚至在海外設立空殼幽靈公司藏富避稅。對此，被該份文件提到的多數人表示嚴正否認。

當機時都在做「這件事」！網笑：不然咧

當機時都在做「這件事」！網笑：不然咧

FB、IG掛6小時引反思　網：希望別修好

FB、IG掛6小時引反思　網：希望別修好

打完BNT疫苗2劑半年後保護力下降至47%

打完BNT疫苗2劑半年後保護力下降至47%

Messenger推特發文：被水逆打敗了

Messenger推特發文：被水逆打敗了

關鍵字：

臉書大當機Facebook寶可夢北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

臉書、IG深夜大當機

臉書、IG深夜大當機！全球災情傳出

Toyz與藥腳對話曝光！　驚爆「黑吃黑」始末

天天自慰害早洩？最美博士解答「2種人最容易」

當機1小時　臉書在推特回應了

Toyz販毒原因曝光　疑「格差婚」讓他鋌而走險

不甩年薪3000萬夫！妻偷吃窮小王

臉書全球死機！「它」可能是禍首

謝和弦爆離婚前性生活！又戰前妻Keanna「演流產」

即／紐西蘭開放高端！打2劑就可入境

Janet參加金鐘獎「穿20年老洋裝」只花560元

保時捷保固期過漏油　車主譙「X你娘」17次

車廠沒晶片問責台積電！兇手抓到了　劉德音：供應鏈中有人在囤貨

證交所公告13檔注意股票！股王遭點名

女店員遭挖眼！家屬憂醫療費...院方說話了

更多

最夯影音

更多
澎恰恰負債下海《魷魚遊戲》！　用身體還錢…遭大飛猛呼巴掌

澎恰恰負債下海《魷魚遊戲》！　用身體還錢…遭大飛猛呼巴掌
謝盈萱淚求復合…藍葦華：我和房子都妳的！　《俗女2》「森玲CP激吻」下秒悲劇了ＸＤ

謝盈萱淚求復合…藍葦華：我和房子都妳的！　《俗女2》「森玲CP激吻」下秒悲劇了ＸＤ

Sandy暖抱吳宗憲：鬼哥的精神最重要！　準備收炎亞綸20萬紅包「人可以不來XD」

Sandy暖抱吳宗憲：鬼哥的精神最重要！　準備收炎亞綸20萬紅包「人可以不來XD」

神還原《魷魚遊戲》4大關卡！　走玻璃橋太大意...直接全體陣亡

神還原《魷魚遊戲》4大關卡！　走玻璃橋太大意...直接全體陣亡

認錯男車停大馬路當街下跪3分鐘 女伴原諒他卻丟薯條、雞塊在地

認錯男車停大馬路當街下跪3分鐘 女伴原諒他卻丟薯條、雞塊在地

熱門快報

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【精選優惠】毛孩零食季

【精選優惠】毛孩零食季

即日起至10月底，毛孩零食季滿千免運 結帳滿$1300再送寵物益生菌防蚤噴霧 立即逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面