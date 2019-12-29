快訊／紐約猶太會堂遭攻擊！兇嫌持彎刀「刺進教徒胸部」　5人送醫搶救

Three Jews stabbed in a synagogue in Monsey tonight. An intruder came into Rabbi Rottenberg's shul with a machete.— Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019
There are no words to describe the anxiety of this moment. pic.twitter.com/F4VBhNWMpz
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
美國紐約北部蒙西市（Monsey）一間猶太會堂，在當地時間28日晚間發生持刀砍事件，造成數人受傷，目前已全數送往醫院急救。
CBS報導指出，遭到攻擊的猶太會堂是一名猶太拉比（Rabbi）羅騰堡（Rottenburg）的住所，當時羅騰堡正在屋內主持光明節儀式，結果一名手持彎刀的蒙面男子，直接闖進屋內，拿刀刺向其中三人，接著駕駛一輛銀色轎車逃逸。
Stabbing In Monsey now A few victims on Forshey Rd By a shul pic.twitter.com/YuYBb5iPUG— Rockland Buff (@Rockland_Buff) December 29, 2019
當地猶太公共事務委員會（rthodox Jews Public Affairs Council）表示，他們在28日晚間9點多接獲通報，總共有5人遭到刺傷，目前已經全數送往醫院，「有2人失血過多，情況較危急，其中1人被刺了至少6刀。」
目擊者指出，有一人甚至直接被刀子刺進胸部，而兇嫌用圍巾遮住臉部，但從膚色可以判斷應該是一名非裔美國人。
3 people reported stabbed just before 10 pm Saturday near synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey. Police requesting county aviation to launch for lights and search and requesting all K9s in county available to respond.— Steve Lieberman (@LoHudLegal) December 29, 2019