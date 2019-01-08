　
編曲軟體GarageBand15歲了　已超過10億台設備使用

▲▼編曲軟體GarageBand。（圖／業者提供）

▲編曲軟體 GarageBand 15歲了。（圖／業者提供）

科技中心／綜合報導

由蘋果所發表的編曲軟體「GarageBand」15歲了！自從該款軟體發布後，對音樂界也產生不小的影響，許多知名音樂人都會使用該款軟體來製作，因為簡單上手，不僅專業人士愛用，甚至是任何人都能輕鬆使用。

綜合外電報導，「GarageBand」於2004年蘋果的MacWorld大會上進行發表，當初是由蘋果創辦人賈伯斯（Steve Jobs）和知名音樂人John Mayer一起介紹，該軟體介面簡單且容易上手，標榜人人都能使用，另外像是肯德里克·拉馬爾（Kendrick Lamar）、蕾哈娜（Rihanna）等專業音樂人，也都曾標示他們會使用「GarageBand」來完成創作。

時至今日，全球已有超過10億台iPhone、iPad、Mac等蘋果裝置有在使用GarageBand，而當初與賈伯斯一同發表GarageBand的知名音樂人John Mayer近日也在Instagram發布一則紀念貼文，文中指出，因為GarageBand的發布，讓數百萬過去沒機會接觸音樂的人有了全新的機會，「我曾認識這麼一個改變世界的人」。

▼知名音樂人John Mayer的Instagram貼文。

關鍵字：賈伯斯,蘋果,Steve Jobs,GarageBand,MacWorld,John Mayer,音樂創作,音樂,app,應用程式

