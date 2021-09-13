　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

阿富汗「戰神副總統」家中被搜出「1.6億現金」　還有15條金條

▲▼阿富汗副總統薩利赫（Amrullah Saleh）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲阿富汗「戰神副總統」沙雷（Amrullah Saleh），傳出家中被搜出600萬美元現金與15條金條。（圖／達志影像／美聯社） 

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

極端組織塔利班以摧枯拉朽之勢，火速攻佔阿富汗全境之後，總統甘尼（Ashraf Ghani） 被媒體爆出帶著大批現金倉皇離境，相較之下副總統沙雷（Amrullah Saleh）則是率領殘部在龐吉夏河谷（Panjshir Valley）負隅頑抗，甚至數度擊退塔利班部隊。不過塔利班13日聲稱，在沙雷的家裡搜出600萬美元（約1.6億元新台幣），以及至少15條金條。

根據俄羅斯媒體《衛星通訊社》（Sputnik）報導，阿富汗通訊社（The Afghan news agency）在社群媒體上分享一則影片，影片中顯示沙雷家中的財產，這影片的來源與當初爆料給《衛星通訊社》指出阿富汗總統甘尼帶著大量現金出逃的消息來源相同。

塔利班在8月15日進入首都喀布爾，並且接管除了龐吉夏省之外的全國領土，總統甘尼出逃之後，沙雷在8月17日自行宣布接替行使總統職權，並且率領殘部與塔利班戰鬥。

《衛星通訊社》日前也報導指出，沙雷已經傳出離開龐吉夏省，前往中亞國家塔吉克。

►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天給你熱門話題10分鐘

►中秋節別忘了買這個

ET快訊
快訊／士林驚傳火燒車　女慘成焦屍
烤肉最地獄食材　網一致點名它「自己帶來自己吃完」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

