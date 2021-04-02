　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

天外飛鹿「衝破擋風玻璃」上校車　奇蹟無傷片曝！學生被壓醒傻眼

▲美國維州一所高中校車差點撞鹿。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Powhatan Community Forum）

▲美國維州一頭鹿撞破高中校車的擋風玻璃，幸好最後平安無事。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Powhatan Community Forum）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州1日發生驚險事件。波瓦坦高中（Powhatan High school）校車上午6時左右正駛往學校，卻差點撞上一頭鹿。這頭動物及時跳了起來，但猛然撞破擋風玻璃，重壓在一名睡覺的學生身上，雖然飽受驚嚇，卻奇蹟似地毫髮無傷，並且跌跌撞撞地下車。

根據監視器畫面，那頭鹿「飛」入校車後，直接摔在第一排座位的學生身上，不僅把打瞌睡的孩童「壓醒」，也讓司機和全車乘客全都嚇了一跳。牠三番兩次試圖站起來，卻因為太過驚嚇而頻頻摔倒，最後終於連滾帶爬地從司機打開的自動門離去。

司機又往前行駛一小段路，才把巴士停在路邊，而全車學生都已驚醒，熱切討論剛才究竟發生什麼事。幸好，一名好心男子走上前來表示，那頭鹿「完全沒有受傷，現在還在後面的田野上奔跑著」。

《里士滿時報》報導，當地交通官員巴特利特（Brian Bartlett）表示，司機行駛到一半，發現有一頭鹿跑到道路前方，他成功避開那頭動物，卻沒發現另一隻緊跟在後的鹿，差點發生意外，但「就在巴士撞上來之際，那頭鹿立刻跳了起來」。他大讚司機十分冷靜，處理得宜，並補充提到，整起事件沒有造成任何傷亡，只有擋風玻璃和雨刷壞掉。

Powhatan school bus vs. deer – deer wins

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video does contain some profanity. BREAKING NEWS: Powhatan school bus vs. deer – deer wins By Laura McFarland Editor POWHATAN – A Powhatan County Public School bus had a run in with a deer on its early morning April 1 run and – no joke – the bus may have gotten the worst of the encounter. A Powhatan school bus driver was heading toward Powhatan High School with his full load of students when a deer came through the windshield at 6:07 a.m. on Old Buckingham Road. No one was injured in the accident, which can be seen in a video released by the school division. The driver, who did not want to be identified, reported that while traveling down Old Buckingham Road, he had one deer come out in front of him and missed being hit but a second followed right after, according to Brian Bartlett, interim director of transportation. “The bus hit it and it rolled up the hood of the bus and through the windshield. The deer jumped up at about the time the bus hit it,” Bartlett said. In the video, the deer can be seen coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the front right seat, who was crouched over possibly sleeping. It takes the driver about 10 seconds to get the still moving bus at a safe place to stop and open the doors so the deer can escape. During that time, the frightened deer can be seen and heard moving around frantically. But when the driver opens the doors, it is able to get up and run away. The driver then pulls the bus over fully to report the accident while students can be heard yelling in disbelief in the background. About a minute later, a man walks to the open bus doors and says, “The deer was not injured at all. He is still running across the field back there.” Bartlett said he had been driving a different route and was finished, so he was able to come and pick up the students to take them to school. The students were checked out and nobody was injured in the accident, said Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance, business operations, transportation, and food services. Bartlett praised the school bus driver for how he handled the situation calmly and safely. “He did very well. He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around,” Bartlett said. “He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and keeping the kids on the bus safe.” Bartlett added that the only damage to the school bus was a damaged windshield and windshield wiper. Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com. Video courtesy of Powhatan County Public Schools

Powhatan Today Newspaper 發佈於 2021年4月1日 星期四

►《宇宙人外信》中英日韓四聲道聊時事

雅頓超進化黃金導航臉部膠囊，一滴逆轉膚況

 
ET快訊
太魯閣號死者家屬拿手機比對認屍　下秒扶額崩潰大哭
快訊／太魯閣號出軌54死！1名「外國旅客」罹難　每人賠償金出
太魯閣號「內部救援」畫面曝！走道躺一排　她腿骨變形躺擔架
殯儀館設「椎心認屍專區」　她躲死劫…目睹親人亡哭到癱軟
LIVE／太魯閣號「奪命列車」54死　台鐵親上火線說明
太魯閣出軌54死　全車訂票身分證「V開頭」324人
太魯閣號出軌54死　月台發車畫面曝光
太魯閣號出軌54死　「半具遺體卡在車下、還有2屍袋」
工程車滑邊坡害出軌　工人曝「老闆說法」：有拉手煞車、輪胎放石

