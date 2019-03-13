快訊／性侵13歲唱詩班男孩！「位階第3高」樞機主教判6年　受害者淚崩

▲ 澳洲籍梵蒂岡樞機主教派爾（George Pell）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



國際中心／綜合報導

梵諦岡前財務總管、澳洲籍樞機主教派爾（George Pell）因性侵兩名年約13歲的唱詩班男孩，13日被判處6年徒刑。77歲的派爾是梵蒂岡位階第3高的人物，也是被定罪的天主教神職人員當中，層級最高的一位。派爾曾侵犯許多人，在法庭外的受害者聽到判決後，激動地落下眼淚。

Judge Kidd sentences Cardinal George Pell to 6yrs with a non-parole period of 3yrs 8mths.



Kidd says Pell's actions showed 'staggering arrogance', 'moral culpability was high', 'no evidence of remorse or contrition for me to act upon to reduce your sentence'.#Pell #auspol pic.twitter.com/0B9H7B40Nw