Instagram全球大當機　官方GIF逗趣回應

▲Instagram今早陸續傳出當機問題，現已修復。（圖／ETtoday新聞雲）

科技中心／綜合報導

Instagram今（29）晨突發全球大當機，無法刷新動態內容，限時動態及搜尋功能也都無法使用，不過隨後在10點左右已陸續恢復正常。

Instagram當機問題不僅發生在台灣，就連美國、歐洲、日本等國都傳出災情。推特因此掀起一陣「#instagramdown」旋風，全球網友無不借題發揮，展現自己的創意。

▼當你檢查你的推特時，才發現這不僅發生在你的IG。

When you check Twitter and you realize it ain't just your IG #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hf3hKokgZt — layla (@thebeautyatb) 2019年1月29日

▼我每2秒刷新一次Instagram，看看它是否恢復正常。

Me refreshing my Instagram every two seconds to see if it’s working.. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LQjPW7lZJr — Sabrina Parker Harji (@sabrinaparkerhj) 2019年1月29日

▼我意識到不是只有我的Instagram壞掉。

When i realize I’m not the only one with a broken Instagram #instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/vCG64Aps2c — Samuel Sternberg (@Thesammysupreme) 2019年1月29日

▼我到推特上來確認我的Instagram是不是壞了。

Coming to Twitter and checking to see if Instagram is down #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/ExbVmijokg — Michael Maynard (@MichaelBMaynard) 2019年1月29日

Instagram的官方推特稍早前推文表示目前Instagram已恢復正常，不過並未在推文中說明詳細的故障原因。隨後也逗趣的附上一張狗狗擦汗的GIF圖，寫著「問題已經完全解決」，似乎在表達驚險地度過難過。