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

不甘迫嫁他人！她攜情人「裸體殉情」　表哥慟：他們從未忘記彼此

天外飛鹿「衝破擋風玻璃」上校車　奇蹟無傷片曝！學生被壓醒傻眼

快訊／長賜號擱淺原因曝　船長「錯誤操作」船頭嚴重偏離軌道！

墓地宴請好兄弟！陰風大作傳怪聲：36桌才夠　他嚇瘋秒備齊

菅義偉發「中文推特」致意！　關注太魯閣出軌：祈求罹難者冥福

惡劣渣男連娶「8個老婆」　到手後全逼下海賣淫！

浴缸排水孔「詭異發光」　她住旅館PO照求助！網嚇瘋：地獄入口？

恐怖摔角影片曝！選手臉炸開「噴血倒擂台」　竟是對手惡意報復

安倍晉三關注太魯閣出軌　推特發文：日本將不遺餘力幫助台灣！

下一站「台越旅遊泡泡」？　越南副總理：疫情獲控後再思考

台南角頭「建文大仔」風光大葬　還沒開始4通緝犯就被逮

角頭「建文」高衩禮儀妹風光送行　動員6百警力！捕6通緝犯、98少年

侯佩岑兒子學擊劍淚崩：爸爸對我兇　她急護兒..要老公「不要強迫他」

楊晨熙愚人節宣布「分手大飛」　「謝謝你，祝福一切順利」

婁峻碩吃雞胸肉..靠焦凡凡的雞排催眠　峮峮、李佳穎要篡位！關韶文狂抖「她」過去

峮峮看「6秒晃動片」自誇「好可愛♥」　與豆花妹加入《飢餓》..王仁甫：遇到剋星！

邵雨薇罕見公開情侶對話！　吳慷仁握拳「宣示主權」吃醋反應閃爆

畫得出來嗎？想不起來的海洋圖鑑　阿伯神速畫錘頭鯊！成品超抽象XD

短腿萌貓打架黃金左鉤拳出擊！ 一站起來懷疑貓生：怎麼打不到

愛女突休克離世...夫妻走過傷痛　1年後迎新成員：這次要牽緊喔❤

不甘迫嫁他人！她攜情人「裸體殉情」　表哥慟：他們從未忘記彼此

天外飛鹿「衝破擋風玻璃」上校車　奇蹟無傷片曝！學生被壓醒傻眼

快訊／長賜號擱淺原因曝　船長「錯誤操作」船頭嚴重偏離軌道！

墓地宴請好兄弟！陰風大作傳怪聲：36桌才夠　他嚇瘋秒備齊

菅義偉發「中文推特」致意！　關注太魯閣出軌：祈求罹難者冥福

惡劣渣男連娶「8個老婆」　到手後全逼下海賣淫！

浴缸排水孔「詭異發光」　她住旅館PO照求助！網嚇瘋：地獄入口？

恐怖摔角影片曝！選手臉炸開「噴血倒擂台」　竟是對手惡意報復

安倍晉三關注太魯閣出軌　推特發文：日本將不遺餘力幫助台灣！

下一站「台越旅遊泡泡」？　越南副總理：疫情獲控後再思考

台鐵曝出軌時間軸：疑似工程車先溜下⋯火車才撞上！

Combi安全汽座「Nexturn」母嬰展亮相　安全、舒適更升級引瘋搶

台鐵出軌35名身故者為3壽險保戶　國壽初估理賠金6864萬！

統一獅超人力霸王主題日　餅總兒子上陣開球

太魯閣號54死送殯儀館！家屬拿手機比對認屍　下秒扶額崩潰大哭

長榮澄清：長賜輪船東列長榮海運為「關係人」非被告

內褲臭又黏！醫驚見「整坨在外面」　她雙腿猛一夾…轉身塞回又掉了

人間煉獄！太魯閣號6、7車廂發現屍塊　基隆搜救隊：一塊都不能缺

不甘迫嫁他人！她攜情人「裸體殉情」　表哥慟：他們從未忘記彼此

網紅霸喊「捐200萬」助太魯閣意外！　哀嘆：讓人無法相信與接受

幼柴爬樓梯「尾巴頂地」突定格 飼主近看笑瘋：原來沒電惹XD

國際熱門新聞

老婆忘把薯條放冰箱　他殺人肢解丟回收廠

星媒爆「台灣黑心鳳梨」網：難怪被禁

尼斯湖水怪又現身？　最新畫面曝光

外媒：長賜號日本船東要告長榮海運

