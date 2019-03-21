用詞不當惹議！佩佩豬爆性別歧視　倫敦消防局批：讓女孩拒當消防員

▲英國版佩佩豬用詞被指歧視。（圖／翻攝自YouTube／Dancing Kids TV）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
在超過180個國家播放、紅遍全球兒童界的卡通「粉紅豬小妹」佩佩豬，居然被倫敦消防局批評，使用「過時的性別刻板印象」的單字。原來是其中一集描述消防員的內容中，佩佩豬使用的詞是fireman，而不是更為中性的firefighter。
Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign https://t.co/IRjLtqolEl— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 2019年3月17日
倫敦消防局在推特上表示，「佩佩豬！我們已經超過30年沒有使用fireman，你對孩子有非常大的影響，若是使用過時、充滿性別刻板印象的單字，可能會讓女孩們拒絕成為消防員。」同時，倫敦消防局也稱讚了「芭比娃娃」，因為在60周年系列的職業芭比中，就有出現「芭比消防員」。
Great to have another supporter in our #FirefightingSexism campaign. Welcome Barbie! She's coming to the rescue, helping girls & boys to imagine everything they can become by joining the Brigade, in our new gold kit too. pic.twitter.com/sR77H2N1tH— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 2019年3月16日
根據倫敦消防局的數據顯示，目前倫敦共有354名女性消防員，佔總人數的7.93%，而蘇格蘭與英格蘭的女性消防員占5%，北愛爾蘭僅占3%。消防局發言人在聲明中指出，卡通、漫畫確實會對兒童的職業選擇產生影響，「我們需要挑戰過時的語言，我們的研究表示，這種用語阻止了年輕女孩將消防作為一種有價值且專業的職業選擇。」
不過有人在推特上反駁，「粉紅豬小妹」的故事書中，不是只有男性擔任消防員，該集還有媽媽消防隊。英國名嘴、專欄作家、《英國也有大明星》等著名節目主持人皮爾斯摩根（Piers Morgan）也諷刺表示，「如果因為卡通用語就不願意當消防員，那我禮貌性地說，或許女生根本不知道如何滅火，也不適合當消防員。」
If women are being 'put off' joining the fire service because Fireman Sam - A CARTOON CHARACTER - supposedly 'perpetuates male stereotypes' then can I politely suggest these women probably don't have what it takes to fight fires. pic.twitter.com/YEZXZtDQ0J— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 2019年3月18日
事實上過去有許多英文單字，都充滿了性別不平等的暗示，如policeman（警察）、mailman（郵差）、chairman（主席）、housewife（家庭主婦）等，現在也都建議改用較為中性的police officer（警察）、mail carrier（郵差）、chair person（主席）、homemaker（家庭主婦），才能更合時宜，也更有禮。
Well we've sparked a lot of debate. We challenge outdated language for girls like Grace who get told they can't become firefighters because 'firefighters are men'. Hopefully it won't take another 30 years for people to accept that we're all firefighters https://t.co/uIdFmwRGWU pic.twitter.com/3V0plYEuSy— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 2019年3月20日