　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

用詞不當惹議！佩佩豬爆性別歧視　倫敦消防局批：讓女孩拒當消防員

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼英國版佩佩豬用詞被指歧視。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Dancing Kids TV）

▲英國版佩佩豬用詞被指歧視。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Dancing Kids TV）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

在超過180個國家播放、紅遍全球兒童界的卡通「粉紅豬小妹」佩佩豬，居然被倫敦消防局批評，使用「過時的性別刻板印象」的單字。原來是其中一集描述消防員的內容中，佩佩豬使用的詞是fireman，而不是更為中性的firefighter。

倫敦消防局在推特上表示，「佩佩豬！我們已經超過30年沒有使用fireman，你對孩子有非常大的影響，若是使用過時、充滿性別刻板印象的單字，可能會讓女孩們拒絕成為消防員。」同時，倫敦消防局也稱讚了「芭比娃娃」，因為在60周年系列的職業芭比中，就有出現「芭比消防員」。

根據倫敦消防局的數據顯示，目前倫敦共有354名女性消防員，佔總人數的7.93%，而蘇格蘭與英格蘭的女性消防員占5%，北愛爾蘭僅占3%。消防局發言人在聲明中指出，卡通、漫畫確實會對兒童的職業選擇產生影響，「我們需要挑戰過時的語言，我們的研究表示，這種用語阻止了年輕女孩將消防作為一種有價值且專業的職業選擇。」

不過有人在推特上反駁，「粉紅豬小妹」的故事書中，不是只有男性擔任消防員，該集還有媽媽消防隊。英國名嘴、專欄作家、《英國也有大明星》等著名節目主持人皮爾斯摩根（Piers Morgan）也諷刺表示，「如果因為卡通用語就不願意當消防員，那我禮貌性地說，或許女生根本不知道如何滅火，也不適合當消防員。」

事實上過去有許多英文單字，都充滿了性別不平等的暗示，如policeman（警察）、mailman（郵差）、chairman（主席）、housewife（家庭主婦）等，現在也都建議改用較為中性的police officer（警察）、mail carrier（郵差）、chair person（主席）、homemaker（家庭主婦），才能更合時宜，也更有禮。

ET快訊
央行利率「連11凍」維持1.375%　經濟成長率再下修至2.
Sandy中空內衣側邊剪1個洞！鏡反射「真實身材」：有成果了
小禎窄裙「模特兒級美腿」全露！鏡頭往下網看傻：越來越瘦

關鍵字：佩佩豬,粉紅豬小妹,消防員,性別歧視

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

臀圍101公分！20歲蜂腰正妹爆紅...性感美臀讓千萬粉絲瘋狂

6周大男嬰遭變態父母性虐　生殖器破損瘀傷裝人工肛門

哈利王子將迎寶寶！　賭盤看好「名叫黛安娜、周六晚間出生」

用詞不當惹議！佩佩豬爆性別歧視　倫敦消防局批：讓女孩拒當消防員

離婚調解成濺血命案！洋男法院前「堵人」砍死日籍妻

庭院放滿恐龍！加州「摩登原始人屋」被市府怒告　當地人：視覺傷害

獅航錄音曝光！機師墜機前「超絕望」翻手冊...根本沒提供方法

對深黑美肌上癮！　22歲白妞靠日曬機+打針把自己變成超黑女

台灣兩廳院當柬埔寨景點　文在寅巡訪東南亞「三度出包」挨轟

青少年上癮多　舊金山議員華頌善提議禁售電子菸

坤達許願「希望有我加入..」　 KID爆氣：多少人要佔據我節目！！

三寶伯穿越馬路跨護欄慘摔 30組護欄骨牌式倒塌整街看傻

超瞎電影預告讓你笑到噴淚！　認真演惡搞劇情、大玩諧音哽

直接用Chrome玩4K、60fps遊戲　谷歌驚人黑科技Stadia今年上線

騎士停個紅綠燈以為到日本了　307公車「神秘手勢過彎」推爆

男搭捷運「手被拉環吃掉」坐過站　無人幫脫困...網：現行犯被逮捕！

EDM饒舌飆唱《你要的全拿走》　大馬姐弟花3天快嘴挑戰網讚翻

台灣早餐店都會叫人「帥哥」！？　2男親自實測成功率卻超殘酷...

孟耿如：戴比不戴還舒服＞／／／＜　會說話的電眼全靠「它」

超狂阿嬤騎電動車載2張大床墊　警傻眼：路權等同行人無法可罰

臀圍101公分！20歲蜂腰正妹爆紅...性感美臀讓千萬粉絲瘋狂

6周大男嬰遭變態父母性虐　生殖器破損瘀傷裝人工肛門

哈利王子將迎寶寶！　賭盤看好「名叫黛安娜、周六晚間出生」

用詞不當惹議！佩佩豬爆性別歧視　倫敦消防局批：讓女孩拒當消防員

離婚調解成濺血命案！洋男法院前「堵人」砍死日籍妻

庭院放滿恐龍！加州「摩登原始人屋」被市府怒告　當地人：視覺傷害

獅航錄音曝光！機師墜機前「超絕望」翻手冊...根本沒提供方法

對深黑美肌上癮！　22歲白妞靠日曬機+打針把自己變成超黑女

台灣兩廳院當柬埔寨景點　文在寅巡訪東南亞「三度出包」挨轟

青少年上癮多　舊金山議員華頌善提議禁售電子菸

浪浪躲安樂死變「特戰犬」　「狗班長」踏上500公里行軍

曾美慧孜「拿鰻魚DIY」床戲轟動國際　導演合約要求「任拍條款」

車輛進斑馬線3米內不能有行人　北市58處易肇事路口大執法

輔仁大學MGEM三邊雙聯創業管理碩士10週年　屢獲世界排名殊榮

丁噹失戀恍神開車..逆向上路！　死愛渣男不要命後悔了

臀圍101公分！20歲蜂腰正妹爆紅...性感美臀讓千萬粉絲瘋狂

韓國瑜逃不過老婆大人手掌心　訪大陸團李佳芬「自費隨行」

中職／桃猿征服你的味蕾　洪總個人美食品牌球場開店

騎士假裝配合攔檢　突狂奔包包丟菜園...搜出K他命毒咖啡

睡滿一格！下樓差點踩到「保護色路霸」　媽踉蹌：想摔死誰？

很急？國道上間隔「不到一台車」　右側是空的...白車硬要切網友怒了

國際熱門新聞

美評論家：台灣勿幻想美軍會即時..

