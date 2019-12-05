　
國際

快訊／夏威夷美軍聯合基地爆槍擊　多人受傷場地封鎖

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

夏威夷今日新聞（Hawaii News Now）報導，夏威夷珍珠港-希卡姆聯合基地（Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ）當地時間4日發生槍擊，這裡是美國的軍事設施，目前已被暫時封鎖。當地媒體援引執法人員說法指出有多人受傷。

據了解，身分不明的槍手4日在夏威夷珍珠港海軍基地開槍，有多人受傷，但還不清楚詳細狀況。珍珠港-希卡姆聯合基地（Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam）透過推特說明，當地維安人員已前往現場，這起事件發生在4日下午2時30分許。

NBC報導，負責夏威夷海軍公共事務的史密斯（Jackey Smith）在電話中簡短說明，槍擊事件發生在船廠，稍後會再提供進一步消息，通往海軍基地的道路都已被關閉，她還無法證實是否有任何傷亡。

有網友在推特寫道，一名活躍的槍手前往珍珠港-希卡姆聯合基地，他們被告知待在屋內並鎖好房門。

 
艾力克斯、李詠嫻難過到說不出話　哽咽「We Love Godfrey」

艾力克斯、李詠嫻難過到說不出話　哽咽「We Love Godfrey」
吳宗憲聞高以翔驟逝..第一時間破口大罵　怒轟「韓國人害的」：韓國綜藝太智障！

吳宗憲聞高以翔驟逝..第一時間破口大罵　怒轟「韓國人害的」：韓國綜藝太智障！

捨不得！送2歲兒去幼稚園報到　感性爸難過抹淚...網：鐵漢柔情

捨不得！送2歲兒去幼稚園報到　感性爸難過抹淚...網：鐵漢柔情

青峰x徐佳瑩飆《當愛已成往事》吵架版　網友笑翻：吵架還那麼好聽

青峰x徐佳瑩飆《當愛已成往事》吵架版　網友笑翻：吵架還那麼好聽

殺彎失敗！重機騎士跨雙黃線 遭對向貨車輾過...送醫搶救身亡

殺彎失敗！重機騎士跨雙黃線 遭對向貨車輾過...送醫搶救身亡

