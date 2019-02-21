美國國務卿：台灣是民主成功故事　可靠的夥伴與良善的力量

▲美國在台協會（AIT）21日上午於臉書上貼出美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）於密克羅尼西亞總統高峰會的友台言論。（圖／美國在台協會臉書）



記者陶本和／台北報導

美國在台協會（AIT）21日上午於臉書上貼出美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）於密克羅尼西亞總統高峰會的友台言論，提及「台灣也是民主的成功故事，可靠的夥伴，以及世界上一股良善的力量」，強調會持續支持台灣所做出的決定。

美國在台協會上午分別在臉書、IG上分享美國國務卿（Mike Pompeo）於密克羅尼西亞總統高峰會的友台言論：「Taiwan is also a democratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the world. As Vice President Mike Pence said: “America will always believe Taiwan’s embrace of democracy is an example to be internationally supported. We respect and support the decision those of you have made to continue to support Taiwan.” Secretary Pompeo speaking at the Micronesia Presidents’ Summit.」

蓬佩奧指出，台灣也是民主的成功故事，可靠的夥伴，以及世界上一股良善的力量，正如美國副總統彭斯（Mike Pence）所說，「美國將永遠相信，台灣奉行民主是國際社會支持的典範」；他強調，尊重並支持各位，持續支持台灣所做出的決定。