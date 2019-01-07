　
國際

金球獎影帝影后靠邊站！最大贏家是...A咖巨星身旁的「她」

國際中心／綜合報導

忘記今晚金球獎的得獎人、忘記今晚金球獎舞台上的一切吧！因為今晚在社群媒體上爆紅的都不是這些人，而是他們身旁的「端水小姐」凱莉絲（Kelleth Cuthbert）。斐濟礦泉水（Fiji water）雇用來自洛杉磯的模特兒凱莉絲，替紅毯上的好萊塢巨星提供產品，沒想到竟讓凱莉絲一炮而紅。

眼尖的網友們發現，在金球獎紅毯上的系列照片中，這位端著一瓶瓶礦泉水的「斐濟水女孩」頻頻出現在照片中，然而照片中的她，不僅能精準地抓到鏡頭，還露出有點「狡猾」的微笑，甚至有幾張還擺好了姿勢，《Glamour》雜誌更稱讚她非常會利用機會，「這個女孩跟金球獎沒有任何關係，她只是在端水而已，只是端水！」

關鍵字：金球獎

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

麥克風忘了關　女星脫口罵她X貨

美國影集《我們這一天》（This is Us）女星克麗絲梅斯（Chrissy Metz）台灣時間7日早上出席金球獎紅毯，後來主持人介紹入圍電視類影后的艾莉森布里（Alison Brie）出場，不過梅斯可能沒發現麥克風沒關，就脫口說出：「就是個賤貨（Such a Bitch）！」她已在推特否認,仍掀起網友熱議。

金球獎漏網／女神卡卡落敗反應

《追殺夏娃》吳珊卓首位韓裔金球視后

金球／茱莉亞羅勃茲撞衫艾瑪史東

金球獎／主持人放砲！艾瑪史東道歉