澳富豪徵助理　年薪120萬環遊..

16歲美少年與姐同框：根本姐妹..

古文明遺跡？火星上驚見人形雕像

男師拐20女學生嘿咻　還拍影分..

每天2杯手搖杯早死風險增63%

全球幸福報告出爐　台灣東亞之冠

AV性愛女王操勞過度 被緊急..

媽嫉妒夫更愛女兒　割喉3周大女..

埋伏核燃料車隊　巴西高速公路槍..

南韓旅店藏針孔！　收費「線上直..

12歲女遭叔叔兄弟輪侵　被斷頭..

給街友提款卡自己領錢　善心人士..

聯準會宣布今年不升息　美股仍跌..

更多熱門

相關新聞

準消防員性侵多名少女　二審改判9年

考上消防特考的準消防員王士聰，上榜後誘騙多名少女交往，並帶回住處發生關係、強拍性愛照片。少女不堪蹂躪，要求分手時，王男就恐嚇散布性愛照，一再逼迫上床。一審法院認定他性侵5名少女，重判15年半。案經上訴，高等法院二審改判刑9年、另外判9月得易科罰金、10月得易服勞動服務。可上訴。

只有男生能當醫師？萌照惹怒網友

山西山崩...搜救隊72hrs狂找「累到秒睡」

柴柴變佩佩豬　因姨婆的暖心原因

「我懷孕了」牙助18天後開除怒告

讀者迴響

發燒話題

酒駕修法 雞排妹 TWICE志效 王令麟 米砂 荷蘭隨機殺人事件 車太鉉 基督城槍擊 安以軒懷孕 王令麟 波音737 孫安佐 勝利退演藝圈 復仇者聯盟 李宗泫 明星花露水 王令麟 311地震 王金平 衣索比亞空難 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 鄧紫棋 有馬妹 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 黑嘉嘉 王令麟 蔡英文 陶嫚曼 賴清德 張庭瑚 高橋聖子 王令麟 乙武洋匡 宋仲基宋慧喬 3年A班 橋本有菜 王令麟 郭台銘 文化大學 鈕承澤 唐鳳家暴 王令麟 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 黃昭順 習近平 王令麟 長榮航空 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 地震 王令麟 普悠瑪內幕 李光洙認愛 張柏芝 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 王令麟 優適活 誰摔死了李新 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 王令麟 周子瑜 袁惟仁昏迷 木村拓哉 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 韓國瑜 金庸病逝 王令麟 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 劉寶傑 美的好朋友 王令麟 吉澤明步 S.H.E 范冰冰 王令麟 Momo挑戰 蔡依林 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 統一發票 迪麗熱巴 王令麟 福原愛 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 王令麟 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 王令麟 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 同居時代 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫昆凌 王令麟 隋棠 曾莞婷 尼斯湖水怪 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 王令麟 新垣結衣 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 王令麟 司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法 張景嵐小煜 韓冰 王令麟

熱門新聞

嘿咻一半前男友不行！她拔刀殺人

中山高嚴重追撞　轎車遭夾撞成「肉餅」

宜蘭大白鯊懷有14隻Baby　網罵翻

11年前決心戒菸！Baby哈菸照又外流

iPhone舊機限時折抵7400元　活動只到3月底

周春米：酒駕被吊照2年可能影響工作生活

妹妹頭女警超仙氣！台中妹：我像癡漢一直看

擁有最貴「義大利神獸」23歲車主　疑欠款遭砸店

女友醉倒他閃人！好友性侵後她慘死床上

哈利和跩哥「19年後兒子成了CP」

Hello Kitty聯名機車限量1520台

白沙屯媽遇2靈車！信眾秒造人牆擋

妻傳「情趣內衣照」！他下秒滅火了

通宵滑手機！浙江27歲2孩母猝死

警犬猛鑽裙內！黃衣女臨檢被「進攻狂聞」

更多

最夯影音

更多

坤達許願「希望有我加入..」　 KID爆氣：多少人要佔據我節目！！

三寶伯穿越馬路跨護欄慘摔 30組護欄骨牌式倒塌整街看傻

超瞎電影預告讓你笑到噴淚！　認真演惡搞劇情、大玩諧音哽

直接用Chrome玩4K、60fps遊戲　谷歌驚人黑科技Stadia今年上線

騎士停個紅綠燈以為到日本了　307公車「神秘手勢過彎」推爆

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【低於實價?】

這次是真的?！ 三月房市拋售潮，屋主降價超有誠意！ 多筆低於實價登錄快來找房。

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

這!就是原創 老蕭王嘉爾捕捉最強原創力

每周日晚上9點，ETtoday星光雲YT、ETtoday播吧台灣網路獨家首播。蕭敬騰王嘉爾陳粒三位隊長將開啟原創音樂新戰場。

ETtoday好朋友野餐日來囉！

2019好朋友野餐日，好玩的野餐派對、聲林之王台北首場見面會、好逛的手作市集、好萌的寵物市集，3月30日台北大直美堤公園不見不散。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面