塔利班硬起來捍衛「在美阿富汗資產」　採取一切法律行動爭取解凍

歐洲議會討論對中國戰略　籲推進與「台灣投資協定」

阿富汗「戰神副總統」家中被搜出「1.6億現金」　還有15條金條

10萬Delta病患灌爆「全美ICU病床」　醫師嘆：像第二次世界大戰

美國撤軍影響「新疆安全」？　中國外交部嗆美軍：不負責任

專家憂：染新冠後遺症恐提早失智　輕症者也難擋「退化異常快速」

紐西蘭總理辦公室驚現「白色粉末」可疑信封　政府急封鎖大樓追查

「英國楊丞琳」開口說中文！曝超愛看台灣節目 被看好賺超過38億

怪男糾纏逼上車！　俏護士靠「1手機功能」冷靜求救秒脫險

南韓文在寅下周訪美！防彈少年團「伴隨出訪」　將出席聯合國大會

吳宗憲女兒感人拜別：I love you 3000　Sandy看哭曝把拔「今天很緊張」

關水族館超過40年！與同類隔絕　「最孤獨虎鯨」心理崩潰頭猛撞牆

小貓懸掛看台...下秒「急墜20m」　他舉國旗神救援！全場球迷齊歡呼

「狗女兒」義氣陪中暑爸拔罐！上診療床秒睡網笑：整隻都黑了

國王的泡麵？全新拆開竟「沒有麵」剩調味包...客服：蟲蟲入侵吃掉了

確定不是狗？三花貓短腿狂奔XD　超大力氣拖奴才：到底是誰被遛

員警見三寶婦闖紅燈回頭追車！離開下秒...騎士後女童沒安全帽

環保葬前必知！不是想葬哪就葬哪　夢親人托夢反悔...「骨灰已撈不回」

要去哪？郵務車「360度繞圈迴轉」 無辜騎士被撞...網傻：校正回歸

泰國人夫「木牆藏鈔票」遭妻抓包　心碎開挖...2萬7私房錢全繳交

塔利班硬起來捍衛「在美阿富汗資產」　採取一切法律行動爭取解凍

歐洲議會討論對中國戰略　籲推進與「台灣投資協定」

阿富汗「戰神副總統」家中被搜出「1.6億現金」　還有15條金條

10萬Delta病患灌爆「全美ICU病床」　醫師嘆：像第二次世界大戰

美國撤軍影響「新疆安全」？　中國外交部嗆美軍：不負責任

專家憂：染新冠後遺症恐提早失智　輕症者也難擋「退化異常快速」

紐西蘭總理辦公室驚現「白色粉末」可疑信封　政府急封鎖大樓追查

「英國楊丞琳」開口說中文！曝超愛看台灣節目 被看好賺超過38億

怪男糾纏逼上車！　俏護士靠「1手機功能」冷靜求救秒脫險

南韓文在寅下周訪美！防彈少年團「伴隨出訪」　將出席聯合國大會

機車族躲太陽一起擠陰影處　他PO文求問「怎麼檢舉」被網狂酸

塔利班硬起來捍衛「在美阿富汗資產」　採取一切法律行動爭取解凍

「廣告費最貴韓星」排行公開　宋慧喬擠不進前10、冠軍整年就賺15億

30歲消防隊員救災訓練溺斃　姊醫院含淚道別：謝謝你願意當我弟弟

台產吃百萬罰單！　理賠糾紛3缺失

《尚氣》致敬經典華語電影　以親情為主軸交出一部新漫威傑作

黃崇哲／應付通膨這個「舊症頭」要找新藥方

莊春發／Facebook壟斷案　關鍵在「市場範圍」認定

毒品大哥入監...女友淚別不捨　30天後沒穿內衣甜睡男友小弟

國際熱門新聞

鄰居晾內衣褲　她崩潰報警：勾引我老公

痛風藥可殺死新冠病毒！他曝驚奇療效

璨樹路徑「亞太氣象6本柱」只1國正確

活活曬死2千神學士　阿富汗軍閥豪宅曝光

她激戰扭打「雙乳彈出」畫面曝光

美軍談地理　「地圖讓陸網激動

婚禮遇見前女友　新郎失控衝上前擁吻

Delta重症病患灌爆美國醫院　醫師：像ＷＷII

金正恩女色大放送？海選嫩妹俏寡婦

南韓2年輕人打BNT疫苗死亡　心肌梗塞猝死

饒舌歌手「金鍊植入頭骨」：別學我

中國駐美大使遭爆料　閉門會議粗魯要美國「閉嘴」

「英國楊丞琳」開口說中文！曝超愛看台灣節目

FBI首度解密911調查文件 劫機犯在美有同夥接應

更多熱門

相關新聞

美國撤軍影響新疆安全？　中國外交部：美軍不負責任

美國撤軍影響新疆安全？　中國外交部：美軍不負責任

美軍撤離阿富汗之後，對於相鄰的中國新疆一帶局勢是否造成影響，引發全球關注，有媒體在中國外交部例行記者會上，就針對相關問題進行提問，對此發言人趙立堅表示，美軍與北約不負責任地撤軍，可能使恐怖主義滋生蔓延，給阿富汗和地區安全穩定帶來嚴重挑戰。

傳賓拉登接班人還活著　現身蓋達911宣傳片

傳賓拉登接班人還活著　現身蓋達911宣傳片

塔利班成立臨時政府後　卡達率先組團到訪

塔利班成立臨時政府後　卡達率先組團到訪

蓋達最新宣傳片　賓拉登接班人現身

蓋達最新宣傳片　賓拉登接班人現身

塔利班「斬首阿富汗士兵」畫面曝

塔利班「斬首阿富汗士兵」畫面曝

關鍵字：

阿富汗塔利班沙雷Amrullah Saleh

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

眼眶泛紅跟媽媽說再見　土城資優生墜樓亡

新生手冊挨酸「瞧不起交大？」　陽明學生會道歉了

直擊／李炳輝菜市場復工賣唱　殘障補助遭取消「日賺500」妻嘆：好可憐

11家銀行放大「五倍券」！這幾家是十倍券　優惠大盤整

獨／打完高端連衝3次急診　42歲客運司機猝死宿舍

她腰痠拖到腎爛！醫一插…「抹茶牛奶狂流」看傻

最後身影曝！新竹母「遭26歲兒分屍4袋」

士林紙廠驚見火燒車　1女子已成焦屍

失智翁走丟下山驚現鬼腳！詭異照網瘋傳

鄧佳華不離職了！合體連千毅直播

小吳整人「集體退好友IG追蹤」！　網怒指霸凌

BY2妹Yumi爆「熱戀28歲男星」！

網紅揭「澳洲工地薪水」　近台灣上班族4倍！

電風扇冷氣「別猛吹這6部位」！專家警告：恐拉肚子

南投5.6地震　潛立方深水池狂搖

更多

最夯影音

更多
吳宗憲女兒感人拜別：I love you 3000　Sandy看哭曝把拔「今天很緊張」

吳宗憲女兒感人拜別：I love you 3000　Sandy看哭曝把拔「今天很緊張」
關水族館超過40年！與同類隔絕　「最孤獨虎鯨」心理崩潰頭猛撞牆

關水族館超過40年！與同類隔絕　「最孤獨虎鯨」心理崩潰頭猛撞牆

小貓懸掛看台...下秒「急墜20m」　他舉國旗神救援！全場球迷齊歡呼

小貓懸掛看台...下秒「急墜20m」　他舉國旗神救援！全場球迷齊歡呼

「狗女兒」義氣陪中暑爸拔罐！上診療床秒睡網笑：整隻都黑了

「狗女兒」義氣陪中暑爸拔罐！上診療床秒睡網笑：整隻都黑了

國王的泡麵？全新拆開竟「沒有麵」剩調味包...客服：蟲蟲入侵吃掉了

國王的泡麵？全新拆開竟「沒有麵」剩調味包...客服：蟲蟲入侵吃掉了

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

寵物不管怎樣都好萌！東森寵物雲邀你參加金萌獎，最高2萬大獎等你抱回家。

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

即日起至9/17參加毛孩打牙祭活動，全站結帳滿額送寵物營養食品！快到寵物雲毛毛商城

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面