用詞不當惹議！佩佩豬爆性別歧視　倫敦消防局批：讓女孩拒當消防員

▲英國版佩佩豬用詞被指歧視。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Dancing Kids TV）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

在超過180個國家播放、紅遍全球兒童界的卡通「粉紅豬小妹」佩佩豬，居然被倫敦消防局批評，使用「過時的性別刻板印象」的單字。原來是其中一集描述消防員的內容中，佩佩豬使用的詞是fireman，而不是更為中性的firefighter。

Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign https://t.co/IRjLtqolEl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 2019年3月17日

倫敦消防局在推特上表示，「佩佩豬！我們已經超過30年沒有使用fireman，你對孩子有非常大的影響，若是使用過時、充滿性別刻板印象的單字，可能會讓女孩們拒絕成為消防員。」同時，倫敦消防局也稱讚了「芭比娃娃」，因為在60周年系列的職業芭比中，就有出現「芭比消防員」。

Great to have another supporter in our #FirefightingSexism campaign. Welcome Barbie! She's coming to the rescue, helping girls & boys to imagine everything they can become by joining the Brigade, in our new gold kit too. pic.twitter.com/sR77H2N1tH — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 2019年3月16日

根據倫敦消防局的數據顯示，目前倫敦共有354名女性消防員，佔總人數的7.93%，而蘇格蘭與英格蘭的女性消防員占5%，北愛爾蘭僅占3%。消防局發言人在聲明中指出，卡通、漫畫確實會對兒童的職業選擇產生影響，「我們需要挑戰過時的語言，我們的研究表示，這種用語阻止了年輕女孩將消防作為一種有價值且專業的職業選擇。」

不過有人在推特上反駁，「粉紅豬小妹」的故事書中，不是只有男性擔任消防員，該集還有媽媽消防隊。英國名嘴、專欄作家、《英國也有大明星》等著名節目主持人皮爾斯摩根（Piers Morgan）也諷刺表示，「如果因為卡通用語就不願意當消防員，那我禮貌性地說，或許女生根本不知道如何滅火，也不適合當消防員。」

If women are being 'put off' joining the fire service because Fireman Sam - A CARTOON CHARACTER - supposedly 'perpetuates male stereotypes' then can I politely suggest these women probably don't have what it takes to fight fires. pic.twitter.com/YEZXZtDQ0J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 2019年3月18日

事實上過去有許多英文單字，都充滿了性別不平等的暗示，如policeman（警察）、mailman（郵差）、chairman（主席）、housewife（家庭主婦）等，現在也都建議改用較為中性的police officer（警察）、mail carrier（郵差）、chair person（主席）、homemaker（家庭主婦），才能更合時宜，也更有禮。