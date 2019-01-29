　
Instagram全球大當機　官方GIF逗趣回應

IG當機。（圖／ETtoday新聞雲）

▲Instagram今早陸續傳出當機問題，現已修復。（圖／ETtoday新聞雲）

科技中心／綜合報導

Instagram今（29）晨突發全球大當機，無法刷新動態內容，限時動態及搜尋功能也都無法使用，不過隨後在10點左右已陸續恢復正常。

Instagram當機問題不僅發生在台灣，就連美國、歐洲、日本等國都傳出災情。推特因此掀起一陣「#instagramdown」旋風，全球網友無不借題發揮，展現自己的創意。

▼當你檢查你的推特時，才發現這不僅發生在你的IG。

▼我每2秒刷新一次Instagram，看看它是否恢復正常。

▼我意識到不是只有我的Instagram壞掉。

▼我到推特上來確認我的Instagram是不是壞了。

 Instagram的官方推特稍早前推文表示目前Instagram已恢復正常，不過並未在推文中說明詳細的故障原因。隨後也逗趣的附上一張狗狗擦汗的GIF圖，寫著「問題已經完全解決」，似乎在表達驚險地度過難過。

關鍵字：Instagram,當機

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

Instagram全球大當機　官方GIF逗趣回應

快訊／IG崩潰死當！照片限動全消失

Instagram網站大當機！全球網友在推特上紛紛討論Instagram好像死掉了，完全開不起來，不斷出現無法讀取的畫面。《ETtoday新聞雲》記者實測，Instagram網站出現錯誤，只能讀取幾個小時前的畫面，但完全不能按讚也無法看限時動態，有時還會出現錯誤的訊息，貌似整個故障。

