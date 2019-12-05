快訊／夏威夷美軍聯合基地爆槍擊　多人受傷場地封鎖

記者丁維瑀／綜合報導

夏威夷今日新聞（Hawaii News Now）報導，夏威夷珍珠港-希卡姆聯合基地（Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ）當地時間4日發生槍擊，這裡是美國的軍事設施，目前已被暫時封鎖。當地媒體援引執法人員說法指出有多人受傷。

據了解，身分不明的槍手4日在夏威夷珍珠港海軍基地開槍，有多人受傷，但還不清楚詳細狀況。珍珠港-希卡姆聯合基地（Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam）透過推特說明，當地維安人員已前往現場，這起事件發生在4日下午2時30分許。

#BREAKING : A portion of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is on lockdown because of an apparent active shooter situation; multiple victims reported, per law enforcement source.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx