金球獎影帝影后靠邊站！最大贏家是...A咖巨星身旁的「她」

國際中心／綜合報導
忘記今晚金球獎的得獎人、忘記今晚金球獎舞台上的一切吧！因為今晚在社群媒體上爆紅的都不是這些人，而是他們身旁的「端水小姐」凱莉絲（Kelleth Cuthbert）。斐濟礦泉水（Fiji water）雇用來自洛杉磯的模特兒凱莉絲，替紅毯上的好萊塢巨星提供產品，沒想到竟讓凱莉絲一炮而紅。
Ok Fiji water girl, a star is born. You’re the true winner of golden globes. pic.twitter.com/YN4h5jvbEi— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) 2019年1月7日
I WANT TO WORK AS THE FIJI WATER BOTTLE GIRL NEXT YEAR #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0D3VlKuw5l— Laura (@lsirikul) 2019年1月7日
The thirst was real for the ‘Fiji water girl’ who photobombed almost everyone on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/HlacfqAYR9— NowThis (@nowthisnews) 2019年1月7日
眼尖的網友們發現，在金球獎紅毯上的系列照片中，這位端著一瓶瓶礦泉水的「斐濟水女孩」頻頻出現在照片中，然而照片中的她，不僅能精準地抓到鏡頭，還露出有點「狡猾」的微笑，甚至有幾張還擺好了姿勢，《Glamour》雜誌更稱讚她非常會利用機會，「這個女孩跟金球獎沒有任何關係，她只是在端水而已，只是端水！」
The Fiji water girl came here to serve #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/dXPjzZRxCw— TechMuzz (@techmuzz) 2019年1月7日
#fijiwatergirl you know all the paparazzi are YELLING at her to move. She’s a strong woman. Supposed to be hydrated everyone but she’s the thirstiest one on the carpet! I love you Fiji water girl! #anewstarisborn #firstmemeof2019 #GoldenglobeAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/2ZMnYbX4j7— Meg Harrell (@MeaganHarrell) 2019年1月7日
典禮結束後，「斐濟水女孩」（fiji water girl）立刻登上推特熱門關鍵字，被網友封金球獎的另類女王，是金球獎的真正贏家。，也因為凱莉絲亮麗的外型，網友們紛紛表示「戀愛了」、「她是我2019年的精神目標」、「她直接贏得金球獎了！」