少女遭性侵…村民竟逼她和嫌犯綁一起遊街

日網友聞「太魯閣出軌」：該我們報恩了！

40歲辣媽擺脫酗酒惡習！翻身變性感網紅狂吸粉

太魯閣號4人命危！外媒搶發快訊報導

艾美獎得主慘遭「惡臭垃圾山」壓成乾屍

美曾想用核彈開鑿「死海運河」！

台鐵出軌成國際焦點！路透：40年來最嚴重

美股收紅！標普首度破4000大關坐收　台積電ADR狂破6%

按摩棒電線走火！清純妹自己來...下面差點不保

南韓爆恐怖邪教　女信徒多人運動產子

更多熱門

相關新聞

美日韓國安高層將商議半導體供應鏈安全

美日韓國安高層將商議半導體供應鏈安全

美日韓將於明天召開國安層級會談，美國資深官員表示，會談將觸及半導體供應鏈議題，尋求在確保供應鏈安全性的同時，也共同努力捍衛相關規範與標準。

菅義偉、拜登峰會緊急延至4/16！日當局認：美方因素

菅義偉、拜登峰會緊急延至4/16！日當局認：美方因素

台灣若停供晶片1年　全球電子業營收少14兆

台灣若停供晶片1年　全球電子業營收少14兆

川普2024大選有望？慘遭臉書封殺

川普2024大選有望？慘遭臉書封殺

艾美獎得主慘遭「惡臭垃圾山」壓成乾屍

艾美獎得主慘遭「惡臭垃圾山」壓成乾屍

關鍵字：

北美要聞鹿

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

不斷更新／太魯閣號出軌釀54人罹難

即／太魯閣出軌「車頭」照片曝光！　高速撞工程車削剩一半

太魯閣花蓮出軌！貨車掉下「工程人員全跑光」

「急需遺體袋」花蓮人求：帆布袋、塑膠袋都可

出軌火車司機員死亡！工會要求從優撫卹

最新空拍畫面曝！工程車邊坡墜落　至少釀34死

黑男東區捕獲148cm正妹人妻！

送醫名單不斷更新／太魯閣出軌54死！各大醫院收治傷者一覽

搶入太魯閣「第8節車廂」　驚見10人無心跳

周揚青透視馬甲「意外洩感情現況」

太魯閣「火車駕駛視角曝光」！網譙：台灣工程超扯

愛馬仕姐道歉暗酸：就算問被罵也要當兒女一樣忍耐

宋逸民險上太魯閣「齊為傷者祈禱」

血便當痔瘡！他「爆出一團爛肉」罹癌　醫問工作愣住了

江宏傑IG突連發5張照　網超擔心

更多

最夯影音

更多
台南角頭「建文大仔」風光大葬　還沒開始4通緝犯就被逮

台南角頭「建文大仔」風光大葬　還沒開始4通緝犯就被逮
角頭「建文」高衩禮儀妹風光送行　動員6百警力！捕6通緝犯、98少年

角頭「建文」高衩禮儀妹風光送行　動員6百警力！捕6通緝犯、98少年

侯佩岑兒子學擊劍淚崩：爸爸對我兇　她急護兒..要老公「不要強迫他」

侯佩岑兒子學擊劍淚崩：爸爸對我兇　她急護兒..要老公「不要強迫他」

楊晨熙愚人節宣布「分手大飛」　「謝謝你，祝福一切順利」

楊晨熙愚人節宣布「分手大飛」　「謝謝你，祝福一切順利」

婁峻碩吃雞胸肉..靠焦凡凡的雞排催眠　峮峮、李佳穎要篡位！關韶文狂抖「她」過去

婁峻碩吃雞胸肉..靠焦凡凡的雞排催眠　峮峮、李佳穎要篡位！關韶文狂抖「她」過去

熱門快報

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

【出清5折】寵物雲毛毛商城全面換季出清中

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面