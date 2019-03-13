快訊／性侵13歲唱詩班男孩！「位階第3高」樞機主教判6年　受害者淚崩

▲ 澳洲籍梵蒂岡樞機主教派爾（George Pell）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
國際中心／綜合報導
梵諦岡前財務總管、澳洲籍樞機主教派爾（George Pell）因性侵兩名年約13歲的唱詩班男孩，13日被判處6年徒刑。77歲的派爾是梵蒂岡位階第3高的人物，也是被定罪的天主教神職人員當中，層級最高的一位。派爾曾侵犯許多人，在法庭外的受害者聽到判決後，激動地落下眼淚。
Judge Kidd sentences Cardinal George Pell to 6yrs with a non-parole period of 3yrs 8mths.— Bee (@BelindaJones68) 2019年3月13日
Kidd says Pell's actions showed 'staggering arrogance', 'moral culpability was high', 'no evidence of remorse or contrition for me to act upon to reduce your sentence'.#Pell #auspol pic.twitter.com/0B9H7B40Nw
《路透社》指出，此次宣判受到全球注目，也被轉播。法官（Peter Kidd）基德表示，派爾「對這兩名受害者做出厚顏無恥又具強迫性的性攻擊」，他的行為顯露出「令人咋舌的傲慢」，「沒有任何悔意或愧疚的證據，讓我採取行動減少你的刑期。」
檢方表示，派爾1996年在澳洲墨爾本一座大教堂的房間內性侵2名男孩，強迫他們做出猥褻行為，他1997年又虐待其中一名男孩。派爾始終堅持自己是清白的，也已提出上訴。
派爾出生於澳洲維多利亞省的巴拉瑞特市（Ballarat），曾在墨爾本與雪梨擔任總主教。他於2014年受到教宗方濟各重用，開始掌管梵蒂岡的財務，躍升為梵蒂岡位階第三的樞機主教。派爾被踢爆，1970年代就曾於教會活動中在泳池內性侵孩童。
Abuse survivors are breaking down in tears watching the live sentencing of Cardinal George Pell on a screen outside court. Emotions are high. A reminder... support services are available. @10Daily @10NewsFirst #pellsentence pic.twitter.com/VTnZxeozKp— Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) 2019年3月12日