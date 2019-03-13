　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

快訊／性侵13歲唱詩班男孩！「位階第3高」樞機主教判6年　受害者淚崩

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼ 澳洲籍梵蒂岡樞機主教派爾（George Pell）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 澳洲籍梵蒂岡樞機主教派爾（George Pell）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

梵諦岡前財務總管、澳洲籍樞機主教派爾（George Pell）因性侵兩名年約13歲的唱詩班男孩，13日被判處6年徒刑。77歲的派爾是梵蒂岡位階第3高的人物，也是被定罪的天主教神職人員當中，層級最高的一位。派爾曾侵犯許多人，在法庭外的受害者聽到判決後，激動地落下眼淚。

《路透社》指出，此次宣判受到全球注目，也被轉播。法官（Peter Kidd）基德表示，派爾「對這兩名受害者做出厚顏無恥又具強迫性的性攻擊」，他的行為顯露出「令人咋舌的傲慢」，「沒有任何悔意或愧疚的證據，讓我採取行動減少你的刑期。」

檢方表示，派爾1996年在澳洲墨爾本一座大教堂的房間內性侵2名男孩，強迫他們做出猥褻行為，他1997年又虐待其中一名男孩。派爾始終堅持自己是清白的，也已提出上訴。

派爾出生於澳洲維多利亞省的巴拉瑞特市（Ballarat），曾在墨爾本與雪梨擔任總主教。他於2014年受到教宗方濟各重用，開始掌管梵蒂岡的財務，躍升為梵蒂岡位階第三的樞機主教。派爾被踢爆，1970年代就曾於教會活動中在泳池內性侵孩童。

ET快訊
快訊／D.O.爆確定不和SM續約！　已準備好未來去處
鄧紫棋爆解約後「不能再叫鄧紫棋」11年心血一夜全掰

關鍵字：George Pell,梵諦岡,墨爾本,紐澳要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

姊弟坐摩天輪…飛機下秒衝撞包廂！恐怖畫面曝光「身心重創想死」

臨盆孕婦「嗨到一半」生產！垃圾袋裝「嬰+胎盤」丟路邊　竟只為趕回家喝酒

快訊／性侵13歲唱詩班男孩！「位階第3高」樞機主教判6年　受害者淚崩

梅伊修訂版協議「391：242票否決」！國會強硬派：英國乾脆直接脫歐

男友致命體液！她吞下「過敏狂嘔」　全身發疹呼吸困難休克

「半年墜2次」346死！英法德18國禁止波音737 Max　土耳其也全面停飛

川普推特語錄／專業機師變得不再是必須的　反而科學家才不可或缺

整張臉皮全被剝下　菲律賓17歲長髮少女半裸慘死

解放軍戰機墜毀　網曝飛豹2駕駛「閃過學校」自我犧牲殉職

新婚妻傳「降落後再打給你」　丈夫收簡訊後6分鐘衣航急墜

救護車急載重症患遭「龜速」擋道 48秒影片讓網氣瘋：又隔音太好？

粉紅仙境司馬庫斯2000株櫻花海　把握3月底朝聖！八重櫻接棒綻放

伸手摸頭...AV女優怒氣狠甩巴掌　整人之王反被整：我快嚇死了！

早餐吃蛋超棒！5大好處曝光　90%人不知：助減肥+更聰明

館長與白狼隔空交戰嗆賣台　統促黨上健身房放《三字經》

楊超越「徒手抓雞」帥炸　膝蓋劈柴比男生會生火！

騎歐兜賣→第38人竟變「在跳舞」　他楞住1秒照著做...傳達錯誤訊息

鄭俊英回韓接受調查！ 保安暴力推走記者現場混亂

勝利老司機群組爆「有大咖女星私密片」　鄭俊英神隱13hrs「經紀公司出面道歉」

脫口秀談18禁！從小「學性」易沉迷？　考試+實務課...教好教滿人類會滅亡

姊弟坐摩天輪…飛機下秒衝撞包廂！恐怖畫面曝光「身心重創想死」

臨盆孕婦「嗨到一半」生產！垃圾袋裝「嬰+胎盤」丟路邊　竟只為趕回家喝酒

快訊／性侵13歲唱詩班男孩！「位階第3高」樞機主教判6年　受害者淚崩

梅伊修訂版協議「391：242票否決」！國會強硬派：英國乾脆直接脫歐

男友致命體液！她吞下「過敏狂嘔」　全身發疹呼吸困難休克

「半年墜2次」346死！英法德18國禁止波音737 Max　土耳其也全面停飛

川普推特語錄／專業機師變得不再是必須的　反而科學家才不可或缺

整張臉皮全被剝下　菲律賓17歲長髮少女半裸慘死

解放軍戰機墜毀　網曝飛豹2駕駛「閃過學校」自我犧牲殉職

新婚妻傳「降落後再打給你」　丈夫收簡訊後6分鐘衣航急墜

韓粉音樂教師逼學生喊政治口號　教育部：違反教育中立要求老師到場說明

老婦逢家變尋短前告別鄰居　白河警及時搶救一命

機場航警加配「衝鋒槍」　徐國勇駁作秀：國際反恐需要

桃捷得標韓商是「全球黑名單」　遭爆曾造「故障自強號」擺爛

快訊／D.O.爆確定不和SM續約！　已準備好未來去處

李豔秋看立委補選　「民進黨對兩個貪污犯的對待」雙重標準、選票考量

擺脫佛系競選尬韓流　朱立倫只怕「換柱」重演

鄭俊英被狠狠追打！　攝影師暴怒「猛扯頭髮」影片瘋傳…網：好療癒

攏系假！美軍官飛台見面先匯500美元　婦堅持「相信愛情」

楊智傑／微軟告鴻海：不當索取專利權利金？

伸手摸頭...AV女優怒氣狠甩巴掌　整人之王反被整：我快嚇死了！

國際熱門新聞

遊瓜地馬拉失蹤　她赤裸亡疑遭性..

粗心媽空中哭求飛機折返　原因曝..

她吞男友體液…「狂嘔呼吸困難」..

住垃圾屋蟑螂亂竄　童哭喊求救

網瘋傳神隱少女原型　地主崩潰：..

降落後打給你　衣航最後簡訊揪心

飛豹飛行員閃過學校　墜機殉職

撿到手榴彈炫耀　下秒直播慘死畫..

慘忍兇手剝皮棄屍

女學生欠租落跑　房東見房崩潰

孕婦喝酒開趴　途中生產...竟..

時空旅人神秘拍肩　他躲過死神召..

英法德18國禁止波音737 M..

即／「位階第3高」籍樞機主教判..

更多熱門

相關新聞

滑翔翼男降落被袋鼠暴打

澳洲35歲男子強納森（Jonathan Bishop）日前玩滑翔翼準備降落，卻看到2隻袋鼠跳過來，原以為這些可愛的朋友是來打招呼，心想「這些討喜的傢伙在迎接我」，豈料一落地，就遭到一陣暴打、猛踢，令他錯愕又心碎。

以為感冒…正妹慘截10指、雙腿

澳航拒停發堅果　過敏女教師躲廁所保命

性侵罪成　澳籍樞機主教13日判刑

河中見玻璃尖牙細尾怪魚　網：根本異形

讀者迴響

發燒話題

王金平 勝利退演藝圈 311地震 衣索比亞空難 鄧紫棋 王令麟 錦戶亮 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 黑嘉嘉 奧斯卡 陶嫚曼 王令麟 秦良丰 還願 張庭瑚 綾瀨遙 高橋聖子 乙武洋匡 宋仲基宋慧喬 王令麟 3年A班 橋本有菜 滾滾紅塵 郭台銘 愛紗離婚 文化大學 鈕承澤 嵐Arashi 王令麟 唐鳳家暴 孫其君 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 黃昭順 王令麟 習近平 長榮空姐 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 王令麟 米津玄師 地震 普悠瑪內幕 王令麟 李光洙認愛 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 王令麟 優適活 誰摔死了李新 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 孫安佐 蔡英文 黃曉明 王令麟 袁惟仁昏迷 木村拓哉 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 高嘉瑜 韓國瑜 賴清德 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 酒駕修法 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 港珠澳大橋 王令麟 費玉清引退 吉澤明步 理科太太 S.H.E 范冰冰 王令麟 Momo挑戰 蔡依林 泫雅 E'Dawn 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 迪麗熱巴 王令麟 福原愛 希爾思評價 五月天 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 同居時代 賈靜雯修杰楷 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫昆凌 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 動物王國 王令麟 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 楊冪離婚 邵庭 金門防疫戰 王令麟 膝蓋痛 司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法 張景嵐小煜 王令麟

熱門新聞

辣妹全身貼住劉至翰　前妻路邊大哭

快訊／鄭俊英深夜道歉：我承認全部罪行！

硬擋救護車　駕駛慘被開罰、吊照

音樂會遲到被砲歪造神　韓國瑜感嘆

重機亂入國道　賓士車駕駛逼車拔鑰

「最美低胸魚販」阿澎陪大12歲小開過夜！

快訊／迪士尼、福斯3月20日合併

她忍惡臭幫翻身　嬤死後「氣味顯靈」道謝

即／血濺忠孝西路！台北女過馬路慘遭爆頭

爸爸行李箱塞保險套　她深夜秒懂

普悠瑪最新行政調查報告曝！林佳龍怒了

善美：一直被女前輩警告小心勝利

被嫌沒出息！9年後他曝光月薪　前女友哭了

即／中和一家5人被圍毆　全送醫

鋒面＋冷空氣連2波雨襲！熱點出爐

更多

最夯影音

更多

救護車急載重症患遭「龜速」擋道 48秒影片讓網氣瘋：又隔音太好？

粉紅仙境司馬庫斯2000株櫻花海　把握3月底朝聖！八重櫻接棒綻放

伸手摸頭...AV女優怒氣狠甩巴掌　整人之王反被整：我快嚇死了！

早餐吃蛋超棒！5大好處曝光　90%人不知：助減肥+更聰明

館長與白狼隔空交戰嗆賣台　統促黨上健身房放《三字經》

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【白色情人節】

抽LINE POINTS！ 只要加入好房網LINE完成個人化設定，就抽520的LINE POINTS喔！

ET行動法庭

司法要正義，大聲挺人權！資深司法記者蘇位榮帶你解讀司法、捍衛正義！

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

ETtoday好朋友野餐日來囉！

2019好朋友野餐日，好玩的野餐派對、聲林之王台北首場見面會、好逛的手作市集、好萌的寵物市集，3月30日台北大直美堤公園不見不散。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面